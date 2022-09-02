Catch-Up: Roster Moves, Documentaries & More

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- With the 53-man roster cuts coming this week, Nick Eatman discussed what positions still had questions that needed to be answered, and what could be potential solutions. But remember, the initial 53-man roster will likely not be the one that the Cowboys open with on Sept. 11 against the Bucs. [Eatman on positions that still need answers]
Tuesday:
- Owner/GM Jerry Jones talked with 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday over a myriad of topics on Tuesday morning. Of those topics included the recovery of wide receiver Michael Gallup as he continues to comeback from ACL surgery. "About a month ago, Gallup told reporters back in Oxnard, Calif. that Week 1 against the Bucs was not realistic. And while that seems to be the case, his actual return doesn't appear to be too far off," Nick Eatman explains. [Jones: Gallup Plays If Super Bowl Was On Sept. 11]
- Jones also talked about the possible replacements at the left tackle spot with the news of Tyron Smith's injury, saying it is "safe to say" that rookie Tyler Smith will be starter at the stone come Week 1 against the Buccaneers. Rob Phillips had that and more Stephen Jones right here.
- Tuesday served as the deadline around the NFL for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, and the Cowboys were no exception by making 28 moves. You can get the full breakdown on the moves made from Rob Phillips here. [Cowboys Make 28 Moves to Reach Roster Limit]
Wednesday:
- Following the roster cuts the Cowboys made on Tuesday afternoon, Rob Phillips dove deep into the remaining roster and the philosophy the team has used to build the roster. "46 of the 53 players on the current roster began their NFL careers with the Cowboys, either as draft picks or rookie free agents," Phillips writes. [3 & Out: This Is Truly A 'Draft & Develop Team]
- Sticking with the roster moves made this week, the Talkin' Cowboys team broke down the decisions the Cowboys made. Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, Isaiah Stanback, and Hek'ma Harrison mulled over what roster moved surprised them the most and what changes could be on the horizon before Week 1. [Talkin' Cowboys: Roster Cuts Review]
- Former Eagles' All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters met with the Cowboys this week as they continue to look for depth on the offensive line after Tyron Smith's injury. The 40-year-old Texas native spent the 2021 season by making 15 starts with the Bears, and Rob Phillips has more. [Phillips On Peters' Visit With Cowboys]
Thursday:
- Micah Parsons had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history in 2021. This year, he's looking for bigger things and has even higher expectations. Rob Phillips explains how Parsons wants to be the best player in the NFL.
- The Cowboys introduced the third Deep Blue documentary of the season with "Ninety-Won." It's a look back at the 1991 season and how it launched the franchise into a dynasty.
Friday:
- Back in the studio again, the crew for Special Edition gave their thoughts on the upcoming season with an official preview. Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, Nate Newton and Barry Church debated how the Cowboys will do in 2022.
- In his first column since joining the Cowboys' staff, writer Patrik Walker introduces the "Science Lab," a weekly look into the more scientific meanings of what the Cowboys are trying to do. Today, he focuses on the comings and goings of the offensive line.
