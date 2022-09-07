Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

Countdown: Focusing On Dak With 4 Days Left

Sep 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Countdown--Focusing-On-Dak-With-4-Days-Left-hero

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.

Today, we will continue with four days to the start of the season.

The Play: Arguably the longest that any player has ever run for a 4-yard gain, Tony Romo ran back about 35 yards backwards after a shotgun snap went over his head in a 2007 game with the Rams. After he finally picked up the ball, Romo went up the field and raced nearly 40 yards to pick up a first down in what the stats will show as a 4-yard run, but it will always go down as one of the most memorable plays for Romo, who was never one to give up on a play.

Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Best of the Best: Dak Prescott – Not only does Dak wear the No. 4, but that was the round the Cowboys managed to get him in back in 2016. What a steal for the Cowboys to land Prescott, who wound up starting every game, leading the team to a 12-4 record on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. And since then, he's been the unquestioned leader of the franchise, earning all kinds of records and accolades along the way. As he enters his seventh season, Dak once again is the player the Cowboys are counting on to lead this team back to the playoffs. For him, he's already proven he's a great player but the time is now to move into elite status.
1 / 466

Best of the Best: Dak Prescott – Not only does Dak wear the No. 4, but that was the round the Cowboys managed to get him in back in 2016. What a steal for the Cowboys to land Prescott, who wound up starting every game, leading the team to a 12-4 record on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. And since then, he's been the unquestioned leader of the franchise, earning all kinds of records and accolades along the way. As he enters his seventh season, Dak once again is the player the Cowboys are counting on to lead this team back to the playoffs. For him, he's already proven he's a great player but the time is now to move into elite status.

Blast From the Past: Mike Saxon – The first eight seasons of his 11-year career were spent in Dallas. And in that time, Saxon saw the Cowboys win the NFC East in his rookie year of 1985, only to struggle at the end of the decade to become the worst team in football. But then was on the squad in 1992 as the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. Saxon currently ranks second in Cowboys history with 591 career punts. He held the record with 166 career punts downed inside the 20 before it was broken in 2011, and he currently ranks third.
2 / 466

Blast From the Past: Mike Saxon – The first eight seasons of his 11-year career were spent in Dallas. And in that time, Saxon saw the Cowboys win the NFC East in his rookie year of 1985, only to struggle at the end of the decade to become the worst team in football. But then was on the squad in 1992 as the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. Saxon currently ranks second in Cowboys history with 591 career punts. He held the record with 166 career punts downed inside the 20 before it was broken in 2011, and he currently ranks third.

The Play: Arguably the longest that any player has ever run for a 4-yard gain, Tony Romo ran back about 35 yards backwards after a shotgun snap went over his head in a 2007 game with the Rams. After he finally picked up the ball, Romo went up the field and raced nearly 40 yards to pick up a first down in what the stats will show as a 4-yard run, but it will always go down as one of the most memorable plays for Romo, who was never one to give up on a play. Watch Now.
3 / 466

The Play: Arguably the longest that any player has ever run for a 4-yard gain, Tony Romo ran back about 35 yards backwards after a shotgun snap went over his head in a 2007 game with the Rams. After he finally picked up the ball, Romo went up the field and raced nearly 40 yards to pick up a first down in what the stats will show as a 4-yard run, but it will always go down as one of the most memorable plays for Romo, who was never one to give up on a play. Watch Now.

Best Of The Best: Dan Bailey – He was as automatic as they came during the peak of his powers with the Cowboys, and the numbers reflect that. Bailey got his first real chance with Dallas in 2011, making nearly 87% of his field goal attempts. He followed that up with back-to-back seasons of 93% on his attempts. The Oklahoma native led the league with extra-point makes by going 56-56, only to be named a Pro Bowler in 2015 with a league-best 93.8% success rate on field goals. Bailey missed just two extra-points in 108 games with the Cowboys and 33 field goals from 50 yards or more during that span.
4 / 466

Best Of The Best: Dan Bailey – He was as automatic as they came during the peak of his powers with the Cowboys, and the numbers reflect that. Bailey got his first real chance with Dallas in 2011, making nearly 87% of his field goal attempts. He followed that up with back-to-back seasons of 93% on his attempts. The Oklahoma native led the league with extra-point makes by going 56-56, only to be named a Pro Bowler in 2015 with a league-best 93.8% success rate on field goals. Bailey missed just two extra-points in 108 games with the Cowboys and 33 field goals from 50 yards or more during that span.

Blast From The Past: Clint Stoerner – Stoerner was a star during his time at the University of Arkansas and found his way to the Cowboys when they signed him as a UDFA following the 2000 NFL Draft. He played in just five games for Dallas with three touchdowns and five interceptions before he was scooped up for NFL Europe in 2001. The Cowboys officially released Steoner in 2003 when another undrafted rookie passed him on the depth chart in Tony Romo.
5 / 466

Blast From The Past: Clint Stoerner – Stoerner was a star during his time at the University of Arkansas and found his way to the Cowboys when they signed him as a UDFA following the 2000 NFL Draft. He played in just five games for Dallas with three touchdowns and five interceptions before he was scooped up for NFL Europe in 2001. The Cowboys officially released Steoner in 2003 when another undrafted rookie passed him on the depth chart in Tony Romo.

The Play: Tony Romo wiggled out of a potential sack and turned it into an amazing play. How many times have we heard that before? Well, that's exactly what Romo did during the 2009 season against the Falcons. Looking at a chance to increase their lead more, Romo dropped back while Atlanta brought the heat. Naturally, Romo danced his way out of it to find Patrick Crayton for the 5-yard score. Watch Now.
6 / 466

The Play: Tony Romo wiggled out of a potential sack and turned it into an amazing play. How many times have we heard that before? Well, that's exactly what Romo did during the 2009 season against the Falcons. Looking at a chance to increase their lead more, Romo dropped back while Atlanta brought the heat. Naturally, Romo danced his way out of it to find Patrick Crayton for the 5-yard score. Watch Now.

Five Super Bowl titles. As hungry as Cowboys Nation is to get another one, the Cowboys still rank tied for third in NFL history with the five championships, tied with the 49ers and behind both the Steelers and Patriots with six. Those five titles include wins over the Dolphins in 1971, the Broncos in 1977, the Bills in 1992-1993, and the Steelers in 1995.
7 / 466

Five Super Bowl titles. As hungry as Cowboys Nation is to get another one, the Cowboys still rank tied for third in NFL history with the five championships, tied with the 49ers and behind both the Steelers and Patriots with six. Those five titles include wins over the Dolphins in 1971, the Broncos in 1977, the Bills in 1992-1993, and the Steelers in 1995.

Best Of The Best: Chris Jones – Few fanbases can say one of their favorite players is their punter, but that's what Chris Jones became to Cowboys' Nation in a short amount of time. The Georgia native first came onto the scene in 2013 when he became the first Cowboys' punter to hit the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium during the preseason. Jones became known for his huge leg and ability to pin opposing teams deep in their own territory, but he also could put big hits on players during punt returns and run punt fakes with the best in the league.
8 / 466

Best Of The Best: Chris Jones – Few fanbases can say one of their favorite players is their punter, but that's what Chris Jones became to Cowboys' Nation in a short amount of time. The Georgia native first came onto the scene in 2013 when he became the first Cowboys' punter to hit the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium during the preseason. Jones became known for his huge leg and ability to pin opposing teams deep in their own territory, but he also could put big hits on players during punt returns and run punt fakes with the best in the league.

Blast From The Past: Nick Folk – Folk spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cowboys after they took him in the 6th round of the 2007 draft from Notre Dame. He made 82% of his field goal attempts across 46 games of action in Dallas before moving on to the Jets and Patriots for the next decade.
9 / 466

Blast From The Past: Nick Folk – Folk spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cowboys after they took him in the 6th round of the 2007 draft from Notre Dame. He made 82% of his field goal attempts across 46 games of action in Dallas before moving on to the Jets and Patriots for the next decade.

The Play: Vying for a chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade, the Cowboys had one team standing in their way. Enter the team of the 1980s, the 49ers in the NFC Championship game in 1993. Troy Aikman had quite the day with 322 passing yards, but it was Kelvin Martin who had just one catch for six yards on the game sealing touchdown to send Dallas to Pasadena with a 30-20 victory. Watch Now.
10 / 466

The Play: Vying for a chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade, the Cowboys had one team standing in their way. Enter the team of the 1980s, the 49ers in the NFC Championship game in 1993. Troy Aikman had quite the day with 322 passing yards, but it was Kelvin Martin who had just one catch for six yards on the game sealing touchdown to send Dallas to Pasadena with a 30-20 victory. Watch Now.

Dak Prescott has been known for his dominance of the NFC East during the course of his career. In fact, the Cowboys went 6-0 against their divisional opponents during the 2021 season for the first time since 1998, when they were 8-0 in the division that included the Cardinals.
11 / 466

Dak Prescott has been known for his dominance of the NFC East during the course of his career. In fact, the Cowboys went 6-0 against their divisional opponents during the 2021 season for the first time since 1998, when they were 8-0 in the division that included the Cardinals.

Before all of the Super Bowl titles and fame arrived upon the Cowboys' stars of the 1990s, the makings of a special team were all there. During the 1990 season Troy Aikman had a team-best six game-winning drives. Dak has had five in a season on two occasions – 2016 and 2018 – but only three total in the past three seasons.
12 / 466

Before all of the Super Bowl titles and fame arrived upon the Cowboys' stars of the 1990s, the makings of a special team were all there. During the 1990 season Troy Aikman had a team-best six game-winning drives. Dak has had five in a season on two occasions – 2016 and 2018 – but only three total in the past three seasons.

Blast From The Past: Steve Beuerlein – A valuable backup to Troy Aikman for two seasons (1991-92) at the dawn of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty. Beuerlein didn't play much during his time in Dallas, but he did help the Cowboys clinch a playoff spot in the final month of the '91 regular season while Aikman was sidelined with a torn ligament in his knee.
13 / 466

Blast From The Past: Steve Beuerlein – A valuable backup to Troy Aikman for two seasons (1991-92) at the dawn of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty. Beuerlein didn't play much during his time in Dallas, but he did help the Cowboys clinch a playoff spot in the final month of the '91 regular season while Aikman was sidelined with a torn ligament in his knee.

Best Of The Best: Trevon Diggs – Diggs needed only his first two seasons in Dallas to earn the title of 'best No. 7.' After a solid rookie season in 2020, Diggs delivered a historic encore in 2021, tying Everson Walls for the most interceptions in franchise history for a single season (11). What does the All-Pro cornerback have in store for 2022?
14 / 466

Best Of The Best: Trevon Diggs – Diggs needed only his first two seasons in Dallas to earn the title of 'best No. 7.' After a solid rookie season in 2020, Diggs delivered a historic encore in 2021, tying Everson Walls for the most interceptions in franchise history for a single season (11). What does the All-Pro cornerback have in store for 2022?

The Play: We've got two plays for today's entry -- both from Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, both in Super Bowl VI. On Jan. 16, 1972 -- the Cowboys' first of five Super Bowl victories -- Staubach threw two touchdown passes, both 7-yard thro ws, to Lance Alworth and Mike Ditka as the Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3. Watch Now.
15 / 466

The Play: We've got two plays for today's entry -- both from Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, both in Super Bowl VI. On Jan. 16, 1972 -- the Cowboys' first of five Super Bowl victories -- Staubach threw two touchdown passes, both 7-yard thro ws, to Lance Alworth and Mike Ditka as the Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3. Watch Now.

Despite playing through a knee injury for all but the first month of the season, running back still managed to rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards last season, reaching the 1,000-yard mark (1,002) in Week 18. The Cowboys have emphasized a stronger run game all offseason, and now healthy, Elliott will be a big part of it once again.
16 / 466

Despite playing through a knee injury for all but the first month of the season, running back still managed to rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards last season, reaching the 1,000-yard mark (1,002) in Week 18. The Cowboys have emphasized a stronger run game all offseason, and now healthy, Elliott will be a big part of it once again.

The Cowboys went 7-2 on the road last year, their highest win total away from AT&T Stadium since 2014. First road game this year: at the Giants on Sept. 26.
17 / 466

The Cowboys went 7-2 on the road last year, their highest win total away from AT&T Stadium since 2014. First road game this year: at the Giants on Sept. 26.

Best Of The Best: Troy Aikman – The Cowboys had been searching for the next great franchise quarterback after Roger Staubach retired at the beginning of the 1980s and Danny White succeeding him. Then Troy Aikman arrived from UCLA. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 draft came to Dallas with plenty of fanfare but went winless in his rookie season in 11 starts. That of course would change, as Aikman went on a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons (1991-96) all while leading Dallas to three Super Bowl titles during that span including a Super Bowl MVP. The Hall of Famer served as the face of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty after serving as the initial building block as owner Jerry Jones' inaugural draft pick.
18 / 466

Best Of The Best: Troy Aikman – The Cowboys had been searching for the next great franchise quarterback after Roger Staubach retired at the beginning of the 1980s and Danny White succeeding him. Then Troy Aikman arrived from UCLA. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 draft came to Dallas with plenty of fanfare but went winless in his rookie season in 11 starts. That of course would change, as Aikman went on a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons (1991-96) all while leading Dallas to three Super Bowl titles during that span including a Super Bowl MVP. The Hall of Famer served as the face of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty after serving as the initial building block as owner Jerry Jones' inaugural draft pick.

The Play: In a battle of two bitter rivals, the Cowboys found themselves on the wrong end of a 34-21 score midway through their Week 16 matchup against Washington in 1979. Then Roger Staubach went to work. After finding Ron Springs for the 26-yard touchdown, Staubach led his team down the field before he dumped it off to Tony Hill for an 8-yard score for the game winner to round out the regular season. The win proved to be the final victory of Staubach's career. Watch Now.
19 / 466

The Play: In a battle of two bitter rivals, the Cowboys found themselves on the wrong end of a 34-21 score midway through their Week 16 matchup against Washington in 1979. Then Roger Staubach went to work. After finding Ron Springs for the 26-yard touchdown, Staubach led his team down the field before he dumped it off to Tony Hill for an 8-yard score for the game winner to round out the regular season. The win proved to be the final victory of Staubach's career. Watch Now.

The Cowboys have won five Super Bowl titles in their 62-year history but have made eight Super Bowl appearances during that span. Of course, three of those five titles came during the 1990s, with the other two coming under Tom Landry and Roger Staubach in the 1970s.
20 / 466

The Cowboys have won five Super Bowl titles in their 62-year history but have made eight Super Bowl appearances during that span. Of course, three of those five titles came during the 1990s, with the other two coming under Tom Landry and Roger Staubach in the 1970s.

The coldest game in franchise history during the regular season took place during the 2013 season when the Cowboys traveled to take on the Chicago Bears with a balmy temperature of 8 degrees. Overall the coldest game Dallas played in was the 1967 NFL Championship against the Packers at Lambeau Field at minus-13 degrees.
21 / 466

The coldest game in franchise history during the regular season took place during the 2013 season when the Cowboys traveled to take on the Chicago Bears with a balmy temperature of 8 degrees. Overall the coldest game Dallas played in was the 1967 NFL Championship against the Packers at Lambeau Field at minus-13 degrees.

Best of the Best: Tony Romo – Although a star at Eastern Illinois University in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, Tony Romo was passed over entirely in the 2003 draft. Instead, the Cowboys signed him as a rookie free agent. Consider it one of the greatest moves in franchise history. After three seasons spent on the bench, Romo went on earn four trips to the Pro Bowl, the last of which came in 2014 when he topped the league in completion percentage (69.9), touchdown percentage (7.8) and passer rating (113.2). Now the lead analyst for CBS game broadcasts, he posted a career 78-49 record as a starter and is still the franchise's all-time leader in career passing yards (34,183) and touchdown throws (248).
22 / 466

Best of the Best: Tony Romo – Although a star at Eastern Illinois University in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, Tony Romo was passed over entirely in the 2003 draft. Instead, the Cowboys signed him as a rookie free agent. Consider it one of the greatest moves in franchise history. After three seasons spent on the bench, Romo went on earn four trips to the Pro Bowl, the last of which came in 2014 when he topped the league in completion percentage (69.9), touchdown percentage (7.8) and passer rating (113.2). Now the lead analyst for CBS game broadcasts, he posted a career 78-49 record as a starter and is still the franchise's all-time leader in career passing yards (34,183) and touchdown throws (248).

