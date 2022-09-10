Countdown: Finally, Just 1 Day Until Season Begins

We've counted down 100 days to the start of the season, and it's finally here.
Today, we will conclude with 1 day to the start of the season.
The Play: Looking to put the Bills away for the second consecutive year in the Super Bowl, the Cowboys held a narrow 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XXVIII. After working their way all the way to the Buffalo 6-yard line, Dallas faced a 4th and 1 on the 1-yard line after Emmitt Smith tried to punch it in the three previous downs. So, why not try it once more? That is what Smith and the Cowboys did as the Hall of Famer nabbed the 1-yard touchdown as the final exclamation point to their back-to-back Super Bowl runs.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.