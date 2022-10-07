Cowboys Catch-Up: 'Boys Streaking Into L.A.

The NFL season continues to press on for the Dallas Cowboys as they approach their major showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. For the Cowboys, they come in riding a three-game winning streak. As for the Rams, they will look to rebound after an ugly loss to the 49ers. To get you set for Sunday, here are all of the headlines from this week.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- Maybe it's time we gave head coach Mike McCarthy his due. After all, McCarthy has helped guide the Cowboys to a 3-1 record despite the loss of Dak Prescott in Week 1 and keep the ship afloat amidst the adversity. Hangin' With The Boys made the case for that argument on Monday. [Hangin' With The Boys: Give the Man Credit]
- You would be hard-pressed to find a better defensive team in the league to begin the season than the Cowboys. They either lead the league or rank near the top in most major statistical categories and boast the best pass-rushing unit in the NFL. Rob Phillips broke down the numbers behind their success where they can improve. [Defense's Hot Start Is The Cowboys' 'Thermostat']
Tuesday:
- Owner/GM Jerry Jones spoke to 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday for his weekly media session and talked about the potential timeline for the return of Dak Prescott from his broken thumb. Jones said that Prescott's grip is "not well enough to play", meaning that it will be Cooper Rush's game again this Sunday in Los Angeles. [Jones: Dak's Grip "Not Well Enough To Play"]
- While the conversation of a "quarterback controversy" has been widely discussed due to the strong play of Cooper Rush, the fact remains that he has filled in wonderfully this season. The gang on Cowboys' Break discussed what value Rush would have in a potential trade in the future. [Cowboys Break: Cooper's Value?]
Wednesday:
- Wednesday typically marks the midpoint of the week and usually where the attention shifts from the previous week to the next. Talkin' Cowboys began their preview of the Cowboys matchup with the Rams and what they still need to improve defensively before Sunday. [Talkin' Cowboys: Confident, Not Cocky]
- After suffering a knee sprain in the season opener to the Bucs, Jayron Kearse was able to be a full participant in Wednesday's practice to potentially return against the Rams. The Cowboys leading tackler from a season ago talked about his return and his confidence in the safety room in Dallas. [Jayron Kearse Ready To Rejoin 'No. 1' Safety Group]
Thursday:
- Aaron Donald is considered by most to be the best defensive player in the NFL, and with good reason. But Micah Parsons has entered his name into that conversation in his brief time in the league, all while maintaining an immense level of respect for three-time Defensive Player of The Year. [Parsons, Cowboys Respect 'Game-Wrecking' Donald]
- After head coach Mike McCarthy proclaimed on Thursday that the Cowboys were "nobody's underdog", the ladies on Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk broke down those comments and what the Cowboys need to do to secure a victory and who could have their best game yet. [Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk: The Real Underdogs?]
Friday:
- Isiah Stanbeck and Kyle Youmans took a deep dive into the biggest challenges the Cowboys will face against the Rams in Film Room. The big theme? Scoring points will be imperative against the Rams' strong defensive unit. [Film Room: Scoring Point is a Must]
- It's another edition of Keys to Victory by Bucky Brooks this week ahead of Cowboys and Rams. For Dallas, putting pressure on Matthew Stafford and continuing to play complimentary football will be crucial. As for the Rams, they have to find their footing offensively and shut down the Cowboys' running game. [Keys to Victory: Turning Up The Heat vs. Stafford]