Blast From the Past: Roger Ruzek – Signed by the Cowboys in 1987 after getting his start in the USFL, Roger Ruzek was good on 88 percent of his field goal attempts in his first season, a club record at the time. He also made all 26 of his extra point attempts to lead Dallas in scoring with 92 points. That was good enough for fifth in the league, earning him a spot on the NFL's All-Rookie team. Ruzek spent the next year with the Cowboys as well, but unable to find his form, was released during the 1989 season, going on to spend four-plus years in Philadelphia.
23 / 466

Blast From the Past: Roger Ruzek – Signed by the Cowboys in 1987 after getting his start in the USFL, Roger Ruzek was good on 88 percent of his field goal attempts in his first season, a club record at the time. He also made all 26 of his extra point attempts to lead Dallas in scoring with 92 points. That was good enough for fifth in the league, earning him a spot on the NFL's All-Rookie team. Ruzek spent the next year with the Cowboys as well, but unable to find his form, was released during the 1989 season, going on to spend four-plus years in Philadelphia.

The Play: In his first season-opener of his career, Tony Romo showed the world he was ready to take over as the Cowboys' signal-caller. He had proved that in 2006 in the middle of the season, but in 2007, he led the Cowboys to a dramatic Week 1 win over the Giants. Fittingly enough, No. 9 had a key 9-yard touchdown run in the second half to keep the Cowboys in front of an eventual win. Watch Now.
24 / 466

The Play: In his first season-opener of his career, Tony Romo showed the world he was ready to take over as the Cowboys' signal-caller. He had proved that in 2006 in the middle of the season, but in 2007, he led the Cowboys to a dramatic Week 1 win over the Giants. Fittingly enough, No. 9 had a key 9-yard touchdown run in the second half to keep the Cowboys in front of an eventual win. Watch Now.

The Cowboys' success in the playoffs ranks among the best in NFL history. They are second all-time in postseason appearances (34), tied for third in Super Bowl wins (5) and are fourth in playoff victories (35). Somewhat surprisingly, though, only nine of those tournament triumphs have taken place on the road. In addition, the team has just two road wins in the postseason since 1989 and none since 1992. Overall, the Cowboys are 9-16 in road playoff games and 21-10 at home.
25 / 466

The Cowboys' success in the playoffs ranks among the best in NFL history. They are second all-time in postseason appearances (34), tied for third in Super Bowl wins (5) and are fourth in playoff victories (35). Somewhat surprisingly, though, only nine of those tournament triumphs have taken place on the road. In addition, the team has just two road wins in the postseason since 1989 and none since 1992. Overall, the Cowboys are 9-16 in road playoff games and 21-10 at home.

Sure seems like Dak Prescott has the New York Giants' number. He lost his first two career games in the series during his rookie season of 2016, but since then he's reeled off nine straight victories over the NFC Eat rivals, outscoring the team 279-156. The only loss Dallas has had to New York over that span came on Jan. 3, 2021, when Prescott was sidelined due to injury. In his career against the Giants, he's thrown 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions for an impressive passer rating of 100.1.
26 / 466

Sure seems like Dak Prescott has the New York Giants' number. He lost his first two career games in the series during his rookie season of 2016, but since then he's reeled off nine straight victories over the NFC Eat rivals, outscoring the team 279-156. The only loss Dallas has had to New York over that span came on Jan. 3, 2021, when Prescott was sidelined due to injury. In his career against the Giants, he's thrown 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions for an impressive passer rating of 100.1.

Best Of The Best: Ron Widby – A multi-sport athlete all through his adolescence and early adult life, including being drafted by the Saints and Chicago Bulls in 1967, Widby made his way to Dallas that same year following his release from New Orleans. After assuming the starting punter job in 1968, the Tennessee native set an NFL and franchise record with an 84-yard punt and set a Cowboys' record for averaging over 53 yards per punt. He was also a part of the Cowboys' first Super Bowl winning team during the 1970 season and was named to the Pro Bowl.
27 / 466

Best Of The Best: Ron Widby – A multi-sport athlete all through his adolescence and early adult life, including being drafted by the Saints and Chicago Bulls in 1967, Widby made his way to Dallas that same year following his release from New Orleans. After assuming the starting punter job in 1968, the Tennessee native set an NFL and franchise record with an 84-yard punt and set a Cowboys' record for averaging over 53 yards per punt. He was also a part of the Cowboys' first Super Bowl winning team during the 1970 season and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Blast From The Past: Tavon Austin – The former first round pick spent his first five season in the Rams' organization as a wide receiver and return specialist after a strong collegiate career at West Virginia. The Cowboys traded for him prior to the 2018 season to help fill out the receiving corps and accumulated 21 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 21 games across two seasons.
28 / 466

Blast From The Past: Tavon Austin – The former first round pick spent his first five season in the Rams' organization as a wide receiver and return specialist after a strong collegiate career at West Virginia. The Cowboys traded for him prior to the 2018 season to help fill out the receiving corps and accumulated 21 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 21 games across two seasons.

The Play: Full of excitement every time they were on the field together, Tony Romo and DeMarco Murray were at it again in Week 16 of the 2013 season. Training 20-14 going into the fourth quarter, the Dallas defense held Washington to just a field goal as the Cowboys got the ball back with less than three minutes remaining. After a big play to Terrance Williams to set it up, Romo found Murray on fourth down with over a minute left for the 10-yard score to complete the comeback victory. Watch Now.
29 / 466

The Play: Full of excitement every time they were on the field together, Tony Romo and DeMarco Murray were at it again in Week 16 of the 2013 season. Training 20-14 going into the fourth quarter, the Dallas defense held Washington to just a field goal as the Cowboys got the ball back with less than three minutes remaining. After a big play to Terrance Williams to set it up, Romo found Murray on fourth down with over a minute left for the 10-yard score to complete the comeback victory. Watch Now.

Special teams guru CJ Goodwin led the Cowboys with 10 special teams' tackles in 2021, and is the first player to the lead the team in that category for three consecutive seasons.
30 / 466

Special teams guru CJ Goodwin led the Cowboys with 10 special teams' tackles in 2021, and is the first player to the lead the team in that category for three consecutive seasons.

The longest run in NFL history happened with just 10 players on the field when Tony Dorsett broke out against the Vikings in 1982 for 99 yards. It stands as the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in franchise history and is one of two rushing scores of that distance in league history.
31 / 466

The longest run in NFL history happened with just 10 players on the field when Tony Dorsett broke out against the Vikings in 1982 for 99 yards. It stands as the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in franchise history and is one of two rushing scores of that distance in league history.

Best Of The Best: Danny White – Serving as the backup to Roger Staubach at the end of his illustrious career, White stepped into the starting role in 1980 and helped guide the Cowboys through the 1980s before the arrival of Troy Aikman in 1988. The Arizona native led the Cowboys to three consecutive NFC Championship appearances after taking over the starting gig and was named a Pro Bowler during the strike-shortened 1982 season. He followed that up in 1983 by passing for nearly 4,000 yards with 23 touchdowns.
32 / 466

Best Of The Best: Danny White – Serving as the backup to Roger Staubach at the end of his illustrious career, White stepped into the starting role in 1980 and helped guide the Cowboys through the 1980s before the arrival of Troy Aikman in 1988. The Arizona native led the Cowboys to three consecutive NFC Championship appearances after taking over the starting gig and was named a Pro Bowler during the strike-shortened 1982 season. He followed that up in 1983 by passing for nearly 4,000 yards with 23 touchdowns.

Blast From The Past: Drew Bledsoe – After a nine-year run as the starter with the Patriots before an injury opened to door for Tom Brady to begin his reign and a stint in Buffalo, the former No.1 overall pick in 1993 came to Dallas to round out his career in 2005. Bledsoe, a four-time Pro Bowler, passed for over 3,600 yards and 23 touchdowns before handing over the reins to Tony Romo in 2006.
33 / 466

Blast From The Past: Drew Bledsoe – After a nine-year run as the starter with the Patriots before an injury opened to door for Tom Brady to begin his reign and a stint in Buffalo, the former No.1 overall pick in 1993 came to Dallas to round out his career in 2005. Bledsoe, a four-time Pro Bowler, passed for over 3,600 yards and 23 touchdowns before handing over the reins to Tony Romo in 2006.

The Play: Emmitt Smith is remembered for a myriad of achievement during the course of his Hall of Fame career. Naturally the three-time Super Bowl winner is near the top of the list, but above that is his title as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, a feat he accomplished in Week 8 of the 2002 season against Seattle. With his family and former teammates in attendance, Smith broke Walter Payton's mark that he set at over 16,000 yards with an 11-yard run into immortality. In total, Smith still holds the record at just over 18,000 yards for his career.
34 / 466

The Play: Emmitt Smith is remembered for a myriad of achievement during the course of his Hall of Fame career. Naturally the three-time Super Bowl winner is near the top of the list, but above that is his title as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, a feat he accomplished in Week 8 of the 2002 season against Seattle. With his family and former teammates in attendance, Smith broke Walter Payton's mark that he set at over 16,000 yards with an 11-yard run into immortality. In total, Smith still holds the record at just over 18,000 yards for his career.

Trevon Diggs had a season for the ages in 2021, leading the league in interceptions and also tied the franchise record with Everson Walls at 11. Diggs will be primed to continue that production this season as the Cowboys premier No.1 perimeter defender.
35 / 466

Trevon Diggs had a season for the ages in 2021, leading the league in interceptions and also tied the franchise record with Everson Walls at 11. Diggs will be primed to continue that production this season as the Cowboys premier No.1 perimeter defender.

Another young defensive star that calls Dallas home, Micah Parsons, became the first linebacker to wear No. 11 and before too long, he could easily be the best Cowboys player to don the jersey. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, who won unanimously with all 50 votes, set the franchise rookie sack record with 13 of them and also holds the record for most multi-sack games by a rookie with three.
36 / 466

Another young defensive star that calls Dallas home, Micah Parsons, became the first linebacker to wear No. 11 and before too long, he could easily be the best Cowboys player to don the jersey. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, who won unanimously with all 50 votes, set the franchise rookie sack record with 13 of them and also holds the record for most multi-sack games by a rookie with three.

Best of the Best: Roger Staubach – The one and only. Roger Staubach is arguably the greatest Cowboys player in franchise history. He's most certainly the best to wear No. 12 and probably the last, considering the team has not issued the number to any other player since Staubach retired in 1980. He was the leader of the Cowboys throughout the 70s, winning two Super Bowls and taking the franchise to others as the starter. When he retired, his 83.4 QB rating was No. 1 in NFL history, but now ranks 56th.
37 / 466

Best of the Best: Roger Staubach – The one and only. Roger Staubach is arguably the greatest Cowboys player in franchise history. He's most certainly the best to wear No. 12 and probably the last, considering the team has not issued the number to any other player since Staubach retired in 1980. He was the leader of the Cowboys throughout the 70s, winning two Super Bowls and taking the franchise to others as the starter. When he retired, his 83.4 QB rating was No. 1 in NFL history, but now ranks 56th.

The Play: The Cowboys were down by 21 points in the fourth quarter in a Week 1 game at Washington back in 1999. But thanks to The Triplets, the Cowboys were able to rally to force overtime. Emmitt Smith scored first and Michael Irvin had two late touchdowns, including a 12-yard TD to cap a 90-yard scoring drive. The Cowboys were able to eventually win in OT with a 76-yard touchdown to Rocket Ismail. Watch Now.
38 / 466

The Play: The Cowboys were down by 21 points in the fourth quarter in a Week 1 game at Washington back in 1999. But thanks to The Triplets, the Cowboys were able to rally to force overtime. Emmitt Smith scored first and Michael Irvin had two late touchdowns, including a 12-yard TD to cap a 90-yard scoring drive. The Cowboys were able to eventually win in OT with a 76-yard touchdown to Rocket Ismail. Watch Now.

While the season is likely remembered for the crushing playoff loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys did win 12 games in 2021. It was the first 17-game schedule in NFL history, and for the Cowboys to win a dozen games, still speaks volumes for the success they had and things they can build on for the 2022 season.
39 / 466

While the season is likely remembered for the crushing playoff loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys did win 12 games in 2021. It was the first 17-game schedule in NFL history, and for the Cowboys to win a dozen games, still speaks volumes for the success they had and things they can build on for the 2022 season.

Blast from the Past: Lucky Whitehead – A flashy receiver and return specialist, Whitehead played two seasons (2015, 2016) with the Cowboys. He had great speed and a knack for the big play. In Dak's first-ever game, the 2016 preseason opener against the Rams, Whitehead opened the game with an electrifying kickoff return for a touchdown, a play that undoubtedly helped him make the roster that season.
40 / 466

Blast from the Past: Lucky Whitehead – A flashy receiver and return specialist, Whitehead played two seasons (2015, 2016) with the Cowboys. He had great speed and a knack for the big play. In Dak's first-ever game, the 2016 preseason opener against the Rams, Whitehead opened the game with an electrifying kickoff return for a touchdown, a play that undoubtedly helped him make the roster that season.

Best of the Best: Michael Gallup – The Cowboys are counting on Gallup to not only return from injury in 2022, but to be one of the top receivers in this offense for years to come. Drafted in the third round back in 2018, Gallup has always found a role in the offense, both as big-play threat and a goal-line option. Gallup's best occurred in 2019 when he produced 1,107 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The Cowboys are expected to keep Gallup on the active roster when the season begins, meaning he won't have to wait 4-6 weeks to return from his ACL injury.
41 / 466

Best of the Best: Michael Gallup – The Cowboys are counting on Gallup to not only return from injury in 2022, but to be one of the top receivers in this offense for years to come. Drafted in the third round back in 2018, Gallup has always found a role in the offense, both as big-play threat and a goal-line option. Gallup's best occurred in 2019 when he produced 1,107 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The Cowboys are expected to keep Gallup on the active roster when the season begins, meaning he won't have to wait 4-6 weeks to return from his ACL injury.

The Play: In a back-and-forth game against the Giants in 2014 that saw one of the greatest catches in NFL history by Odell Beckham Jr., it was Tony Romo and Dez Bryant getting the last laugh. Down 28-24, Romo engineered a final drive, capped off by a 13-yard TD to Dez Bryant. The offensive line made the play happen, giving Romo nearly eight seconds in the pocket before he found Bryant in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. Watch Now.
42 / 466

The Play: In a back-and-forth game against the Giants in 2014 that saw one of the greatest catches in NFL history by Odell Beckham Jr., it was Tony Romo and Dez Bryant getting the last laugh. Down 28-24, Romo engineered a final drive, capped off by a 13-yard TD to Dez Bryant. The offensive line made the play happen, giving Romo nearly eight seconds in the pocket before he found Bryant in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. Watch Now.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons led the Cowboys and led all rookies with 13 sacks. Parsons shattered D-Ware's rookie sack record, which also ranked third in NFL history. Had the Cowboys, or any team for that matter, known just what kind of pass-rusher Micah Parsons would be, there's no way he lasts until the 12th pick.
43 / 466

The Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons led the Cowboys and led all rookies with 13 sacks. Parsons shattered D-Ware's rookie sack record, which also ranked third in NFL history. Had the Cowboys, or any team for that matter, known just what kind of pass-rusher Micah Parsons would be, there's no way he lasts until the 12th pick.

