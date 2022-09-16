Catch-Up: Top Headlines Before Cowboys-Bengals

Now that Week 1 is officially behind us the Cowboys' season is underway as they look to bounce back from their loss to the Buccaneers last week. There are plenty of other news and notes to get to as the Cowboys prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

- While it was initially thought that Dak Prescott's fractured thumb would keep him out for 6-8 weeks following surgery on Monday, Owner/GM Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that the team would not place Prescott on the injured reserve list. "Putting Prescott on IR would mean a minimum four-game absence, so clearly the club is optimistic he might be able to return within the next month," Rob Phillips writes.[Philips: Jones Hoping Dak Returns "Within Four Games"]

- With Cooper Rush now moving forward as the starter at the quarterback spot with Dak Prescott's injury, the Cowboys Break team touched on what the offense might look like in the future and Ezekiel Elliot's increased role. [CowBites: Lean on Zeke]

Tuesday:

- For as much as injury news dominated the first portion of the week, the Cowboys quickly had to pivot their attention to another tough matchup with the Bengals. The reigning AFC champions lost a wild home opener to the Steelers, but there are more than enough headlines ahead of their clash with the Cowboys in Big Picture. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Bengals & Cowboys]

- The Bengals boast one of the most electric offenses in the NFL led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and more. It'll be a second test for a Dallas defense that held Tom Brady and the Bucs to four field goals and a single touchdown. The Talkin' Cowboys bunch broke down the matchup on Tuesday. [Talkin' Cowboys: From Brady To Burrow]

Wednesday:

- Ezekiel Elliot spoke with the media on Wednesday on a myriad of topics, ranging from the locker room's mood following Dak Prescott's injury, their belief in Cooper Rush stepping into the starting quarterback role, and committing to the running game on Sunday. [Ezekiel Elliot: Committing This Week]

- Dak Prescott's injury deservedly caught the majority of the headlines to begin the week, the Cowboys sustained other injuries to other crucial players in the former of safety Jayron Kearse, guard Conner McGovern and defensive end Tarell Basham. Mickey Spagnola takes you through why the Cowboys must press on regardless of the tough start. [Mick Shots: No Matter What, Game Two Coming Up]

Thursday:

- Cooper Rush is set to make his second career NFL start Sunday, with his only prior start coming last season in a comeback victory against the Vikings on the road. Patrik Walker broke down the keys to a successful start for Rush in Science Lab. "So the name of the game for Rush is to be efficient, effective and to play within himself, because thanks to the caliber of defense fielded by the Cowboys and the weaponry at halfback - along with what appears to be a serviceable (or more) offensive line - he doesn't need to be the/a hero," Walker writes. [Science Lab: Short Rope For Rush As Starting QB]

- The Hangin' with the Boys crew dove into how defenses are adjusting to Micah Parsons in his second year in the NFL and how he can impact the stout Bengals' offensive firepower. Plus, how the Cowboys plan to counter the Bengals strong receiving corps and CeeDee Lamb's role as the No. 1 receiver. [Hangin' with the Boys: No Fair Shot]

Friday:

- NFL Media Analyst Bucky Brooks went through the paths for both the Cowboys and Bengals to get a win on Sunday in Keys to Victory on Friday. "The Cowboys will need to utilize a game plan that enables them to keep the Bengals' high-powered offense on the sidelines while they shorten the game and control the tempo," Brooks opines. [Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need 30 & 20 To Win]