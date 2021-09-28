Further Review: Monday Night Statement Game

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
Every Monday this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean ?
The Warm Up:
- DallasCowboys.com always hits you with some Big Facts before each game. This week's touted Ezkiell Elliot as the "best prime-time running back in 50 years" before he went on to score two touchdowns [Check out all of the Big Facts coming into Monday night]
- "We hate them. They hate us. There's so much history to this game." [Listen to Barry Church talk about the rivalry on Pregame Live]
- Coming into Monday, David Helman couldn't see a world where Philly stopped Dak. "When I boil it all down, I just don't think Philly has the firepower on defense to contain Dak Prescott and all these weapons," Helman wrote [Look back on all the Gut Feeling predictions by the DallasCowboys.com staff writers]
- The adrenaline for the home opener started before Monday Night Football even kicked off [Watch the Cowboys vs Eagles hype video to get goosebumps knowing what came next]
Game Time:
- The offense got off to the right start Monday night when Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb just short of the end zone [Watch Dak set the tone with a 44-yard strike to CeeDee]
- Dak Prescott thew what looked like an easy touchdown in the first quarter [Watch Peyton Manning break down how Dalton Schultz got open for his first touchdown]
- Lebron James might not have as much football expertise as Peyton, but he predicted Ezekiel Elliott would score his second touchdown [Watch LeBron provide some analysis while Zeke finds the end zone]
- Dalton Schultz proved Monday night that he is a dangerous playmaker in this Dallas offense [Hear what Schultz had to say about his two-touchdown performance]
What Now?
- From offensive fireworks to young defenders and forced turnovers, Kurt Daniels can tell you exactly how Monday night's game went down [Read the Game Recap from Kurt Daniels]
- Jalen Hurts is fast, but the first quarter proved he's not too fast for Micah Parsons. That's just one play that Nick Eatman doesn't want you to forget [Read about all of the five crucial plays Eatman thinks you might have overlooked]
- Was a Monday night blowout a statement that the Cowboys are well past last year's nightmare season? Isaiah Stanback, Rob Phillips, Kyle Youmans, and Hek'ma Harrison wonder what this team's new ceiling is [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk statement games]
- Can Dak put up MVP numbers while the Cowboys still establish the run? "One thing is remarkably consistent: this team is often at its best when it's able to grind the opposition into the turf," David Helman writes [Helman on the Cowboys being back to a "bully ball"]