Countdown: Aikman Met Highest Of Expectations

Today, we will continue with 8 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In a battle of two bitter rivals, the Cowboys found themselves on the wrong end of a 34-21 score midway through their Week 16 matchup against Washington in 1979. Then Roger Staubach went to work. After finding Ron Springs for the 26-yard touchdown, Staubach led his team down the field before he dumped it off to Tony Hill for an 8-yard score for the game winner to round out the regular season. The win proved to be the final victory of Staubach's career.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.