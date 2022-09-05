Countdown: Possible To Get 6 NFC East Wins Again?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 6 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Vying for a chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade, the Cowboys had one team standing in their way. Enter the team of the 1980s, the 49ers in the NFC Championship game in 1993. Troy Aikman had quite the day with 322 passing yards, but it was Kelvin Martin who had just one catch for six yards on the game sealing touchdown to send Dallas to Pasadena with a 30-20 victory.
