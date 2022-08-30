Countdown: Honoring Staubach With 12 Days Left

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 12 days to the start of the season.
The Play: The Cowboys were down by 21 points in the fourth quarter in a Week 1 game at Washington back in 1999. But thanks to The Triplets, the Cowboys were able to rally to force overtime. Emmitt Smith scored first and Michael Irvin had two late touchdowns, including a 12-yard TD to cap a 90-yard scoring drive. The Cowboys were able to eventually win in OT with a 76-yard touchdown to Rocket Ismail.
