Progress Report: Optimism About La'el's Return?

The Good: Strictly speaking, "The Good" is that La'el Collins was starting to look like one of the best right tackles in football the last time he played.

The obvious problem is that the last time he played was during the 2019 season. Collins was limited by a hip injury from the outset of training camp. The Cowboys tried to put a brave face on it, hoping that Collins could work his way onto the field over the course of the season. Eventually, the injury proved to be too big of a problem.

Collins started the season on injured reserve – the first of many problems that beset the offensive line last season. He had season-ending surgery in early October, and he did not appear in a game.

The Bad: Collins' situation was one of the more frustrating aspects of an incredibly frustrating season.

Cowboys officials downplayed the severity of his status throughout training camp. Coach Mike McCarthy said the injury was "nothing serious" in August. That was only compounded by the fact that team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said "his initial problem was conditioning" later on in the year.

Naturally, it irritated fans to hear that a highly-paid veteran showed up to training camp in poor condition. But obviously, a player who required a season-ending hip injury was dealing with quite a bit more than poor playing shape.

Still, the whole thing combined to provide one of the most frustrating storylines of the season. Collins entered 2020 as a player who seemed poise to jump into the league's elite. Instead, he didn't see the field – and the Cowboys' offensive line suffered mightily for it.