Best of the Best: Craig Morton – Selected fifth overall in the 1965 draft, Morton still ranks seventh all-time in Cowboys history with 10,279 passing yards, although he threw a touchdown on 6.1 percent of his attempts, the highest rate among Dallas quarterbacks with at least 60 starts. He would start for the Cowboys in their Super Bowl V loss to the Colts and later in his career would also start for Denver in Super Bowl XII, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to start in the championship game for two different teams. Alas, he would lose that one as well, this time to his former club, the Cowboys.
44 / 466

Best of the Best: Craig Morton – Selected fifth overall in the 1965 draft, Morton still ranks seventh all-time in Cowboys history with 10,279 passing yards, although he threw a touchdown on 6.1 percent of his attempts, the highest rate among Dallas quarterbacks with at least 60 starts. He would start for the Cowboys in their Super Bowl V loss to the Colts and later in his career would also start for Denver in Super Bowl XII, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to start in the championship game for two different teams. Alas, he would lose that one as well, this time to his former club, the Cowboys.

Blast From the Past Gary Hogeboom – With the retirement of Roger Staubach after the 1979 season, the Cowboys used their fifth-round pick to grab Central Michigan quarterback Gary Hogeboom. Involved in a quarterback controversy with Danny White, Hogeboom would finally get the nod from head coach Tom Landry in 1984 and start 10 games. Unfortunately, Hogeboom struggled, throwing seven touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions that season before seeing only two starts in 1985 and then being traded to the Colts prior to the 1986 draft.
45 / 466

Blast From the Past Gary Hogeboom – With the retirement of Roger Staubach after the 1979 season, the Cowboys used their fifth-round pick to grab Central Michigan quarterback Gary Hogeboom. Involved in a quarterback controversy with Danny White, Hogeboom would finally get the nod from head coach Tom Landry in 1984 and start 10 games. Unfortunately, Hogeboom struggled, throwing seven touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions that season before seeing only two starts in 1985 and then being traded to the Colts prior to the 1986 draft.

The Play: The play was a simple dump-off to fullback Daryl Johnston, but as famed television announcer John Madden stated during the broadcast, "He doesn't make a lot of plays, but this one is a big one." At 6-feet-2 inches tall and 238 pounds, Emmitt Smith's battering ram wasn't exactly known for his grace. His nickname was "Moose" after all. However, Johnston tipped the high toss to himself, stiff-armed a helpless tackler, burst to the end zone and then after crossing the goal line, dove over another Eagles defender and somersaulted to the ground. It was an effort sleek wideout Michael Irvin would have been proud to call his own. Coming with 7:39 remaining in the game, Johnston's touchdown secured a 20-10 victory over rival Philadelphia, improved Dallas' record to 7-1 and sent 65,102 fans home happy, the largest crowd at Texas Stadium since 1985. Watch Now.
46 / 466

The Play: The play was a simple dump-off to fullback Daryl Johnston, but as famed television announcer John Madden stated during the broadcast, "He doesn't make a lot of plays, but this one is a big one."

At 6-feet-2 inches tall and 238 pounds, Emmitt Smith's battering ram wasn't exactly known for his grace. His nickname was "Moose" after all. However, Johnston tipped the high toss to himself, stiff-armed a helpless tackler, burst to the end zone and then after crossing the goal line, dove over another Eagles defender and somersaulted to the ground. It was an effort sleek wideout Michael Irvin would have been proud to call his own.

Coming with 7:39 remaining in the game, Johnston's touchdown secured a 20-10 victory over rival Philadelphia, improved Dallas' record to 7-1 and sent 65,102 fans home happy, the largest crowd at Texas Stadium since 1985. Watch Now.

Trevon Diggs only has two seasons under his belt, but he already has 14 career interceptions, thanks to the 11 picks he notched last year, which tied the Cowboys' single-season record. By comparison, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had 14 picks over his five seasons with the team from 1996-99. His 14 are also the second most for a Dallas player in his first two seasons behind only Everson Walls, who of course originally set the team mark with 11 interceptions in his rookie year of 1981. Walls would add seven more the next year to total 18 in his first two seasons.
47 / 466

Trevon Diggs only has two seasons under his belt, but he already has 14 career interceptions, thanks to the 11 picks he notched last year, which tied the Cowboys' single-season record. By comparison, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had 14 picks over his five seasons with the team from 1996-99. His 14 are also the second most for a Dallas player in his first two seasons behind only Everson Walls, who of course originally set the team mark with 11 interceptions in his rookie year of 1981. Walls would add seven more the next year to total 18 in his first two seasons.

Perhaps no other position in the NFL has changed as much over the decades as that of the kicker. Consider that in 2020, Greg Zuerlein made 34 field goals, which tied the Cowboys record and ranked third in the league. But the first Dallas kicker to even reach double-digits in field goals made came way back in 1962 when Sam Baker was good on just 14. But just like Zuerlein, he too finished third in the NFL. For kickers, times have definitely changed.
48 / 466

Perhaps no other position in the NFL has changed as much over the decades as that of the kicker. Consider that in 2020, Greg Zuerlein made 34 field goals, which tied the Cowboys record and ranked third in the league. But the first Dallas kicker to even reach double-digits in field goals made came way back in 1962 when Sam Baker was good on just 14. But just like Zuerlein, he too finished third in the NFL. For kickers, times have definitely changed.

Best of the Best: Toni Fritsch – The first Austrian to play in the NFL, Fritsch had been a star soccer player in his home country, having appeared nine times with the Austrian National Team. But after retiring, and despite knowing no English, he tried out for the Cowboys and earned a contract. Fritsch is perhaps most famously known for an onside kick against the 49ers in the 1972 divisional round of the playoffs. Down 28-23 with two minutes to go, he basically gave the ball a behind-the-back kick, crossing his right leg behind his left to change directions and fool the San Francisco return unit. The Cowboys recovered and went on to win the game.
49 / 466

Best of the Best: Toni Fritsch – The first Austrian to play in the NFL, Fritsch had been a star soccer player in his home country, having appeared nine times with the Austrian National Team. But after retiring, and despite knowing no English, he tried out for the Cowboys and earned a contract.

Fritsch is perhaps most famously known for an onside kick against the 49ers in the 1972 divisional round of the playoffs. Down 28-23 with two minutes to go, he basically gave the ball a behind-the-back kick, crossing his right leg behind his left to change directions and fool the San Francisco return unit. The Cowboys recovered and went on to win the game.

Blast From the Past Babe Laufenberg – While his time on the field for the Cowboys may have been brief, Laufenberg has enjoyed a long-running connection to the team. As a backup quarterback to Troy Aikman, he appeared in just seven games combined for Dallas over the 1989-90 seasons, earning one start. But the man who is credited with giving Daryl Johnston the nickname "Moose," parlayed his gift of gab into a media career. He was the lead sports anchor at KTVT-CBS 11 for 17 years and will now enter his 31st season with the Cowboys Radio Network, his 26th serving as the color analyst on game broadcasts.
50 / 466

Blast From the Past Babe Laufenberg – While his time on the field for the Cowboys may have been brief, Laufenberg has enjoyed a long-running connection to the team. As a backup quarterback to Troy Aikman, he appeared in just seven games combined for Dallas over the 1989-90 seasons, earning one start.

But the man who is credited with giving Daryl Johnston the nickname "Moose," parlayed his gift of gab into a media career. He was the lead sports anchor at KTVT-CBS 11 for 17 years and will now enter his 31st season with the Cowboys Radio Network, his 26th serving as the color analyst on game broadcasts.

The Play: "Oh, what a run by the league's MVP!" That's how Brad Sham summed up Emmitt Smith's 15-yard scamper up the middle, which saw him immediately break a tackle in the backfield and then dart to the end zone for the Cowboys' first offensive touchdown of the game. Down 13-6 at halftime to Buffalo, Smith said to offensive coordinator Norv Turner, "Get the ball to me." Dallas did just that. Less than a minute into the third quarter, safety James Washington tied the score with a 46-yard fumble return, but once the Cowboys offense got on the field, Smith took over. He ran the ball six straight times for 46 yards, took one play off and then made his touchdown run to give Dallas the lead for good. The Cowboys would go on to steamroll their way to a 30-13 victory over the Bills for their second straight NFL title. And Smith would earn Super Bowl MVP honors after totaling 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Watch Now.
51 / 466

The Play: "Oh, what a run by the league's MVP!"

That's how Brad Sham summed up Emmitt Smith's 15-yard scamper up the middle, which saw him immediately break a tackle in the backfield and then dart to the end zone for the Cowboys' first offensive touchdown of the game. Down 13-6 at halftime to Buffalo, Smith said to offensive coordinator Norv Turner, "Get the ball to me." Dallas did just that.

Less than a minute into the third quarter, safety James Washington tied the score with a 46-yard fumble return, but once the Cowboys offense got on the field, Smith took over. He ran the ball six straight times for 46 yards, took one play off and then made his touchdown run to give Dallas the lead for good.

The Cowboys would go on to steamroll their way to a 30-13 victory over the Bills for their second straight NFL title. And Smith would earn Super Bowl MVP honors after totaling 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Watch Now.

Since Jerry Jones took over ownership of the team in 1989, the Cowboys have won 15 playoff games. Of those, 12 came within the first eight seasons as Dallas won three Super Bowls in four years and was named the Team of the Decade for the 1990s. Since then, the Cowboys have earned first-round playoff wins in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
52 / 466

Since Jerry Jones took over ownership of the team in 1989, the Cowboys have won 15 playoff games. Of those, 12 came within the first eight seasons as Dallas won three Super Bowls in four years and was named the Team of the Decade for the 1990s. Since then, the Cowboys have earned first-round playoff wins in 2009, 2014 and 2018.

On Nov. 27, 1960, at Chicago, middle linebacker Jerry Tubbs was credited by the team with 15 unassisted tackles, a Cowboys record that still stands to this day. Tubbs would play the final seven seasons of his 11-year NFL career with Dallas before joining the coaching staff in 1966. He would go on to serve under legendary head coach Tom Landry for 21 years.
53 / 466

On Nov. 27, 1960, at Chicago, middle linebacker Jerry Tubbs was credited by the team with 15 unassisted tackles, a Cowboys record that still stands to this day. Tubbs would play the final seven seasons of his 11-year NFL career with Dallas before joining the coaching staff in 1966. He would go on to serve under legendary head coach Tom Landry for 21 years.

Best Of The Best: Vinny Testaverde – He played just one season in Dallas and considering he played 21 seasons in the NFL with seven different teams, Testaverde isn't considered by many as a true Cowboys player. But for that one season in 2004, he did pass for 3,532 yards. With that total, Testaverde is one of five NFL QBs to surpass 3,500 passing yards in a season over the age of 40.
54 / 466

Best Of The Best: Vinny Testaverde – He played just one season in Dallas and considering he played 21 seasons in the NFL with seven different teams, Testaverde isn't considered by many as a true Cowboys player. But for that one season in 2004, he did pass for 3,532 yards. With that total, Testaverde is one of five NFL QBs to surpass 3,500 passing yards in a season over the age of 40.

Blast From The Past: Jesse Holley – One of the best stories in Cowboys history. Holley earned a roster spot in 2010 by winning Michael Irvin's reality TV show "4th and Long." After a year on the practice squad, he made the roster and had a memorable play in 2011, catching a 77-yard pass in overtime to help beat the 49ers. Holley's story was chronicled in Season 7 of Deep Blue with "From Reality to Holley-wood."
55 / 466

Blast From The Past: Jesse Holley – One of the best stories in Cowboys history. Holley earned a roster spot in 2010 by winning Michael Irvin's reality TV show "4th and Long." After a year on the practice squad, he made the roster and had a memorable play in 2011, catching a 77-yard pass in overtime to help beat the 49ers. Holley's story was chronicled in Season 7 of Deep Blue with "From Reality to Holley-wood."

The Play: With the Cowboys driving for the win, Jason Witten hauled in a 16-yard touchdown in Detroit, giving Dallas not only a comeback 28-27 win, but secured the NFC East title in 2007. The touchdown was also the 15th reception of the day for Witten, who later had 18 in a game. But the 15 catches in Detroit, was the second-most of his entire career. Watch Now.
56 / 466

The Play: With the Cowboys driving for the win, Jason Witten hauled in a 16-yard touchdown in Detroit, giving Dallas not only a comeback 28-27 win, but secured the NFC East title in 2007. The touchdown was also the 15th reception of the day for Witten, who later had 18 in a game. But the 15 catches in Detroit, was the second-most of his entire career. Watch Now.

The Cowboys franchise record for most seasons played with the team is 16, set by both Jason Witten and L.P. Ladouceur. Witten's 16 seasons came from 2003-17 and then he returned for the 2019 season after a year of retirement. Ladouceur played from 2005-2020.
57 / 466

The Cowboys franchise record for most seasons played with the team is 16, set by both Jason Witten and L.P. Ladouceur. Witten's 16 seasons came from 2003-17 and then he returned for the 2019 season after a year of retirement. Ladouceur played from 2005-2020.

The Cowboys are expecting CeeDee Lamb to be the new No. 1 receiver in 2022. Last year, Lamb made the Pro Bowl, but he ranked No. 16 in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,102 yards. And that was having to share the ball with Amari Cooper. Let's see if Lamb jumps into the Top 10 now that he'll have more targets.
58 / 466

The Cowboys are expecting CeeDee Lamb to be the new No. 1 receiver in 2022. Last year, Lamb made the Pro Bowl, but he ranked No. 16 in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,102 yards. And that was having to share the ball with Amari Cooper. Let's see if Lamb jumps into the Top 10 now that he'll have more targets.

Blast from the Past: Jason Garrett – Before he made his name with the organization more recently as the head coach from 2010 to 2019, Garrett was a part of the Cowboys Super Bowl teams as a backup quarterback. He was the backup to Troy Aikman for both Super Bowl 28 and 30 wins before winning the NFL Coach of the Year in 2016.
59 / 466

Blast from the Past: Jason Garrett – Before he made his name with the organization more recently as the head coach from 2010 to 2019, Garrett was a part of the Cowboys Super Bowl teams as a backup quarterback. He was the backup to Troy Aikman for both Super Bowl 28 and 30 wins before winning the NFL Coach of the Year in 2016.

Best of the Best: Don Meredith – One of the original members of the Dallas Cowboys organization, Don Meredith was an institution from the beginning. He was added to the roster before Tom Landry and Gil Brandt were hired, and prior to the Cowboys nickname was officially adopted. He finished his career as a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 1966. He was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor at Texas Stadium in 1976.
60 / 466

Best of the Best: Don Meredith – One of the original members of the Dallas Cowboys organization, Don Meredith was an institution from the beginning. He was added to the roster before Tom Landry and Gil Brandt were hired, and prior to the Cowboys nickname was officially adopted. He finished his career as a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 1966. He was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor at Texas Stadium in 1976.

The Play: With under 35 seconds to play in the fourth quarter of a wild Week 13 matchup with Seattle, Julius Jones came to the rescue. Dallas trailed by 10 points with less than three minutes to play but the Jones rumble from 17 yards out capped off a 43-39 win over the Seahawks. Jones finished with 30 carries for 198 yards and three separate touchdowns along with his game winner. Watch Now.
61 / 466

The Play: With under 35 seconds to play in the fourth quarter of a wild Week 13 matchup with Seattle, Julius Jones came to the rescue. Dallas trailed by 10 points with less than three minutes to play but the Jones rumble from 17 yards out capped off a 43-39 win over the Seahawks. Jones finished with 30 carries for 198 yards and three separate touchdowns along with his game winner. Watch Now.

CeeDee Lamb took just 17 games to reach the 1,000 receiving yard mark in his NFL career. Only Hall of Fame receiver Bob Hayes was quicker to reach the mark in Cowboys franchise history.
62 / 466

CeeDee Lamb took just 17 games to reach the 1,000 receiving yard mark in his NFL career. Only Hall of Fame receiver Bob Hayes was quicker to reach the mark in Cowboys franchise history.

Dak Prescott has a total of 17 game-winning drives during his NFL career, the sixth most in the NFL since he was drafted in 2016. Those drives have also accounted for 17 fourth quarter and overtime wins over his six-year career. Only Tony Romo (24) had more as a Cowboys quarterback.
63 / 466

Dak Prescott has a total of 17 game-winning drives during his NFL career, the sixth most in the NFL since he was drafted in 2016. Those drives have also accounted for 17 fourth quarter and overtime wins over his six-year career. Only Tony Romo (24) had more as a Cowboys quarterback.

