Catch-Up: Recap This Week's Top Headlines, Videos

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Barry Church and Danny McCray both spent time on the Cowboys special teams during their careers. On the Player's Lounge they talk about one of the craziest special teams plays they've ever seen. [Watch the full segment on the Cowboys shocking win over the Falcons].
- Special teams coordinator John Fassel described Greg Zuerlein's onside kick that allowed the Cowboys to steal a victory over the Falcons, and he even came up with his own name for it. "We didn't really have, like, a specific name for it – but it is really the Watermelon Kick," said Fassel. "It's laying on the turf like a watermelon and you spin it like a watermelon would spin." [David Helman on the story of the Watermelon Kick].
Tuesday
- NFL analyst Bucky Brooks watched last Sunday's tape and one of his takeaways is that Dak Prescott is the real deal. But he also wonders: Is Coach McCarthy taking too many risks for his own good? "The Cowboys' head coach likely suffered a little PTSD after being dismissed from Green Bay due to his so-called conservative methods," Brooks writes. "The noise from his departure has probably led McCarthy to be more aggressive with his decisions in critical moments. Although there's nothing wrong with pushing the envelope as a decision-maker, the Cowboys' repeated failures on gambles should force McCarthy to re-examine his new approach." [Read all of Brooks' takeaways from the Falcons game].
- One of the heroes of last week's game was special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, who pounced on the onside kick to give the Cowboys another possession. Goodwin not only found himself in the spotlight a few times during the game, but he's seen the Falcons lose a lead like this before. Godowin started his career in Atlanta and was on the field when the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in the Super Bowl. (Nick Eatman gets Goodwin's perspective from the game.)
- It's early in the season and the injury troubles don't seem to be relenting. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie injured his hamstring last Sunday, which is tough news for an already ailing secondary. [Rob Phillips on Awuzie's status and how much time he's expected to miss].
Wednesday
- Music legend Rhett Miller of Dallas' Old 97s joined The Star at Night to talk to Dave and Kelsey about how the Cowboys inspired their latest album. [Watch the full segment here].
- In order to get past a scorching Russell Wilson on Sunday the Cowboys may need to win the time of possession battle. Ezekiel Elliott has a simple message. "That starts with me," Elliott said Wednesday. "I touch the ball---not as much as Dak---but after him, a lot. It starts with me just making sure early in the game we're not wasting drives with ball security issues and making sure we're converting third downs." [Jonny Auping on why Zeke might have to control the game if the Cowboys want to leave Seattle with a win.]
- The Cowboys try to have some fun each week on Wednesday nights during "The Happy Hour." The one-hour segment on 105.3 The Fan, features a former player, along with cross-talk between media personalities from the Cowboys and The Fan. This week, former safety Roy Williams joined the show, providing some interesting insight on not only today's game but his career. Roy had plenty of fun cutting up with Nick Eatman, Shannon Gross and Jeff Cavanaugh from The Fan. Listen to the show here.
Thursday
- Dak Prescott has been on the tip of everyone's tongues for months now, but this Sunday all eyes will be on him and his matchup with Russell Wilson. "If Prescott can build on his Week 2 performance in a win this weekend, he's going to rocket to the top of the league consciousness," David Helman writes. "These are the types of games legacies are made of – no pressure, of course." [Helman on Dak's big opportunity].
- The Cowboys are preparing to face Jamal Adams, who's known as arguably the most physical safety in the NFL. Meanwhile, perhaps the hardest hitting player in Cowboys history, Roy Williams, joined The Happy Hour to talk about what he's seen from the Cowboys after two games under Mike McCarthy and his own career in Dallas. [Listen to everything Williams had to say].
- Dak Prescott's previous comments about mental health resonated with Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, who at one point attempted suicide. Thursday, Prescott discussed the moment he and Hurst shared on the field after Sunday's game as well as his thoughts on the shooting of Breonna Taylor. [Watch Prescott's full comments].
Friday
- Would the Cowboys consider sliding Zack Martin over to right tackle? With the current injury situation, it's a question worth asking. David Helman and Rob Phillips each take a shot at answering it. [Read Friday's mailbag questions].
- How do the Cowboys win this game? Bucky Brooks shares his keys to victory for Sunday's game, stating that getting off to a fast start is vital for the Cowboys.
- Did you know Zeke already has a pair of 200-yard games against the Seahawks in his career? What about the fact Dak is 31-2 when his rating hits over 100? These are just two of this week's stats to know that Kyle Youmans presented in Big Facts.