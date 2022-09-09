Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Week 1 Prep For Bucs

The regular season is upon us, and there is plenty of news and storylines to get you set for the Cowboys' regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.