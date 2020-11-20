Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Catch-Up: Even With No Game, Another Busy Week

Nov 20, 2020 at 04:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-Even-With-No-Game,-Another-Busy-Week-hero

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • Most of the world didn't know who Garrett Gilbert was a few weeks ago. Then he almost pulled off an upset against the undefeated Steelers. He joined Dani Surek and Brad Sham to talk about his journey thus far. [Watch Gilbert on the Cowboys Hour]
  • Who do the Cowboys need to see more of over the next eight weeks? A veteran like Sean Lee? A rookie like Neville Gallimore? The DallasCowboys.com staff give their answers. [Read Monday's Fast 5 on who needs to step up]
  • Andy Dalton has officially cleared COVID-19 protocol and returned to practice. "But even with that, McCarthy wasn't ready to name him the starter against the Vikings," Nick Eatman writes. [Read Eatman on Dalton's status]

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • Few players, if any, have been more important and accomplished more in 60 years of the Dallas Cowboys than Emmitt Smith. The NFL's all-time leading rusher revisits some of his favorite memories on the Legends Show. [Watch Emmitt look back on an incredible career]
  • Andy Dalton was cleared to return to action, but Danny McCray and Barry Church aren't on the same page about who should be starting under center. [Watch the Player's Lounge debate over Sunday's quarterback]
  • The Cowboys had a bye week to prepare and veteran quarterback returning to the field? Will their offense improve? Kyle Youmans and Isaiah Stanback take a look at the offensive tape. [Watch Film Room to see what the Cowboys' offense might have in store]
  • If the Cowboys were in any other division the playoffs would be out of the question, but Mickey Spagnola says Dallas might very well the the favorite in the NFC East. "The Cowboys, even though they are dead last in their East division, are only 1.5 games out of first place," Spagnola writes. "For this season, the East is definitely the place to be." [Read all of Mick Shots]

Thursday

  • This isn't the first year Cowboy fans and media have looked for who to blame. But when we look back, were we pointing fingers at the wrong ones? "For several years, Jeff Heath was the scapegoat for a Dallas secondary that just couldn't make enough plays," David Helman writes. "It was never fair, because the reality was that Jeff Heath was a good football player doing his best in a bad situation." [Read all of Helman's Writer's Block]
  • Jaylon Smith preached attention to detail for the defense this week. "For Smith and the Cowboys, getting in the right alignment is going to be crucial this week more than ever," Nick Eatman writes. "Minnesota's Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 954 rushing yards. The Vikings have a similar running scheme as the Browns, who lit up the Cowboys for over 300 rushing yards back in Week 4." [Eatman on Jaylon's commitment to communication]
  • It's been an extremely unpleasant three weeks for Andy Dalton, but the veteran is back to try to lead the Cowboys to the playoffs. [Watch Dalton talk about what he's been through in the past month]

Friday

  • The Cowboys have settled for three points in the red zone more than an offense with such explosive weapons would hope. Why haven't they had more success in the red zone? Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips try to answer that question. [Read Friday's mailbag]
  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has heard the constant criticism about his team, especially the high-priced players such as Ezekiel Elliott. But on his weekly radio segment Friday, Jones said Zeke is still the team's best player.

Related Content

news

Catch-Up: From Show Shuffles to New QB Debate

The Cowboys don't have a game this week, but there seems to be plenty to talk about. Check out the week that was from the new-look podcasts to the updates at quarterback.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping the Week's Biggest Storylines

From the big news of Andy Dalton, to the addition of a new player to the task at hand in facing the undefeated Steelers, let's recap a week full of headlines.
news

Catch-Up: From Tabasco to DiNucci to Roster Moves 

What a week this was, from a strange press conference to big roster moves to the introduction of a new quarterback and his wild journey. Check out the week that was for the Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: Biggest Headlines From This Short Week

Sometimes a short week can be a challenge. In this case, the Cowboys might've benefitted from having to turn the page so quickly after the toss loss to Arizona. Here are some big headlines that occurred this week.
news

Catch-Up: Reviewing This Week's Top Headlines

From Dak's injury to getting Andy Dalton ready to other injury news and facing the high-powered Cardinals, let's recap a full week of Cowboys headlines.
news

Catch-Up: All The Major Headlines From The Week

From picking up the pieces against the Browns, to getting ready for Jason Garrett's return to the news of Tyron Smith's surgery, let's recap another wild week with the Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's Trendy Headlines

Another busy week is in the books as the Cowboys turn the page to Week 4, where the Browns come to town. Let's recap the week that was with trending headlines, videos and features.
news

Catch-Up: Recap This Week's Top Headlines, Videos

Everything you need to get ready for Sunday's game is here as we bundle up all of the top headlines, videos and sound bites from the Cowboys as they prepare to face Seattle.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's News

It was another full week for the Cowboys, dealing with major injuries, adding players and getting ready for the first home game with fans in attendance. Check out the headlines of the week.

Advertising