Best Of The Best: Chris Boniol – Boniol played just five years in the NFL, spending the first three years in Dallas. The Louisiana Tech product was fairly productive during his rookie campaign, converting almost 76% of his field goal attempts and was 48-48 on extra points in 1994. However, he proved to be a vital piece of the Cowboys Super Bowl run in 1995, knocking through over 96% of field goal attempts and over 95% of extra points. Boniol would depart for Philadelphia prior to the 1995 season.
64 / 466

Best Of The Best: Chris Boniol – Boniol played just five years in the NFL, spending the first three years in Dallas. The Louisiana Tech product was fairly productive during his rookie campaign, converting almost 76% of his field goal attempts and was 48-48 on extra points in 1994. However, he proved to be a vital piece of the Cowboys Super Bowl run in 1995, knocking through over 96% of field goal attempts and over 95% of extra points. Boniol would depart for Philadelphia prior to the 1995 season.

Blast From The Past: Glenn Carano – Born the son of a former NFL quarterback in his own right, Carano spent the first portion of his Cowboys' tenure as the third quarterback behind Hall of Famer Roger Staubach in the latter stages of his career and Danny White. The UNLV alumnus is likely best remembered for leading a comeback win over the Bears on Thanksgiving Day during the 1981 season following an injury to White. Carano would play his last game in the league the very next time out against the Colts and childhood friend David Humm and would both be featured in the NFL Films documentary "My One and Only."
65 / 466

Blast From The Past: Glenn Carano – Born the son of a former NFL quarterback in his own right, Carano spent the first portion of his Cowboys' tenure as the third quarterback behind Hall of Famer Roger Staubach in the latter stages of his career and Danny White. The UNLV alumnus is likely best remembered for leading a comeback win over the Bears on Thanksgiving Day during the 1981 season following an injury to White. Carano would play his last game in the league the very next time out against the Colts and childhood friend David Humm and would both be featured in the NFL Films documentary "My One and Only."

The Play: When you think of reliable Cowboys over the years, Jason Witten is assured to be at the top of the list. Though he was not the flashiest player on the field that didn't mean he wouldn't surprise you. With Dallas on the road against the winless 49ers in Week 7 during the 2017 season, Witten streaked up the seam before fading into the endzone with Jasquiski Tartt hanging off him to make the one-handed snag for the 18-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott. That would help propel the Cowboys to a 40-10 win. Watch Now.
66 / 466

The Play: When you think of reliable Cowboys over the years, Jason Witten is assured to be at the top of the list. Though he was not the flashiest player on the field that didn't mean he wouldn't surprise you. With Dallas on the road against the winless 49ers in Week 7 during the 2017 season, Witten streaked up the seam before fading into the endzone with Jasquiski Tartt hanging off him to make the one-handed snag for the 18-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott. That would help propel the Cowboys to a 40-10 win. Watch Now.

If the Cowboys want to conquer the NFC this season, they will likely run into the Los Angeles Rams again outside of this Week 6 matchup. The two teams have as evenly matched of series as you can find, with an even 18-18 record against one another.
67 / 466

If the Cowboys want to conquer the NFC this season, they will likely run into the Los Angeles Rams again outside of this Week 6 matchup. The two teams have as evenly matched of series as you can find, with an even 18-18 record against one another.

Prolific offenses are a staple of the Cowboys' great history and much of that is attributed to their rich history of quarterback. Dallas has 18 games of 400 yards passing or more with Dak Prescott accounting for half of those with nine. The others? Tony Romo, Don Meredith, Troy Aikman, and current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore with one.
68 / 466

Prolific offenses are a staple of the Cowboys' great history and much of that is attributed to their rich history of quarterback. Dallas has 18 games of 400 yards passing or more with Dak Prescott accounting for half of those with nine. The others? Tony Romo, Don Meredith, Troy Aikman, and current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore with one.

Best of the Best: Miles Austin – One of the greatest career storylines in recent Cowboys history. Undrafted out of Monmouth in 2006, Austin rose to a prominent role in the Dallas offense quickly and received back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2009 and 2010. His eight-year tenure in Dallas included nearly 4,500 yards and 34 touchdowns before spending a season in Cleveland and Philadelphia.
69 / 466

Best of the Best: Miles Austin – One of the greatest career storylines in recent Cowboys history. Undrafted out of Monmouth in 2006, Austin rose to a prominent role in the Dallas offense quickly and received back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2009 and 2010. His eight-year tenure in Dallas included nearly 4,500 yards and 34 touchdowns before spending a season in Cleveland and Philadelphia.

Blast from the Past: Keyshawn Johnson – The first overall pick in the 1996 draft, Johnson made his way to Dallas after four seasons with the New York Jets and four more with Tampa Bay. He led the team in receiving and touchdown receptions in 2004 during his first season back with his former head coach Bill Parcells. However, he only played the two seasons in Dallas before a roster spot was cleared for Terrell Owens in 2006.
70 / 466

Blast from the Past: Keyshawn Johnson – The first overall pick in the 1996 draft, Johnson made his way to Dallas after four seasons with the New York Jets and four more with Tampa Bay. He led the team in receiving and touchdown receptions in 2004 during his first season back with his former head coach Bill Parcells. However, he only played the two seasons in Dallas before a roster spot was cleared for Terrell Owens in 2006.

The Play: The final touchdown grab of Jason Witten's incredible Cowboys career was a one-handed snag from 19-yards out. It was his 72nd career touchdown catch, the second-most behind Dez Bryant (73). The grab set the tone with the first score of an impressive 44-21 Dallas win over the Rams in 2019. Watch Now.
71 / 466

The Play: The final touchdown grab of Jason Witten's incredible Cowboys career was a one-handed snag from 19-yards out. It was his 72nd career touchdown catch, the second-most behind Dez Bryant (73). The grab set the tone with the first score of an impressive 44-21 Dallas win over the Rams in 2019. Watch Now.

It has been 19 seasons since the NFC East has had back-to-back division champions. The last repeat division winner was Philadelphia back in 2003 and 2004. Dallas will attempt to end that streak as the current defending NFC East champions.
72 / 466

It has been 19 seasons since the NFC East has had back-to-back division champions. The last repeat division winner was Philadelphia back in 2003 and 2004. Dallas will attempt to end that streak as the current defending NFC East champions.

The Dallas defense piled up 119 points off 34 takeaways in 2021, the second most in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts. As a team, 22.5% of the total points scored last season came as a result of a takeaway.
73 / 466

The Dallas defense piled up 119 points off 34 takeaways in 2021, the second most in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts. As a team, 22.5% of the total points scored last season came as a result of a takeaway.

Best of the Best: Mel Renfro – How badly did the Cowboys want to draft Mel Renfro back in 1964. They delayed the draft, which back then had no time limit, six hours while they sent a doctor from Portland to the University of Oregon to examine Renfro's wrist injury. Needless to say, he was cleared and then selected by Dallas with the 17th overall pick in the draft. His impact was immediate. Renfro earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his 10 seasons in the NFL, the first six as a safety with the last four coming at cornerback. He led the league in interceptions with 10 in 1969, totaling 52 over his 14-year career, which still ranks first in Cowboys history. The former track star also started his career as a kickoff and punt returner and remains second in club annals in kickoff return average at 26.4 yards. A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Renfro helped lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl five times, winning the championship twice. He entered the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1981 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
74 / 466

Best of the Best: Mel Renfro – How badly did the Cowboys want to draft Mel Renfro back in 1964. They delayed the draft, which back then had no time limit, six hours while they sent a doctor from Portland to the University of Oregon to examine Renfro's wrist injury. Needless to say, he was cleared and then selected by Dallas with the 17th overall pick in the draft.

His impact was immediate. Renfro earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his 10 seasons in the NFL, the first six as a safety with the last four coming at cornerback. He led the league in interceptions with 10 in 1969, totaling 52 over his 14-year career, which still ranks first in Cowboys history. The former track star also started his career as a kickoff and punt returner and remains second in club annals in kickoff return average at 26.4 yards.

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Renfro helped lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl five times, winning the championship twice. He entered the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1981 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

Blast From the Past Darren McFadden – With the departure of DeMarco Murray after the 2014 season, many questioned whether the Cowboys running game would be able to recover. Did it ever. In a shrewd move, the team signed former Arkansas great Darren McFadden to a two-year deal, and all he did was go on to finish fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,089), eighth in carries (239) and 10th in yards per game (68.1). Alas, that 2015 season would be McFadden's last hurrah. Injuries and the arrival of Ezekiel Elliott the next year would limit his playing time. He would retire on Nov. 28, 2017.
75 / 466

Blast From the Past Darren McFadden – With the departure of DeMarco Murray after the 2014 season, many questioned whether the Cowboys running game would be able to recover. Did it ever.

In a shrewd move, the team signed former Arkansas great Darren McFadden to a two-year deal, and all he did was go on to finish fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,089), eighth in carries (239) and 10th in yards per game (68.1).

Alas, that 2015 season would be McFadden's last hurrah. Injuries and the arrival of Ezekiel Elliott the next year would limit his playing time. He would retire on Nov. 28, 2017.

The Play: To look at the final box score of the Cowboys' 27-3 clubbing of Indianapolis on Oct. 10, 1993, nothing in particular really jumps out. The two teams were on opposite ends of the spectrum with Dallas headed to a second straight Super Bowl title and the Colts limping to an eventual 4-12 finish. But digging a little deeper, one play in particular stands out. A Darren Woodson fumble recovery midway through the second quarter, followed by a 2-yard pickup gave the Cowboys' possession at the Colts' 20-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter. And then greatness happened. Emmitt Smith took a handoff on a sweep to the right, cut the ball back inside at the hashmarks, danced his way to the left, picked up a key block from tight end Jay Novacek and then sprinted his way to the left pylon, beating the defense to pay dirt. A 20-yard touchdown run never looked so good. Staked with a 14-0 lead, the Cowboys had an easy time of it the rest of the day. Enough so, that most might overlook this blowout. But after sitting out the first two games of the season, Smith reasserted himself in this his third contest, finishing with his first 100-yard effort on his way to an MVP year. He was back and better than ever. Watch Now.
76 / 466

The Play: To look at the final box score of the Cowboys' 27-3 clubbing of Indianapolis on Oct. 10, 1993, nothing in particular really jumps out. The two teams were on opposite ends of the spectrum with Dallas headed to a second straight Super Bowl title and the Colts limping to an eventual 4-12 finish.

But digging a little deeper, one play in particular stands out. A Darren Woodson fumble recovery midway through the second quarter, followed by a 2-yard pickup gave the Cowboys' possession at the Colts' 20-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

And then greatness happened. Emmitt Smith took a handoff on a sweep to the right, cut the ball back inside at the hashmarks, danced his way to the left, picked up a key block from tight end Jay Novacek and then sprinted his way to the left pylon, beating the defense to pay dirt. A 20-yard touchdown run never looked so good.

Staked with a 14-0 lead, the Cowboys had an easy time of it the rest of the day. Enough so, that most might overlook this blowout. But after sitting out the first two games of the season, Smith reasserted himself in this his third contest, finishing with his first 100-yard effort on his way to an MVP year. He was back and better than ever. Watch Now.

The New England Patriots finished 7-9 in 2020. The significance? They fell one season short of tying the NFL record for the most consecutive winning seasons. Their 19 straight winning campaigns couldn't match the Cowboys' high of 20, set from 1966 to 1985. Over that two decade span, Dallas would finish with double-digit wins 16 times, reach the postseason on 18 occasions and play in two NFL Championships, nine NFC Championship Games and five Super Bowls, winning the title twice. There has never been, nor perhaps ever will be, such a dominating run in the NFL.
77 / 466

The New England Patriots finished 7-9 in 2020. The significance? They fell one season short of tying the NFL record for the most consecutive winning seasons. Their 19 straight winning campaigns couldn't match the Cowboys' high of 20, set from 1966 to 1985. Over that two decade span, Dallas would finish with double-digit wins 16 times, reach the postseason on 18 occasions and play in two NFL Championships, nine NFC Championship Games and five Super Bowls, winning the title twice. There has never been, nor perhaps ever will be, such a dominating run in the NFL.

By the time DeMarcus Ware entered his fourth season with the Cowboys, he had already posted double-digit sacks twice, been to two Pro Bowls and had been named an All-Pro the year before in 2007. What more could he do? Turns out he was just getting started. In that 2008 season, Ware was a nightmare for opposing offenses, racking up 20 sacks, officially recognized as a team record by the NFL and tied for the 12th most in league history. (Harvey Martin was credited by the Cowboys with 23 sacks during the 1977 season before sacks became an official NFL statistic.) Ware had a sack in 14 of 16 outings during that 2008 effort, including twice recording three sacks in a game, on his way to again earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He finished with 117 sacks during his nine years in Dallas, a team record, before adding 21.5 more over three years with Denver, his 138.5 career sacks ranking ninth in NFL annals.
78 / 466

By the time DeMarcus Ware entered his fourth season with the Cowboys, he had already posted double-digit sacks twice, been to two Pro Bowls and had been named an All-Pro the year before in 2007. What more could he do? Turns out he was just getting started. In that 2008 season, Ware was a nightmare for opposing offenses, racking up 20 sacks, officially recognized as a team record by the NFL and tied for the 12th most in league history. (Harvey Martin was credited by the Cowboys with 23 sacks during the 1977 season before sacks became an official NFL statistic.) Ware had a sack in 14 of 16 outings during that 2008 effort, including twice recording three sacks in a game, on his way to again earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He finished with 117 sacks during his nine years in Dallas, a team record, before adding 21.5 more over three years with Denver, his 138.5 career sacks ranking ninth in NFL annals.

Best Of The Best: Deion Sanders – This is a close race with Ezekiel Elliott, but after five outstanding seasons with the Falcons and a pitstop in San Francisco, Sanders made his way to the Cowboys in 1995 and continued his Hall of Fame level production with three consecutive seasons Pro Bowls and first-team All-Pro play, including a Super Bowl title in his first season in Dallas. All in all, the first ballot Hall of Famer was an eight-time Pro Bowler and six time All-Pro. In Dallas, he racked up 14 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and 159 tackles. Offensively, he totaled nearly 1,200 punt return yards and two scores to go along with over 600 rushing yards.
79 / 466

Best Of The Best: Deion Sanders – This is a close race with Ezekiel Elliott, but after five outstanding seasons with the Falcons and a pitstop in San Francisco, Sanders made his way to the Cowboys in 1995 and continued his Hall of Fame level production with three consecutive seasons Pro Bowls and first-team All-Pro play, including a Super Bowl title in his first season in Dallas. All in all, the first ballot Hall of Famer was an eight-time Pro Bowler and six time All-Pro. In Dallas, he racked up 14 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and 159 tackles. Offensively, he totaled nearly 1,200 punt return yards and two scores to go along with over 600 rushing yards.

Blast From The Past: Mike Jenkins – In 71 games with the Cowboys, Jenkins was a serviceable piece of the 2010s Dallas secondaries. Entering the league in 2008, He was a Pro Bowler in 2008 with five picks and 49 total tackles. Overall, he started 48 games for the Cowboys with eight interceptions and 244 tackles before departing for the Raiders following the 2012 season.
80 / 466

Blast From The Past: Mike Jenkins – In 71 games with the Cowboys, Jenkins was a serviceable piece of the 2010s Dallas secondaries. Entering the league in 2008, He was a Pro Bowler in 2008 with five picks and 49 total tackles. Overall, he started 48 games for the Cowboys with eight interceptions and 244 tackles before departing for the Raiders following the 2012 season.

