Countdown: Focusing On Dak With 4 Days Left

Today, we will continue with four days to the start of the season.
The Play: Arguably the longest that any player has ever run for a 4-yard gain, Tony Romo ran back about 35 yards backwards after a shotgun snap went over his head in a 2007 game with the Rams. After he finally picked up the ball, Romo went up the field and raced nearly 40 yards to pick up a first down in what the stats will show as a 4-yard run, but it will always go down as one of the most memorable plays for Romo, who was never one to give up on a play.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.