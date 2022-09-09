Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Week 1 Prep For Bucs

The regular season is upon us, and there is plenty of news and storylines to get you set for the Cowboys' regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- After weeks of speculation that they Cowboys would bring in former Eagles' left tackle Jason Peters to supplant rookie Tyler Smith after the loss of Tryon Smith for a good portion of the season, it finally came to fruition. "It's quite literally the perfect situation for the Cowboys in that they now have their future franchise left tackle debuting back at left tackle - having been moved to guard for the entirety of training camp - while gleaning technique and the nuances of how to dominate at the NFL level from two of the best who've ever strapped on a helmet," Patrik Walker writes. [Walker on Peters' impact]
Tuesday:
- With the Cowboys set to square off against the Buccaneers yet again to start their season after they did so in 2021, Layten Praytor broke down the five biggest storylines for the two teams ahead of Sunday in "Big Picture." That includes Dallas' plan to start Tyler Smith at left tackle and Tom Brady's undefeated record against the Cowboys in his career. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Buccaneers & Cowboys]
- The ladies of "Girls Talk, Boys' Talk" made their debut on Wednesday with their new podcast, featuring Jane Slater, Kelsey Charles, Jess Nevarez, and Iisha Morrison. The crew went through all of the topics of the week including a look ahead to Sunday's game against the Bucs and their paths to the show. [Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk: Debut Episode]
Wednesday:
- If you like numbers and research, then the return of "Big Facts" should excite you with the regular season right around the corner. Kyle Youmans went all in on Dak Prescott's history on Week 1 during his career, the immense talent on both sides of the ball for Dallas and Tampa Bay, plus more. [Big Facts: Dethroning Brady? Dak's Week 1 History]
- Sticking with the defensive theme from Wednesday, the Cowboys' other young star on that side of the ball in Micah Parsons spoke on where his mindset is as he prepares for his second bout with Tom Brady. [Micah Parsons: A Different Focus]
Thursday:
- In the second installment of "Science Lab," Patrik Walker took a deep dive into how the Cowboys' defense could be the best in the NFL this season with the growth of the secondary and another year under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. "Time will tell how it all plays out, but in the case of Quinn and the Cowboys, the defense doesn't plan to rest their case in 2022 - at least not unless they're the last ones standing in February," Walker writes. [Science Lab: This Defense Could Be No. 1 in '22]
- In last season's opener against the Bucs, the Cowboys' run game yielded few positive results, forcing them to pivot to a more pass-happy approach. The gang on The Break went through whether or not Dallas will be able to do that the second time around, plus more. [The Break: Balancing Act]
Friday:
- At long last, the season is here for the Cowboys and chief operating officer Stephen Jones sounds excited as ever. He sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Nick Eatman to discuss the state of the team as they try to beat Tom Brady for the first time.
- After a small hiccup on Thursday regarding Dak's ankle and the shoes he was wearing, the Cowboys came back Friday with no concern. Mike McCarthy discussed the issue and his plans for Dak heading into Sunday.