The Play: Name your favorite Deion Sanders play. There would be so many to choose from you'd be hard-pressed to narrow that list down to a reasonable number. So how about this one? Vying for their third Super Bowl title of the 1990s, Dallas played host to the rival Eagles in the 1995 NFC Divisional round. Enter Primetime. Midway through the second quarter, the Cowboys dialed up a reverse handoff for Sanders and let him do the rest, taking it 21 yards for the score and the eventual 30-11 victory. Watch Now.
81 / 466

The Play: Name your favorite Deion Sanders play. There would be so many to choose from you'd be hard-pressed to narrow that list down to a reasonable number. So how about this one? Vying for their third Super Bowl title of the 1990s, Dallas played host to the rival Eagles in the 1995 NFC Divisional round. Enter Primetime. Midway through the second quarter, the Cowboys dialed up a reverse handoff for Sanders and let him do the rest, taking it 21 yards for the score and the eventual 30-11 victory. Watch Now.

There are almost too many incredible stats to take away from Trevon Diggs' historic 2021 season. While we are all keenly aware of the interceptions, Diggs ranked second in the NFL last season in pass breakups with 21, just behind JC Jackson.
82 / 466

There are almost too many incredible stats to take away from Trevon Diggs' historic 2021 season. While we are all keenly aware of the interceptions, Diggs ranked second in the NFL last season in pass breakups with 21, just behind JC Jackson.

The Cowboys have a healthy history of phenomenal running backs, and Ezekiel Elliott is right in that conversation. While Emmitt Smith holds the franchise record for 100-yard games, Elliott sits at No. 3 with 30 and is quickly closing in on No. 2 spot that Tony Dorsett occupies with 43.
83 / 466

The Cowboys have a healthy history of phenomenal running backs, and Ezekiel Elliott is right in that conversation. While Emmitt Smith holds the franchise record for 100-yard games, Elliott sits at No. 3 with 30 and is quickly closing in on No. 2 spot that Tony Dorsett occupies with 43.

Best Of The Best: Emmitt Smith – No one's ever gained more rushing yards. Perhaps no one's ever played the running back position better. In 15 seasons with the Cowboys, Smith set the standard for excellence with an NFL-record 18,355 rushing yards – a total that likely will never be reached as teams move toward timeshares with carries. Smith is a Cowboys Ring of Honor member and a Pro Football Hall of Famer – unquestionably one of the all-time greats.
84 / 466

Best Of The Best: Emmitt Smith – No one's ever gained more rushing yards. Perhaps no one's ever played the running back position better. In 15 seasons with the Cowboys, Smith set the standard for excellence with an NFL-record 18,355 rushing yards – a total that likely will never be reached as teams move toward timeshares with carries. Smith is a Cowboys Ring of Honor member and a Pro Football Hall of Famer – unquestionably one of the all-time greats.

Blast From The Past: Bob Hayes – On almost any other team, Hayes' name would go in the "Best of the Best" category. That title for No. 22 might go to Emmitt Smith, but Hayes had an incredibly special career. He was a Super Bowl champion, a Cowboys Ring of Honor member and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. "Bullet Bob" also changed the game. Many credit him with helping shape the development of zone defenses because of his speed at the receiver position.
85 / 466

Blast From The Past: Bob Hayes – On almost any other team, Hayes' name would go in the "Best of the Best" category. That title for No. 22 might go to Emmitt Smith, but Hayes had an incredibly special career. He was a Super Bowl champion, a Cowboys Ring of Honor member and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. "Bullet Bob" also changed the game. Many credit him with helping shape the development of zone defenses because of his speed at the receiver position.

The Play: Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson is known best for making "The Catch" from Roger Staubach in the 1975 NFC Playoffs, but this catch was pretty special, too. In the 1980 NFC Divisional Round against Atlanta, Pearson got behind the Falcons' defense and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Danny White in the final minute to win the game, 30-27, and send the Cowboys to the NFC Championship game. Watch Now.
86 / 466

The Play: Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson is known best for making "The Catch" from Roger Staubach in the 1975 NFC Playoffs, but this catch was pretty special, too. In the 1980 NFC Divisional Round against Atlanta, Pearson got behind the Falcons' defense and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Danny White in the final minute to win the game, 30-27, and send the Cowboys to the NFC Championship game. Watch Now.

22 different Cowboys players scored a touchdown in 2021 – the most to score a touchdown in a single season in team history (and NFL history). The Cowboys will try to replicate that balance and production in 2022.
87 / 466

22 different Cowboys players scored a touchdown in 2021 – the most to score a touchdown in a single season in team history (and NFL history). The Cowboys will try to replicate that balance and production in 2022.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown 22 of his 143 career touchdown passes to Amari Cooper, more than any other receiver. CeeDee Lamb is tied for sixth most on that list with eight touchdowns, and he'll undoubtedly get more chances now that he's the No. 1 receiver in place of Cooper, who's now with the Browns.
88 / 466

Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown 22 of his 143 career touchdown passes to Amari Cooper, more than any other receiver. CeeDee Lamb is tied for sixth most on that list with eight touchdowns, and he'll undoubtedly get more chances now that he's the No. 1 receiver in place of Cooper, who's now with the Browns.

Blast From The Past: Tashard Choice – Choice racked up over 1,500 yards and 10 total touchdowns in just 54 games across four seasons with the Cowboys. He helped created a strong trio in the backfield with Marion Barber and Felix Jones, making an immediate impact during his 2008 rookie season with nearly 500 yards and two touchdowns with another almost 600 receiving yards total in Dallas.
89 / 466

Blast From The Past: Tashard Choice – Choice racked up over 1,500 yards and 10 total touchdowns in just 54 games across four seasons with the Cowboys. He helped created a strong trio in the backfield with Marion Barber and Felix Jones, making an immediate impact during his 2008 rookie season with nearly 500 yards and two touchdowns with another almost 600 receiving yards total in Dallas.

Best Of The Best: Robert Williams – Playing seven seasons in Dallas, Williams was a valuable piece of a secondary that won back-to-back Super Bowls during his time with the Cowboys. He played in 84 games, recording over 250 tackles and four interceptions while also serving as a versatile piece of defense by playing at linebacker and safety along with his normal cornerback spot.
90 / 466

Best Of The Best: Robert Williams – Playing seven seasons in Dallas, Williams was a valuable piece of a secondary that won back-to-back Super Bowls during his time with the Cowboys. He played in 84 games, recording over 250 tackles and four interceptions while also serving as a versatile piece of defense by playing at linebacker and safety along with his normal cornerback spot.

The Play: Known for his knack for coming up with big plays, Terrance Williams provided yet again when it mattered most. This time it was on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs in Seattle. Facing a 3rd and 20 and trailing 23-20 with less than five minutes to go, Tony Romo spun out of the pocket to avoid a potential game ending sack, thus finding Williams on the far side of the field to make a miraculous toe tapping 23-yard catch to extend the drive. Dallas eventually won 30-23. Watch Now,
91 / 466

The Play: Known for his knack for coming up with big plays, Terrance Williams provided yet again when it mattered most. This time it was on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs in Seattle. Facing a 3rd and 20 and trailing 23-20 with less than five minutes to go, Tony Romo spun out of the pocket to avoid a potential game ending sack, thus finding Williams on the far side of the field to make a miraculous toe tapping 23-yard catch to extend the drive. Dallas eventually won 30-23. Watch Now,

It has been 23 years since a Cowboys' head coach took the team to the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The last to do that was Chan Gailey (1998-99) only to be relieved of his duties following that.
92 / 466

It has been 23 years since a Cowboys' head coach took the team to the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The last to do that was Chan Gailey (1998-99) only to be relieved of his duties following that.

Though Mike McCarthy is entering his third season in Dallas after spending years in Green Bay, he has seen plenty of success in the NFC East. In his career, McCarthy has 23 career wins against those teams and will look to add to it in 2022.
93 / 466

Though Mike McCarthy is entering his third season in Dallas after spending years in Green Bay, he has seen plenty of success in the NFC East. In his career, McCarthy has 23 career wins against those teams and will look to add to it in 2022.

Best of the Best: Everson Walls – A homegrown product who went to high school in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Everson Walls burst onto the scene to lead the NFL with 11 interceptions in his rookie season, a team record that was tied last year by Trevon Diggs. Going on to top the league for picks in both 1982 and 1985, the former cornerback is one of only two people in NFL history to finish first in that category three times. Although he ended his career with the Giants, winning a Super Bowl in 1990, Walls will forever be a Cowboy, still ranking second in club history for career interceptions with 44. He is currently a finalist in the Seniors category for the class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame and will find out on Aug. 16 if he will be one of the three Senior candidates submitted to the deciding election committee.
94 / 466

Best of the Best: Everson Walls – A homegrown product who went to high school in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Everson Walls burst onto the scene to lead the NFL with 11 interceptions in his rookie season, a team record that was tied last year by Trevon Diggs. Going on to top the league for picks in both 1982 and 1985, the former cornerback is one of only two people in NFL history to finish first in that category three times.

Although he ended his career with the Giants, winning a Super Bowl in 1990, Walls will forever be a Cowboy, still ranking second in club history for career interceptions with 44. He is currently a finalist in the Seniors category for the class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame and will find out on Aug. 16 if he will be one of the three Senior candidates submitted to the deciding election committee.

Blast From the Past: Marion Barber – Perhaps the most physical runner in the history of the Cowboys, if not the entire NFL, Marion Barber spent six seasons in Dallas (2005-10) where he rushed for 4,358 yards, a mark that ranks eighth in Cowboys history, with 47 rushing touchdowns, which is fourth in team record books. His best season came in the 13-3 campaign of 2007 when he barreled his way to 975 yards and 10 scores to earn his only Pro Bowl honor. Sadly, Barber tragically passed away in late May due to heatstroke.
95 / 466

Blast From the Past: Marion Barber – Perhaps the most physical runner in the history of the Cowboys, if not the entire NFL, Marion Barber spent six seasons in Dallas (2005-10) where he rushed for 4,358 yards, a mark that ranks eighth in Cowboys history, with 47 rushing touchdowns, which is fourth in team record books. His best season came in the 13-3 campaign of 2007 when he barreled his way to 975 yards and 10 scores to earn his only Pro Bowl honor. Sadly, Barber tragically passed away in late May due to heatstroke.

The Play: The Cowboys found themselves down 13-0 with just under five minutes remaining in their Oct. 13, 2002, game at the Carolina Panthers when second-year quarterback Quincy Carter finally found a spark. Three plays into Dallas' next possession, he hit Joey Galloway on an 80-yard bomb for his team's first score of the day. After the Cowboys defense forced a punt, Carter and the offense then took over at their own 33-yard line with 2:48 remaining in the game. He marched Dallas down the field, but after a false-start penalty, a 1-yard gain and two incompletions, the Cowboys faced fourth-and-14 at the Panthers' 24-yard line with 1:03 left on the clock. Carter would loft a pass up to Antonio Bryant, who leapt high and then juggled the ball on the way down before corralling it as he fell into the end zone. The play was reviewed, but the 24-yard touchdown stood, and with the extra point, the Cowboys had an unlikely, 14-13, come-from-behind victory. He would be sacked six times in the game and have only 77 yards passing before those final two Cowboys series, but when the team needed him most, Carter was there. Watch Now.
96 / 466

The Play: The Cowboys found themselves down 13-0 with just under five minutes remaining in their Oct. 13, 2002, game at the Carolina Panthers when second-year quarterback Quincy Carter finally found a spark. Three plays into Dallas' next possession, he hit Joey Galloway on an 80-yard bomb for his team's first score of the day.

After the Cowboys defense forced a punt, Carter and the offense then took over at their own 33-yard line with 2:48 remaining in the game. He marched Dallas down the field, but after a false-start penalty, a 1-yard gain and two incompletions, the Cowboys faced fourth-and-14 at the Panthers' 24-yard line with 1:03 left on the clock.

Carter would loft a pass up to Antonio Bryant, who leapt high and then juggled the ball on the way down before corralling it as he fell into the end zone. The play was reviewed, but the 24-yard touchdown stood, and with the extra point, the Cowboys had an unlikely, 14-13, come-from-behind victory.

He would be sacked six times in the game and have only 77 yards passing before those final two Cowboys series, but when the team needed him most, Carter was there. Watch Now.

Six players in Cowboys history have scored 24 points in a game with Emmitt Smith doing so twice. But the first to turn the trick was running back Dan Reeves on Nov. 5, 1967, when he scored four touchdowns in a 37-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His first two scores came via the pass, including a 60-yarder from Don Meredith, with the last two the result of 1-yard plunges into the end zone.
97 / 466

Six players in Cowboys history have scored 24 points in a game with Emmitt Smith doing so twice. But the first to turn the trick was running back Dan Reeves on Nov. 5, 1967, when he scored four touchdowns in a 37-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His first two scores came via the pass, including a 60-yarder from Don Meredith, with the last two the result of 1-yard plunges into the end zone.

Would they ever win the big game? The Cowboys had lost in consecutive years (1966-67) to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Championship Game and then had stumbled to a 16-13 defeat in Super Bowl V following the 1970 season. But in 1971, Dallas would simply dominate the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI, limiting Miami to only 185 total yards in a 24-3 defeat to win the title. No longer could they be called "Next Year's Champions."
98 / 466

Would they ever win the big game? The Cowboys had lost in consecutive years (1966-67) to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Championship Game and then had stumbled to a 16-13 defeat in Super Bowl V following the 1970 season. But in 1971, Dallas would simply dominate the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI, limiting Miami to only 185 total yards in a 24-3 defeat to win the title. No longer could they be called "Next Year's Champions."

Best Of The Best: Xavier Woods – Woods, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, emerged as a full-time starting safety in his final three seasons with the Cowboys (2018-2020). In 60 games, he had 247 tackles, five interceptions and 18 pass breakups. He signed with the Vikings last year and posted a career-high 108 tackles and three interceptions.
99 / 466

Best Of The Best: Xavier Woods – Woods, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, emerged as a full-time starting safety in his final three seasons with the Cowboys (2018-2020). In 60 games, he had 247 tackles, five interceptions and 18 pass breakups. He signed with the Vikings last year and posted a career-high 108 tackles and three interceptions.

Blast From The Past: Derrick Lassic – Remember when Emmitt Smith held out the first two games of the 1993 season? Lassic, a fourth-round draft pick out of Alabama, was the fill-in starter for two games, rushing 35 times for 122 times, until Smith reached a new deal with Dallas after an 0-2 start. Lassic injured his knee in 1994 and did not play that season. The Carolina Panthers drafted him in the 1995 expansion draft.
100 / 466

Blast From The Past: Derrick Lassic – Remember when Emmitt Smith held out the first two games of the 1993 season? Lassic, a fourth-round draft pick out of Alabama, was the fill-in starter for two games, rushing 35 times for 122 times, until Smith reached a new deal with Dallas after an 0-2 start. Lassic injured his knee in 1994 and did not play that season. The Carolina Panthers drafted him in the 1995 expansion draft.

The Play: The Cowboys' road win over an up-and-coming 49ers team in 2011 was an instant classic. Quarterback Tony Romo returned mid-game from a broken rib and punctured lung (medical term: pneumothorax) to bring Dallas back from a 14-point first-half deficit. Miles Austin caught a 53-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game, and his 25-yard TD in the fourth quarter – high-pointing the ball against the right sideline and extending his body just across the goal line – cut the 49ers' lead to three. Dan Bailey would kick two more field goals in regulation and overtime to complete the comeback. Watch Now.
101 / 466

The Play: The Cowboys' road win over an up-and-coming 49ers team in 2011 was an instant classic. Quarterback Tony Romo returned mid-game from a broken rib and punctured lung (medical term: pneumothorax) to bring Dallas back from a 14-point first-half deficit. Miles Austin caught a 53-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game, and his 25-yard TD in the fourth quarter – high-pointing the ball against the right sideline and extending his body just across the goal line – cut the 49ers' lead to three. Dan Bailey would kick two more field goals in regulation and overtime to complete the comeback. Watch Now.

The Cowboys clinched their 25th all-time division title last season. This year, they'll compete for their first back-to-back NFC East championship since 1996.
102 / 466

The Cowboys clinched their 25th all-time division title last season. This year, they'll compete for their first back-to-back NFC East championship since 1996.

