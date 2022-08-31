Countdown: From Picks to Parsons, Honoring No. 11

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
The Play: Emmitt Smith is remembered for a myriad of achievement during the course of his Hall of Fame career. Naturally the three-time Super Bowl winner is near the top of the list, but above that is his title as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, a feat he accomplished in Week 8 of the 2002 season against Seattle. With his family and former teammates in attendance, Smith broke Walter Payton's mark that he set at over 16,000 yards with an 11-yard run into immortality. In total, Smith still holds the record at just over 18,000 yards for his career.
