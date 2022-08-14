Catch-Up: Recapping A Week From Cali to Denver

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- Monday served as a fun way to kickstart the third week of training camp with "88 Day!" Of course, we're talking about the date (8/8), and no team has a richer tradition of players wearing the No. 88 than the Cowboys. From Michael Irving and Drew Pearson to Dez Bryant, the Camp'N Out crew with Shannon Gross and Nate Newton sat down with the current No. 88 in CeeDee Lamb to chat about his camp so far. [Camp'N Out: CeeDee Lamb Joins on 88 Day!]
- Trevon Diggs talked about his decision to step away from Twitter on Monday alongside Cowboys' fan favorite: his son Aaiden. While we're only half kidding, Trevon was completely serious in his decision, citing it as "toxic" before diving into his role with developing the young wide receivers in camps. But as many would expect, it was Aaiden who stole the press conference. [Watch: Diggs on WRs Development, Social Media Cleanse]
Tuesday:
- With plenty of question marks surrounding the Cowboys' kicking situation, the team brought back a familiar face in Brett Maher on Tuesday. In turn, Dallas waived rookie Jonathan Garibay as head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff continue to evaluate the roster. [WATCH: McCarthy: Always Evaluating]
- Tuesday also brought about one of the most interesting practices the Cowboys have had in Oxnard yet, including a handful of skirmishes and some key standouts like Simi Fehoko and Micah Parsons. Oh, and noted Cowboys' fan Jamie Foxx stopped in too to give his thoughts on "America's Team." [Foxx on Cowboys' Expectations]
Wednesday:
- Go ahead and mark your calendars, Cowboys fans! Thursday, Aug. 25 will serve as the inaugural Blue-Carpet Kickoff Event at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on the night before the team's final game of the preseason. Expect to see all of your favorite Cowboys players, past and present, along with coaches and ownership. More information is all right here.
- Micky Spagnola caught up with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on how he has settled in as he enters his fifth season in Dallas. Fresh of a season where he led the Cowboys with 176 tackles and subsequently resigned this offseason, Dallas could see their linebacking core be a strength when healthy, Spagnola opines. [Spagnola: Just Like Old Times for Vander Esch]
Thursday:
- After a travel day on Wednesday to Denver, the Cowboys teamed up for a joint practice with the new-look Broncos. There was plenty to talk about and more than enough takeaways, so our writers broke down what they saw. [Writers on what they saw from Cowboys/Broncos practice]
- Dak Prescott was more than pleased with the outcome of Thursday's practice in Denver despite their being the typical jawing back and forth between the two squads. Dak connected with CeeDee Lamb a couple of times, including a 25-yard touchdown. [Dak on a "Great Day of Practice"]
Friday:
- Following Thursday's joint practice with the Broncos, the Hangin' With The Boys team discussed whether or not there should be concerns with the team's toughness, plus who/what they are most excited for ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup. [Watch: Hangin' With The Boys: Where's The Toughness?]
- It's Season 8 of the Cowboys' documentary series Deep Blue, but with a something a little bit different than football. "Mind Games" takes you into the importance of mental health in the world of sports with Dak Prescott and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley sharing their stories to inspire. [Watch: Deep Blue: "Mind Games"]
Saturday:
- The Cowboys and Broncos kicked off the preseason schedule in Denver. While many of the starters were out of the game for both teams, one of the big issues for the Cowboys' returned Saturday night. Rob Phillips wrote about the team's issues with penalties once again.
- Many of the starters were out of the game against teh Broncos, but one player who got plenty of reps was rookie Tyler Smith. However, Nick Eatman wrote his post-game column, suggesting it's time for Smith to get all of the first-team guard reps.
- Preseason or not, live games always have a ton of storylines. After the game, Patrik Walker highlighted a few of them in his game notebook.