A couple Dak-related notes: Prescott has a career 25-6 record against the NFC East, and he's also scored 25 rushing touchdowns in his first six NFL seasons. Could more be in store? Prescott had one rushing score last year, a career low coming off his 2020 ankle injury. But he has enjoyed a full healthy offseason and training camp this year, so perhaps that TD total will rise in 2022.
103 / 466

A couple Dak-related notes: Prescott has a career 25-6 record against the NFC East, and he's also scored 25 rushing touchdowns in his first six NFL seasons. Could more be in store? Prescott had one rushing score last year, a career low coming off his 2020 ankle injury. But he has enjoyed a full healthy offseason and training camp this year, so perhaps that TD total will rise in 2022.

Best Of The Best: Michael Downs – Despite never being named to a Pro Bowl in his eight-year stint in Dallas, Downs was as dependable as they came for the 1980s Cowboys teams. Signed as a UDFA in 1981 from Rice, the local product from Oak Cliff, Tx. immediately became an interception machine in his rookie campaign with seven picks in 15 games. Downs collected a total of 34 interceptions across 116 games, including a four-year streak of consecutive starts from 1983-1986.
104 / 466

Best Of The Best: Michael Downs – Despite never being named to a Pro Bowl in his eight-year stint in Dallas, Downs was as dependable as they came for the 1980s Cowboys teams. Signed as a UDFA in 1981 from Rice, the local product from Oak Cliff, Tx. immediately became an interception machine in his rookie campaign with seven picks in 15 games. Downs collected a total of 34 interceptions across 116 games, including a four-year streak of consecutive starts from 1983-1986.

Blast From The Past: Paul Palmer – After being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round in 1987, Palmer found himself in Dallas midway through the 1989 season after a trade from Detroit. He took over the starting running back job following the famous Herschel Walker trade, playing in nine games, and racking up 446 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer was the key to the Cowboys lone win that season as well against Washington with 110 yards and score.
105 / 466

Blast From The Past: Paul Palmer – After being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round in 1987, Palmer found himself in Dallas midway through the 1989 season after a trade from Detroit. He took over the starting running back job following the famous Herschel Walker trade, playing in nine games, and racking up 446 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer was the key to the Cowboys lone win that season as well against Washington with 110 yards and score.

Countdown--Can-Cowboys-Top-NFL-Best-26-INTs-3
106 / 466
The Play: Already holding just a narrow 6-point lead over the Eagles on the road in Week 2 of the 2015 season, Danny McCray provided an early season highlight in one of the most electric manners: a punt block. McCray blasted through the Philadelphia line to slap the ball off Donnie Jones' foot, allowing Kyle Wilber to scoop the ball up and haul it 26 yards for the touchdown in an eventual 20-10 victory. Watch NOW.
107 / 466

The Play: Already holding just a narrow 6-point lead over the Eagles on the road in Week 2 of the 2015 season, Danny McCray provided an early season highlight in one of the most electric manners: a punt block. McCray blasted through the Philadelphia line to slap the ball off Donnie Jones' foot, allowing Kyle Wilber to scoop the ball up and haul it 26 yards for the touchdown in an eventual 20-10 victory. Watch NOW.

It's no secret that the Cowboys are at their best when Ezekiel Elliott is consistently running the ball with authority. In fact, Dallas is 26-4 when Zeke tops at least 100 rushing yards in a game.
108 / 466

It's no secret that the Cowboys are at their best when Ezekiel Elliott is consistently running the ball with authority. In fact, Dallas is 26-4 when Zeke tops at least 100 rushing yards in a game.

Best Of The Best: Mike Gaechter – Gaechter was a starting defensive back for eight seasons (1962-69) and the better part of the Cowboys' first decade in the league. He recorded 21 interceptions in 108 career games, according to Pro Football Reference, and set a franchise record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown during his 1962 rookie season.
109 / 466

Best Of The Best: Mike Gaechter – Gaechter was a starting defensive back for eight seasons (1962-69) and the better part of the Cowboys' first decade in the league. He recorded 21 interceptions in 108 career games, according to Pro Football Reference, and set a franchise record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown during his 1962 rookie season.

Blast From The Past: Thomas Everett – Everett played only two seasons with the Cowboys (1992-93) but was a key contributor on their first two Super Bowl teams of the decade. Arriving in a trade with the Steelers early in the 1992 season, Everett was a starting safety for Dallas both years, had an interception in Super Bowl XXVII, and made the Pro Bowl the following season in 1993.
110 / 466

Blast From The Past: Thomas Everett – Everett played only two seasons with the Cowboys (1992-93) but was a key contributor on their first two Super Bowl teams of the decade. Arriving in a trade with the Steelers early in the 1992 season, Everett was a starting safety for Dallas both years, had an interception in Super Bowl XXVII, and made the Pro Bowl the following season in 1993.

The Play: Tony Romo's fourth-quarter, 27-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant — and the Cowboys' eventual 20-19 victory over the Bengals on Dec. 9, 2012 — was insignificant compared to the horrific tragedy the team experienced the day before. Jerry Brown Jr., a cornerback on the practice squad, was killed in a car accident hours before the team's road trip to Cincinnati. The Cowboys dedicated their win over the Bengals to Brown. Watch Now.
111 / 466

The Play: Tony Romo's fourth-quarter, 27-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant — and the Cowboys' eventual 20-19 victory over the Bengals on Dec. 9, 2012 — was insignificant compared to the horrific tragedy the team experienced the day before. Jerry Brown Jr., a cornerback on the practice squad, was killed in a car accident hours before the team's road trip to Cincinnati. The Cowboys dedicated their win over the Bengals to Brown. Watch Now.

The Cowboys open the 2022 season with two straight home games against the Bucs and Bengals, and AT&T Stadium has always been a comfort zone for quarterback Dak Prescott. Since joining the team in 2016, Prescott has recorded 27 games with at least a 100.0 passer rating at AT&T Stadium, the most by any quarterback in his home venue during that span.
112 / 466

The Cowboys open the 2022 season with two straight home games against the Bucs and Bengals, and AT&T Stadium has always been a comfort zone for quarterback Dak Prescott. Since joining the team in 2016, Prescott has recorded 27 games with at least a 100.0 passer rating at AT&T Stadium, the most by any quarterback in his home venue during that span.

The Cowboys have scored 27.3 points per game at home since moving into AT&T Stadium, the fourth-best average in the NFL.
113 / 466

The Cowboys have scored 27.3 points per game at home since moving into AT&T Stadium, the fourth-best average in the NFL.

Best Of The Best: Darren Woodson – A true throwback player who could've excelled in any era of football. Drafted in 1992 in the second round, Woodson was an all-around competitor who could run, hit, tackle, make plays on the ball and more than anything, a leader on the field. Woodson helped the Cowboys win a Super Bowl ring his first two seasons, and then made five straight Pro Bowls from 1994-99, making his claim as one of the best safeties of the decade. Woodson was also one of the best tacklers, becoming the Cowboys' all-time leader in tackles during the 2002 season, surpassing Lee Roy Jordan (1,236 tackles) and eventually ending his career with 1,350, which still ranks first in franchise history. Woodson retired in 2004 after 12 seasons and remains the only player in Cowboys history to play for five different head coaches.
114 / 466

Best Of The Best: Darren Woodson – A true throwback player who could've excelled in any era of football. Drafted in 1992 in the second round, Woodson was an all-around competitor who could run, hit, tackle, make plays on the ball and more than anything, a leader on the field.

Woodson helped the Cowboys win a Super Bowl ring his first two seasons, and then made five straight Pro Bowls from 1994-99, making his claim as one of the best safeties of the decade.

Woodson was also one of the best tacklers, becoming the Cowboys' all-time leader in tackles during the 2002 season, surpassing Lee Roy Jordan (1,236 tackles) and eventually ending his career with 1,350, which still ranks first in franchise history.

Woodson retired in 2004 after 12 seasons and remains the only player in Cowboys history to play for five different head coaches.

Blast From The Past: Tyson Thompson – One of the most accomplished high school players from the DFW area, Thompson was a local standout from Irving, not too far down the road from the Cowboys' training facility in Valley Ranch. In 2005, Thompson's speed helped propel him as one of the best kick returners in team history. He currently ranks second for the Cowboys with 2,416 yards and holds the single-season record with 1,399 kickoff returns yards in 2005, which is also a rookie record.
115 / 466

Blast From The Past: Tyson Thompson – One of the most accomplished high school players from the DFW area, Thompson was a local standout from Irving, not too far down the road from the Cowboys' training facility in Valley Ranch. In 2005, Thompson's speed helped propel him as one of the best kick returners in team history. He currently ranks second for the Cowboys with 2,416 yards and holds the single-season record with 1,399 kickoff returns yards in 2005, which is also a rookie record.

The Play: After missing more than half of the 1989 season with a knee injury, Michael Irvin needed to show his teammates, coaches and maybe even himself that he was fully back. That moment occurred late in a comeback win in 1990 over the Bucs. Troy Aikman engineered a late drive that ended in Irvin's 28-yard touchdown in the final seconds at Tampa Bay. Watch Now.
116 / 466

The Play: After missing more than half of the 1989 season with a knee injury, Michael Irvin needed to show his teammates, coaches and maybe even himself that he was fully back. That moment occurred late in a comeback win in 1990 over the Bucs. Troy Aikman engineered a late drive that ended in Irvin's 28-yard touchdown in the final seconds at Tampa Bay. Watch Now.

Best Of The Best: DeMarco Murray – In just four seasons, Murray became the seventh-leading rusher in Cowboys history with 4,526 yards. But the third-round pick of Oklahoma in 2011, Murray still owns two prestigious records in team history – totaling the most rushing yards in both a single-game and single-season. Murray's 253 yards against the Rams in 2011 is a franchise-best for any player, and also a rookie record. In 2014, Murray led the NFL with 1,845 rushing yards, the most in Cowboys history.
117 / 466

Best Of The Best: DeMarco Murray – In just four seasons, Murray became the seventh-leading rusher in Cowboys history with 4,526 yards. But the third-round pick of Oklahoma in 2011, Murray still owns two prestigious records in team history – totaling the most rushing yards in both a single-game and single-season. Murray's 253 yards against the Rams in 2011 is a franchise-best for any player, and also a rookie record. In 2014, Murray led the NFL with 1,845 rushing yards, the most in Cowboys history.

Blast From The Past: Keith Davis – Not many players have traveled down the road as Davis, who had three different stints with the Cowboys. He made the team in 2002 as an undrafted rookie from Sam Houston State, but was cut from the team in 2003 by then head coach Bill Parcells. But after a successful season in NFL Europe, Davis rejoined the Cowboys and played four seasons, mostly as a special teams ace. He went to the Dolphins in 2008 but was cut before the season and returned to the Cowboys, becoming one of the best special teams players in team history, ranking third with 97.
118 / 466

Blast From The Past: Keith Davis – Not many players have traveled down the road as Davis, who had three different stints with the Cowboys. He made the team in 2002 as an undrafted rookie from Sam Houston State, but was cut from the team in 2003 by then head coach Bill Parcells. But after a successful season in NFL Europe, Davis rejoined the Cowboys and played four seasons, mostly as a special teams ace. He went to the Dolphins in 2008 but was cut before the season and returned to the Cowboys, becoming one of the best special teams players in team history, ranking third with 97.

The Play: The Cowboys' Doomsday Defense was the main reason they won Super Bowl XII – the second title in franchise history. But there were some big plays by the offense, including the game-clinching touchdown in the second half. Fullback Robert Newhouse surprised the Broncos with this halfback pass to Golden Richards for a 29-yard touchdown to help seal the day for the Cowboys, who cruised to a 27-10 win. Watch Now.
119 / 466

The Play: The Cowboys' Doomsday Defense was the main reason they won Super Bowl XII – the second title in franchise history. But there were some big plays by the offense, including the game-clinching touchdown in the second half. Fullback Robert Newhouse surprised the Broncos with this halfback pass to Golden Richards for a 29-yard touchdown to help seal the day for the Cowboys, who cruised to a 27-10 win. Watch Now.

The Cowboys thought 29 points would be enough to beat Tom Brady for the first time. In Week of 2021, a late field goal got the Cowboys to a 29-28 lead over the Bucs, only to see Brady drive his team down for a winning FG as time expired. Fast-forward a full year and the Cowboys will now take on Brady and Tampa Bay at home in Week 1. Will 29 points be enough this time around?
120 / 466

The Cowboys thought 29 points would be enough to beat Tom Brady for the first time. In Week of 2021, a late field goal got the Cowboys to a 29-28 lead over the Bucs, only to see Brady drive his team down for a winning FG as time expired. Fast-forward a full year and the Cowboys will now take on Brady and Tampa Bay at home in Week 1. Will 29 points be enough this time around?

Best Of The Best: Dan Reeves – Reeves, who passed away in January, was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the 2023 class in the Coach/Contributor category. Reeves had an outstanding head coaching career, highlighted by four conference titles and two NFL Coach of the Year awards with the Broncos and Falcons. It all began in 1970 as a Cowboys player-coach under Tom Landry. Reeves spent 10 seasons as a Cowboys assistant before becoming a head coach with Denver, and he was a productive running back, too, rushing for 1,990 yards in eight seasons with Dallas (1965-72). A tremendous football legacy.
121 / 466

Best Of The Best: Dan Reeves – Reeves, who passed away in January, was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the 2023 class in the Coach/Contributor category. Reeves had an outstanding head coaching career, highlighted by four conference titles and two NFL Coach of the Year awards with the Broncos and Falcons. It all began in 1970 as a Cowboys player-coach under Tom Landry. Reeves spent 10 seasons as a Cowboys assistant before becoming a head coach with Denver, and he was a productive running back, too, rushing for 1,990 yards in eight seasons with Dallas (1965-72). A tremendous football legacy.

Blast From The Past: George Teague – Teague played in Dallas for only the final four seasons of his nine-year NFL career, but he's forever beloved by Cowboys fans for one unforgettable moment in 2000: tackling Terrell Owens (then a member of the San Francisco 49ers) to prevent T.O. from celebrating on the midfield star logo at Texas Stadium.
122 / 466

Blast From The Past: George Teague – Teague played in Dallas for only the final four seasons of his nine-year NFL career, but he's forever beloved by Cowboys fans for one unforgettable moment in 2000: tackling Terrell Owens (then a member of the San Francisco 49ers) to prevent T.O. from celebrating on the midfield star logo at Texas Stadium.

The Play: Sure, Emmitt Smith ran behind one of the greatest blocking units in NFL history, but not all his NFL-record 18,355 career rushing yards came easy. A perfect example: his rugged 30-yard touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons in 1992, bouncing off multiple tacklers in the backfield before finding open turf down the right sideline for the score. Watch Now.
123 / 466

The Play: Sure, Emmitt Smith ran behind one of the greatest blocking units in NFL history, but not all his NFL-record 18,355 career rushing yards came easy. A perfect example: his rugged 30-yard touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons in 1992, bouncing off multiple tacklers in the backfield before finding open turf down the right sideline for the score. Watch Now.

Mike McCarthy's career coaching record when his team scores at least 30 points: 82-9. The Cowboys went 7-1 last year when reaching 30 or more and will look to build on that offensive success in 2022.
124 / 466

Mike McCarthy's career coaching record when his team scores at least 30 points: 82-9. The Cowboys went 7-1 last year when reaching 30 or more and will look to build on that offensive success in 2022.

Ezekiel Elliott has always felt right at home at AT&T Stadium. Since joining the Cowboys in 2016, Elliott has 30 rushing touchdowns in 44 career games at AT&T Stadium. His 36 total touchdowns are the most by any NFL player in his home stadium since 2016.
125 / 466

Ezekiel Elliott has always felt right at home at AT&T Stadium. Since joining the Cowboys in 2016, Elliott has 30 rushing touchdowns in 44 career games at AT&T Stadium. His 36 total touchdowns are the most by any NFL player in his home stadium since 2016.

