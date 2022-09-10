Countdown: Finally, Just 1 Day Until Season Begins

59 / 479

The Play: The play was a simple dump-off to fullback Daryl Johnston, but as famed television announcer John Madden stated during the broadcast, "He doesn't make a lot of plays, but this one is a big one."

At 6-feet-2 inches tall and 238 pounds, Emmitt Smith's battering ram wasn't exactly known for his grace. His nickname was "Moose" after all. However, Johnston tipped the high toss to himself, stiff-armed a helpless tackler, burst to the end zone and then after crossing the goal line, dove over another Eagles defender and somersaulted to the ground. It was an effort sleek wideout Michael Irvin would have been proud to call his own.

Coming with 7:39 remaining in the game, Johnston's touchdown secured a 20-10 victory over rival Philadelphia, improved Dallas' record to 7-1 and sent 65,102 fans home happy, the largest crowd at Texas Stadium since 1985. Watch Now.