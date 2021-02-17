Progress Report: Williams Turned Into O-Line Veteran

The Good: There's a saying that "the best ability is availability." If that's true, then Connor Williams was one of the most valuable players on the Cowboys in 2020. Of the 1,145 offensive snaps that the Cowboys took last season, Williams was on the field for 1,144 of them. Not much can be said about his season that would be more impressive than that statistic. Williams took a huge leap from the youngest, least accomplished member of the offensive line to being forced into a veteran presence when the offensive line was decimated by injuries to players like Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Zack Martin. Starting every game of the season was a noteworthy accomplishment coming off of ACL surgery the year prior, and he seemed to return with more strength than he'd shown in his career previously.