Best Of The Best: Roy Williams – Williams came into Dallas with high expectations over being selected eighth overall in the 2002 NFL Draft from Oklahoma and did not disappoint. After a strong rookie campaign, Williams hit the gas in his second year, beginning his first of five straight Pro Bowl seasons and earning first team All-Pro honors with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, as well as two sacks and 75 tackles from the safety spot. Williams also started 80 consecutive games for the Cowboys before that streak was snapped in 2007.
126 / 466

Best Of The Best: Roy Williams – Williams came into Dallas with high expectations over being selected eighth overall in the 2002 NFL Draft from Oklahoma and did not disappoint. After a strong rookie campaign, Williams hit the gas in his second year, beginning his first of five straight Pro Bowl seasons and earning first team All-Pro honors with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, as well as two sacks and 75 tackles from the safety spot. Williams also started 80 consecutive games for the Cowboys before that streak was snapped in 2007.

Blast From The Past: Brock Marion – Marion played 71 games across five seasons with the Cowboys, playing sparingly during his rookie season in 1993 and second year in 1994. However, he became a viable piece of Dallas' Super Bowl winning defense in 1995, racking up six interceptions and 80 tackles in 16 starts. He played in 26 games for the Cowboys in the following two seasons before departing for the Dolphins in the 1998 season.
127 / 466

Blast From The Past: Brock Marion – Marion played 71 games across five seasons with the Cowboys, playing sparingly during his rookie season in 1993 and second year in 1994. However, he became a viable piece of Dallas' Super Bowl winning defense in 1995, racking up six interceptions and 80 tackles in 16 starts. He played in 26 games for the Cowboys in the following two seasons before departing for the Dolphins in the 1998 season.

The Play: Playing on the road against the Vikings in Week 3 of the 1995 season, the Cowboys held a slim 17-10 lead over Minnesota before Warren Moon hit Cris Carter for an 8-yard touchdown late in the fourth to force overtime. Dallas would win the coin toss and received the ball, working their way down the field before Emmitt Smith ripped off a 31-yard run to serve as a highlight of the Cowboys third Super Bowl winning season of the 1990s. Watch Now.
128 / 466

The Play: Playing on the road against the Vikings in Week 3 of the 1995 season, the Cowboys held a slim 17-10 lead over Minnesota before Warren Moon hit Cris Carter for an 8-yard touchdown late in the fourth to force overtime. Dallas would win the coin toss and received the ball, working their way down the field before Emmitt Smith ripped off a 31-yard run to serve as a highlight of the Cowboys third Super Bowl winning season of the 1990s. Watch Now.

The Cowboys are synonymous with Thanksgiving Day football but have not had the recent success they are accustomed to on Turkey Day. Dallas has 31 wins on Thanksgiving but has been stuck on that number since 2018. They could match their longest drought since 1986-89 of four games with a loss against the Giants this season.
129 / 466

The Cowboys are synonymous with Thanksgiving Day football but have not had the recent success they are accustomed to on Turkey Day. Dallas has 31 wins on Thanksgiving but has been stuck on that number since 2018. They could match their longest drought since 1986-89 of four games with a loss against the Giants this season.

Dallas boasted one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL in 2021, leading the league with an average of 31 points-per-game. They also set the franchise record for most points in a season with 530.
130 / 466

Dallas boasted one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL in 2021, leading the league with an average of 31 points-per-game. They also set the franchise record for most points in a season with 530.

Best Of The Best: Dennis Thurman – Thurman was a relatively under the radar draft pick for the Cowboys, going in the 11th round of the 1978 draft. Though he only started one game during that season, in which Dallas would go on to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, he proved to be a force in the secondary for the next decade. Thurman racked up a career high nine interceptions in 1982, tallying 36 during his eight years in Dallas along with four pick sixes' despite never being named a Pro Bowler.
131 / 466

Best Of The Best: Dennis Thurman – Thurman was a relatively under the radar draft pick for the Cowboys, going in the 11th round of the 1978 draft. Though he only started one game during that season, in which Dallas would go on to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, he proved to be a force in the secondary for the next decade. Thurman racked up a career high nine interceptions in 1982, tallying 36 during his eight years in Dallas along with four pick sixes' despite never being named a Pro Bowler.

Blast From The Past: Walt Garrison – A true Swiss army knife during his nine-year run in Dallas, Garrison did a little bit of everything for Tom Landry out of the backfield. The Denton, Tx. native was a fifth-round selection in 1966 and made good on it, accruing nearly 4,000 rushing yards and almost 2,000 receiving yards. He earned one trip to the Pro Bowl in 1972 in 14 starts as part of the first Super Bowl winning team in Cowboys' history.
132 / 466

Blast From The Past: Walt Garrison – A true Swiss army knife during his nine-year run in Dallas, Garrison did a little bit of everything for Tom Landry out of the backfield. The Denton, Tx. native was a fifth-round selection in 1966 and made good on it, accruing nearly 4,000 rushing yards and almost 2,000 receiving yards. He earned one trip to the Pro Bowl in 1972 in 14 starts as part of the first Super Bowl winning team in Cowboys' history.

The Play: Trailing late in the fourth quarter during Week 17 during the 2018 season, the Cowboys were down to their final attempt on a 4th and 15 against the Giants. Needing a miracle, Dallas looked to Dak Prescott to complete a miracle throw for a go-ahead touchdown and he delivered with the help of Cole Beasley. Prescott rolled to his left to avoid pressure, firing a ball across his body and found a diving Beasley for the 32-yard score that stood after review to seal the win. Watch Now.
133 / 466

The Play: Trailing late in the fourth quarter during Week 17 during the 2018 season, the Cowboys were down to their final attempt on a 4th and 15 against the Giants. Needing a miracle, Dallas looked to Dak Prescott to complete a miracle throw for a go-ahead touchdown and he delivered with the help of Cole Beasley. Prescott rolled to his left to avoid pressure, firing a ball across his body and found a diving Beasley for the 32-yard score that stood after review to seal the win. Watch Now.

There have been 32 quarterbacks in Cowboys' history that have won a game under center in Dallas, with Cooper Rush being the most recent last season against the Vikings. Roger Staubach holds the record for most all-time with 107.
134 / 466

There have been 32 quarterbacks in Cowboys' history that have won a game under center in Dallas, with Cooper Rush being the most recent last season against the Vikings. Roger Staubach holds the record for most all-time with 107.

Dallas is 32-32 when playing their road games indoors, and will have a chance to increase that winning total with games against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 5 and at the Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Week 11.
135 / 466

Dallas is 32-32 when playing their road games indoors, and will have a chance to increase that winning total with games against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 5 and at the Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Week 11.

Best Of The Best: Tony Dorsett – One of the greatest players in Cowboys history, Dorsett was drafted No. 2 overall in 1977 and immediately lifted the offense that year – and for a decade. Dorsett helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XII and he became one of the NFL's most dangerous runners. He'll always share the NFL record for the longest run from scrimmage, scoring a 99-yard touchdown against the Vikings in the 1982 season. Dorsett currently ranks 10th all-time with 12,379 rushing yards.
136 / 466

Best Of The Best: Tony Dorsett – One of the greatest players in Cowboys history, Dorsett was drafted No. 2 overall in 1977 and immediately lifted the offense that year – and for a decade. Dorsett helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XII and he became one of the NFL's most dangerous runners. He'll always share the NFL record for the longest run from scrimmage, scoring a 99-yard touchdown against the Vikings in the 1982 season. Dorsett currently ranks 10th all-time with 12,379 rushing yards.

Blast From The Past: Nate Jones – One of three seventh-round picks to make the team in 2004, Jones was a versatile defender that could play safety and cornerback. Jones thrived in the nickel defense, especially in the slot. One of his biggest moments of his career came in 2007 when he knocked Brett Favre out of the game and it led to Aaron Rodgers getting his first extensive snaps of his career. Jones went on to become an official and is currently an NFL referee.
137 / 466

Blast From The Past: Nate Jones – One of three seventh-round picks to make the team in 2004, Jones was a versatile defender that could play safety and cornerback. Jones thrived in the nickel defense, especially in the slot. One of his biggest moments of his career came in 2007 when he knocked Brett Favre out of the game and it led to Aaron Rodgers getting his first extensive snaps of his career. Jones went on to become an official and is currently an NFL referee.

The Play: A great athlete in his day at many sports, perhaps Jay Novacek was a hurdler during his earlier days. He scored a 33-yard touchdown against the Chiefs in 1995 on Thanksgiving Day, after hurdling a defender in the open field en route of the end zone. Watch Now.
138 / 466

The Play: A great athlete in his day at many sports, perhaps Jay Novacek was a hurdler during his earlier days. He scored a 33-yard touchdown against the Chiefs in 1995 on Thanksgiving Day, after hurdling a defender in the open field en route of the end zone. Watch Now.

Tyron Smith's health has remained a big topic of discussion, especially in the last few years. Throughout his career, which began in 2011, Smith has missed a total of 33 games, including 20 in the last two seasons.
139 / 466

Tyron Smith's health has remained a big topic of discussion, especially in the last few years. Throughout his career, which began in 2011, Smith has missed a total of 33 games, including 20 in the last two seasons.

Best Of The Best: Herschel Walker – When the Cowboys thought the the rival football league – USFL – might fold in the near future, they decided to use a fifth-round pick to land the league's best player. In 1985, Herschel Walker was drafted and eventually joined the Cowboys in 1986. He had three great seasons in Dallas and was clearly the best player on the 1989 team when Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson took over. The Cowboys decided to deal Walker to Minnesota in what is arguably the most significant trade in NFL history. The Cowboys received eight draft picks, including three first-round picks and three second-rounders. In all, the Cowboys eventually landed 18 players out of the trade, including players such as Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson and Russell Maryland. Walker went to the Vikings and never took them to the Super Bowl. He went to the Giants and Eagles before returning to the Cowboys for two seasons in 1996 & 1997, becoming a dangerous kickoff returner in his mid-30s, showing why Walker will always be considered one of the purest athletes in not only Cowboys history but all of pro football.
140 / 466

Best Of The Best: Herschel Walker – When the Cowboys thought the the rival football league – USFL – might fold in the near future, they decided to use a fifth-round pick to land the league's best player. In 1985, Herschel Walker was drafted and eventually joined the Cowboys in 1986. He had three great seasons in Dallas and was clearly the best player on the 1989 team when Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson took over. The Cowboys decided to deal Walker to Minnesota in what is arguably the most significant trade in NFL history. The Cowboys received eight draft picks, including three first-round picks and three second-rounders. In all, the Cowboys eventually landed 18 players out of the trade, including players such as Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson and Russell Maryland.

Walker went to the Vikings and never took them to the Super Bowl. He went to the Giants and Eagles before returning to the Cowboys for two seasons in 1996 & 1997, becoming a dangerous kickoff returner in his mid-30s, showing why Walker will always be considered one of the purest athletes in not only Cowboys history but all of pro football.

Blast From The Past: Cornell Green – The Cowboys have made a history of finding players in the most unusual places. Cornell Green is no exception as the team signed him from the basketball court, with hopes he could develop into a defensive back. As it turned out, he was one of the best DBs, and most versatile, in team history. He played 13 seasons, including five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections. Not only did Green wear No. 34 but he finished his career with 34 interceptions, tied for fifth in franchise history.
141 / 466

Blast From The Past: Cornell Green – The Cowboys have made a history of finding players in the most unusual places. Cornell Green is no exception as the team signed him from the basketball court, with hopes he could develop into a defensive back. As it turned out, he was one of the best DBs, and most versatile, in team history. He played 13 seasons, including five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections. Not only did Green wear No. 34 but he finished his career with 34 interceptions, tied for fifth in franchise history.

The Play: A player can only be known for his great TD celebrations if of course, he's known for scoring touchdowns. Terrell Owens did both and in a 2007 win over the Dolphins, Owens' had some fun at the Patriots' expense. T.O. scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and then ran around the goal post to emulate a spying photographer, poking fun at New England, which had recently been in the news for spying on the opposing team before a Super Bowl, several years earlier.
142 / 466

The Play: A player can only be known for his great TD celebrations if of course, he's known for scoring touchdowns. Terrell Owens did both and in a 2007 win over the Dolphins, Owens' had some fun at the Patriots' expense. T.O. scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and then ran around the goal post to emulate a spying photographer, poking fun at New England, which had recently been in the news for spying on the opposing team before a Super Bowl, several years earlier.

The Cowboys have made it the postseason 34 times in their storied franchise history, including last season following a 12-5 season. But not since 2006-2007 have the Cowboys made it the playoffs in consecutive years.
143 / 466

The Cowboys have made it the postseason 34 times in their storied franchise history, including last season following a 12-5 season. But not since 2006-2007 have the Cowboys made it the playoffs in consecutive years.

The kicking game is a big question mark at training camp and heading into the season. The Cowboys decided to part ways with veteran Greg Zuerlein, who is tied for the team record with 34 field goals in a season. He tied Richie Cunningham's mark set in 1997.
144 / 466

The kicking game is a big question mark at training camp and heading into the season. The Cowboys decided to part ways with veteran Greg Zuerlein, who is tied for the team record with 34 field goals in a season. He tied Richie Cunningham's mark set in 1997.

Calvin Hill – Hill was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 1969 NFL draft purely because of his immense athletic ability, and they were right. Just happened to be at a different position than they thought. After spending his time at linebacker and tight end initially, Hill was given his shot at running back and never looked back. He rushed for over 5,000 yards during his six seasons in Dallas, racking up four Pro Bowls and a first team All-Pro honor during his rookie year plus two Super Bowl titles.
145 / 466

Calvin Hill – Hill was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 1969 NFL draft purely because of his immense athletic ability, and they were right. Just happened to be at a different position than they thought. After spending his time at linebacker and tight end initially, Hill was given his shot at running back and never looked back. He rushed for over 5,000 yards during his six seasons in Dallas, racking up four Pro Bowls and a first team All-Pro honor during his rookie year plus two Super Bowl titles.

Blast From The Past: Jacques Reeves – A local product from Lancaster, Texas, Reeves was a more than serviceable member of the Cowboys secondary during the mid-2000s. He totaled just over 100 tackles along with an interception and forced fumble across 60 games during his four-year stint in Dallas.
146 / 466

Blast From The Past: Jacques Reeves – A local product from Lancaster, Texas, Reeves was a more than serviceable member of the Cowboys secondary during the mid-2000s. He totaled just over 100 tackles along with an interception and forced fumble across 60 games during his four-year stint in Dallas.

The Play: The Cowboys had lost their last three trips to Foxborough, Mass. coming into their Week 6 clash with the Patriots last season. They entered the matchup with a strong 4-1 record, though it was quickly in jeopardy with a late Patriots' rally in the fourth quarter that forced Dallas into overtime. New England was forced to punt after winning the coin toss, allowing Dak Prescott to orchestrate a drive that ended with him rolling out find CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown pass for the win. Watch Now.
147 / 466

The Play: The Cowboys had lost their last three trips to Foxborough, Mass. coming into their Week 6 clash with the Patriots last season. They entered the matchup with a strong 4-1 record, though it was quickly in jeopardy with a late Patriots' rally in the fourth quarter that forced Dallas into overtime. New England was forced to punt after winning the coin toss, allowing Dak Prescott to orchestrate a drive that ended with him rolling out find CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown pass for the win. Watch Now.

The Cowboys are no stranger to postseason success during the franchise's history. Of course, they have the five Super Bowl titles, but Dallas is also ranked third in the NFL since 1958 with 35 total playoff wins.
148 / 466

The Cowboys are no stranger to postseason success during the franchise's history. Of course, they have the five Super Bowl titles, but Dallas is also ranked third in the NFL since 1958 with 35 total playoff wins.

Best of the Best: Vince Albritton – Another number that hasn't seen many players wear it, No. 36 has been donned by just 13 players. Albritton is the only player who had it more than three years as he played safety for the Cowboys from 1984-91. He was also known as a hybrid linebacker who played close to the line of scrimmage for both Tom Landry and then Jimmy Johnson's first three teams.
149 / 466

Best of the Best: Vince Albritton – Another number that hasn't seen many players wear it, No. 36 has been donned by just 13 players. Albritton is the only player who had it more than three years as he played safety for the Cowboys from 1984-91. He was also known as a hybrid linebacker who played close to the line of scrimmage for both Tom Landry and then Jimmy Johnson's first three teams.

Blast From The Past: Darian Barnes – A fullback for Bill Parcells and the Cowboys in 2004. In a Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears that had storylines on Drew Henson making his first start and a pair of brothers – Julius and Thomas Jones – squaring off as opposing starting running backs, it was Barnes who ended up scoring a decisive touchdown in a 21-14 victory. Barnes played just one season in Dallas.
150 / 466

Blast From The Past: Darian Barnes – A fullback for Bill Parcells and the Cowboys in 2004. In a Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears that had storylines on Drew Henson making his first start and a pair of brothers – Julius and Thomas Jones – squaring off as opposing starting running backs, it was Barnes who ended up scoring a decisive touchdown in a 21-14 victory. Barnes played just one season in Dallas.

The Play – Jason Witten finished his illustrious career with 72 touchdowns. But you can't get to 72 without No. 1, and his first NFL touchdown occurred in 2003. Witten caught a pass over the middle from Quincy Carter against the Giants. The 36-yard touchdown was his only score of his rookie season. The next 71 occurred over the next 15 seasons. Watch Now.
151 / 466

The Play – Jason Witten finished his illustrious career with 72 touchdowns. But you can't get to 72 without No. 1, and his first NFL touchdown occurred in 2003. Witten caught a pass over the middle from Quincy Carter against the Giants. The 36-yard touchdown was his only score of his rookie season. The next 71 occurred over the next 15 seasons. Watch Now.

Best of the Best: James Washington – The Cowboys actually have another "James Washington" on the roster now, but back in the 1990s, this safety was a physical hitter and timely playmaker. His best game, of course, was Super Bowl XXVIII, when he changed the game with three big turnovers to beat the Bills. Washington had a fumble return for a touchdown, along with an interception and forced fumble. Many people today believe he should've won MVP honors over Emmitt Smith. Washington also had an interception the year before in Super Bowl XXVII. Washington played five years in Dallas (1990-95).
152 / 466

Best of the Best: James Washington – The Cowboys actually have another "James Washington" on the roster now, but back in the 1990s, this safety was a physical hitter and timely playmaker. His best game, of course, was Super Bowl XXVIII, when he changed the game with three big turnovers to beat the Bills. Washington had a fumble return for a touchdown, along with an interception and forced fumble. Many people today believe he should've won MVP honors over Emmitt Smith. Washington also had an interception the year before in Super Bowl XXVII. Washington played five years in Dallas (1990-95).

Blast From The Past: Bryan McCann – The only player in NFL history to have touchdowns of 97+ yards in consecutive games is Bryan McCann. And to think, these were just his second and third games of his young career. But called up from the practice squad in mid-season back in 2010, McCann had a 101-yard interception against the Giants, followed by a heads-up punt return against the Lions that went 97 yards to the house. Those two scores were the only two touchdowns in McCann's career.
153 / 466

Blast From The Past: Bryan McCann – The only player in NFL history to have touchdowns of 97+ yards in consecutive games is Bryan McCann. And to think, these were just his second and third games of his young career. But called up from the practice squad in mid-season back in 2010, McCann had a 101-yard interception against the Giants, followed by a heads-up punt return against the Lions that went 97 yards to the house. Those two scores were the only two touchdowns in McCann's career.

The Play – Fool me once, shame on me. But fool me twice? That was going to happen, and Bill Parcells, special teams coach Bruce DeHaven and of course, Randal Williams, didn't allow it. Just three years earlier, the Eagles started the 2000 season with an onside kick surprise to open the game in a win over the Cowboys. But in 2003, they tried it again but this time, the Cowboys were ready. Williams jumped the gun on David Akers' onside attempt and caught the ball off the bounce at the 37. The speedy receiver had an open lane to the end zone and raced in for a score, which is still considered the fastest TD scored in NFL history. Watch Now.
154 / 466

The Play – Fool me once, shame on me. But fool me twice? That was going to happen, and Bill Parcells, special teams coach Bruce DeHaven and of course, Randal Williams, didn't allow it. Just three years earlier, the Eagles started the 2000 season with an onside kick surprise to open the game in a win over the Cowboys. But in 2003, they tried it again but this time, the Cowboys were ready. Williams jumped the gun on David Akers' onside attempt and caught the ball off the bounce at the 37. The speedy receiver had an open lane to the end zone and raced in for a score, which is still considered the fastest TD scored in NFL history. Watch Now.

Something has to give in Week 1 with the Cowboys taking on Tampa Bay. The Cowboys enter the game with a 37-37 all-time record on Sunday Night Football. Last year, the Cowboys went 2-1 on SNF, only losing to Tom Brady and the Bucs.
155 / 466

Something has to give in Week 1 with the Cowboys taking on Tampa Bay. The Cowboys enter the game with a 37-37 all-time record on Sunday Night Football. Last year, the Cowboys went 2-1 on SNF, only losing to Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Dak Prescott was able to set the Cowboys' single-season touchdown record in 2021, throwing 37 touchdowns, including five in the season finale against the Eagles. Dak surpassed Tony Romo's record of 36, set in 2007.
156 / 466

Dak Prescott was able to set the Cowboys' single-season touchdown record in 2021, throwing 37 touchdowns, including five in the season finale against the Eagles. Dak surpassed Tony Romo's record of 36, set in 2007.

Best of the Best: Jeff Heath – An undrafted safety from Saginaw Valley State, Heath went relatively unnoticed in his first camp, but he managed to stick around on the roster as a rookie. In his NFL start, just a few hours away from where he played college ball, Heath had a memorable game in Detroit, chasing down Calvin Johnson and forcing a fumble on Reggie Bush. Heath went on to play seven years in Dallas, primarily as a starter for the final three of them. Heath was also one of the better special teams players the Cowboys had.
157 / 466

Best of the Best: Jeff Heath – An undrafted safety from Saginaw Valley State, Heath went relatively unnoticed in his first camp, but he managed to stick around on the roster as a rookie. In his NFL start, just a few hours away from where he played college ball, Heath had a memorable game in Detroit, chasing down Calvin Johnson and forcing a fumble on Reggie Bush. Heath went on to play seven years in Dallas, primarily as a starter for the final three of them. Heath was also one of the better special teams players the Cowboys had.

Blast From The Past: Duane Hawthorne – An undrafted cornerback in 1999, Duane Hawthorne made the Cowboys' roster as a big surprise. Nicknamed "Scooter," he might have been small in stature, but Hawthorne was a heady cornerback that could play inside or outside. He was sent to NFL Europe in 2000, where he was a first-team All-Defensive Player. Hawthorne spent four years with the Cowboys and finished his final NFL season with the 49ers.
158 / 466

Blast From The Past: Duane Hawthorne – An undrafted cornerback in 1999, Duane Hawthorne made the Cowboys' roster as a big surprise. Nicknamed "Scooter," he might have been small in stature, but Hawthorne was a heady cornerback that could play inside or outside. He was sent to NFL Europe in 2000, where he was a first-team All-Defensive Player. Hawthorne spent four years with the Cowboys and finished his final NFL season with the 49ers.

The Play – The Cowboys were coming off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the expansion Houston Texans, but they were able to beat the former Houston team in Week 2, outlasting the Titans at home. A big play in the second half was Quincy Carter's 38-yard strike to veteran Joey Galloway, which led to the XXX win. Watch Now.
159 / 466

The Play – The Cowboys were coming off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the expansion Houston Texans, but they were able to beat the former Houston team in Week 2, outlasting the Titans at home. A big play in the second half was Quincy Carter's 38-yard strike to veteran Joey Galloway, which led to the XXX win. Watch Now.

The most points Dak Prescott has scored in a season is 38, set in 2018, which happens to be the last time he's made a Pro Bowl. That year, Dak rushed for six touchdowns (36 points) and had a two-point conversion run as well. Now over the last three years, Prescott has developed more as a passer – evident by his team-record 37 TD passes in 2021. But to get back to their winning ways, the Cowboys will probably rely on Dak running the ball more, especially near the red zone.
160 / 466

The most points Dak Prescott has scored in a season is 38, set in 2018, which happens to be the last time he's made a Pro Bowl. That year, Dak rushed for six touchdowns (36 points) and had a two-point conversion run as well. Now over the last three years, Prescott has developed more as a passer – evident by his team-record 37 TD passes in 2021. But to get back to their winning ways, the Cowboys will probably rely on Dak running the ball more, especially near the red zone.

The Cowboys will probably need to find a new punt returner in 2022, now that CeeDee Lamb is expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver. Since being drafted in 2020, Lamb has 38 career punt returns, easily the most experienced of any player on the team. But will the Cowboys rely on that or focus on having another alternative fielding punts?
161 / 466

The Cowboys will probably need to find a new punt returner in 2022, now that CeeDee Lamb is expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver. Since being drafted in 2020, Lamb has 38 career punt returns, easily the most experienced of any player on the team. But will the Cowboys rely on that or focus on having another alternative fielding punts?

Best of the Best: Brandon Carr – Of his 13-year career, six of which occurred in Dallas, including a five-year stint from 2012-17. Carr signed a free-agent deal with the Cowboys in the 2012 offseason, instantly becoming one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL. Carr had three interceptions each in 2012 and 2013, only to have one pick in his final three years in Dallas. Carr went to the Ravens for three seasons but came back for a three-game stay with the Cowboys in 2020, his final season in the NFL.
162 / 466

Best of the Best: Brandon Carr – Of his 13-year career, six of which occurred in Dallas, including a five-year stint from 2012-17. Carr signed a free-agent deal with the Cowboys in the 2012 offseason, instantly becoming one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL. Carr had three interceptions each in 2012 and 2013, only to have one pick in his final three years in Dallas. Carr went to the Ravens for three seasons but came back for a three-game stay with the Cowboys in 2020, his final season in the NFL.

Blast From The Past: Lousaka Polite – A fullback who made the team in 2004 under Bill Parcells, Polite turned into a journeyman that played nine years in the NFL on various teams. Polite played 27 games for the Cowboys before heading to Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New England for the next five seasons. Polite's only career touchdown occurred in 2005 in a Cowboys win over the Eagles.
163 / 466

Blast From The Past: Lousaka Polite – A fullback who made the team in 2004 under Bill Parcells, Polite turned into a journeyman that played nine years in the NFL on various teams. Polite played 27 games for the Cowboys before heading to Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New England for the next five seasons. Polite's only career touchdown occurred in 2005 in a Cowboys win over the Eagles.

The Play – The Cowboys looked down and out during a 2004 home game against Washington. But with one last drive, veteran Vinny Testaverde hooked up with rookie receiver Patrick Crayton, who got behind the defense to catch a 39-yard touchdown that propelled Dallas to a last-second 13-10 victory at Texas Stadium. Watch Now.
164 / 466

The Play – The Cowboys looked down and out during a 2004 home game against Washington. But with one last drive, veteran Vinny Testaverde hooked up with rookie receiver Patrick Crayton, who got behind the defense to catch a 39-yard touchdown that propelled Dallas to a last-second 13-10 victory at Texas Stadium. Watch Now.

Tony Pollard caught 39 passes – mostly out of the backfield – in 2021. But as it stands now, that number should likely increase this year. And the fact the Cowboys are without two veteran receivers for the start of the season in Michael Gallup and James Washington, it's possibly Pollard will get more reps as a receiver.
165 / 466

Tony Pollard caught 39 passes – mostly out of the backfield – in 2021. But as it stands now, that number should likely increase this year. And the fact the Cowboys are without two veteran receivers for the start of the season in Michael Gallup and James Washington, it's possibly Pollard will get more reps as a receiver.

Best of the Best: Bill Bates – An undrafted player from Tennessee, Bates was supposed to be to small and too slow to make it in the NFL. He only last 15 years, mostly as a special teams player, but arguably one of the best special teams players in the history of the game. In fact, Bates' superb play covering kicks, he was one of the reasons the NFL decided to add that spot to the Pro Bowl and Bates was selected in 1984, his second NFL season. A true fan favorite, Bates didn't get to play in Super Bowl XXVII because of a knee injury, but returned to play the next year and again in the 1995 season. Bates ranks fourth in Cowboys history with 217 games played.
166 / 466

Best of the Best: Bill Bates – An undrafted player from Tennessee, Bates was supposed to be to small and too slow to make it in the NFL. He only last 15 years, mostly as a special teams player, but arguably one of the best special teams players in the history of the game. In fact, Bates' superb play covering kicks, he was one of the reasons the NFL decided to add that spot to the Pro Bowl and Bates was selected in 1984, his second NFL season. A true fan favorite, Bates didn't get to play in Super Bowl XXVII because of a knee injury, but returned to play the next year and again in the 1995 season. Bates ranks fourth in Cowboys history with 217 games played.

Blast From The Past: Danny McCary – Long before he was a TV star on the reality show "Survivor," McCray was another special teams ace that wore No. 40. He caught the eye of former Cowboys special teams coach Joe DeCamillis, when he was actually looking at another LSU teammate on film. But McCray's instincts in the kicking game got him a contract in 2010 after the draft. He made the team and after two years, joined Bill Bates as the second player in franchise history to lead the team in special teams tackles.
167 / 466

Blast From The Past: Danny McCary – Long before he was a TV star on the reality show "Survivor," McCray was another special teams ace that wore No. 40. He caught the eye of former Cowboys special teams coach Joe DeCamillis, when he was actually looking at another LSU teammate on film. But McCray's instincts in the kicking game got him a contract in 2010 after the draft. He made the team and after two years, joined Bill Bates as the second player in franchise history to lead the team in special teams tackles.

The Play – Tony Pollard got the start in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott against the 49ers in 2020 and made the most of it. His highlight play was a dazzling 40-yard touchdown in which he broke a few tackles en route to the end zone. Watch now.
168 / 466

The Play – Tony Pollard got the start in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott against the 49ers in 2020 and made the most of it. His highlight play was a dazzling 40-yard touchdown in which he broke a few tackles en route to the end zone. Watch now.

Remember about 17 months ago when the Cowboys gave Dak Prescott a whopping new contract that averaged $40 million per season? At the time, Dak's $40 million per contract ranked second in the NFL, but now it's tied for sixth in the league as players such as Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson have had new deals to top it. After just one season with the new deal, could it already be time to start extending Dak again?
169 / 466

Remember about 17 months ago when the Cowboys gave Dak Prescott a whopping new contract that averaged $40 million per season? At the time, Dak's $40 million per contract ranked second in the NFL, but now it's tied for sixth in the league as players such as Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson have had new deals to top it. After just one season with the new deal, could it already be time to start extending Dak again?

The goal every year is to win the division. That's the first goal that automatically gets a team into the playoffs. Now, if you can win every game, obviously that would do the trick. But what about dominating every team in every game? That's basically what the Cowboys did in 2021, not only going a perfect 6-0 against the NFC East. But the Cowboys averaged exactly 40 points per game, highlighted by scoring 56 points against Washington and 51 at Philadelphia in the final three weks of the season. On the flip side, the Cowboys allowed just 17.8 points in those six games.
170 / 466

The goal every year is to win the division. That's the first goal that automatically gets a team into the playoffs. Now, if you can win every game, obviously that would do the trick. But what about dominating every team in every game? That's basically what the Cowboys did in 2021, not only going a perfect 6-0 against the NFC East. But the Cowboys averaged exactly 40 points per game, highlighted by scoring 56 points against Washington and 51 at Philadelphia in the final three weks of the season. On the flip side, the Cowboys allowed just 17.8 points in those six games.

Best Of The Best: Charlie Waters – One of the key pieces to the "Doomsday Defense," Waters was a force from the day the Cowboys selected him from Clemson in the third round of the 1970 NFL Draft. Appearing in five Super Bowls and helping lift Dallas to their first two titles, Waters recorded 41 interceptions and seven sacks across 11 seasons while earning Pro Bowl honors from 1976-1978.
171 / 466

Best Of The Best: Charlie Waters – One of the key pieces to the "Doomsday Defense," Waters was a force from the day the Cowboys selected him from Clemson in the third round of the 1970 NFL Draft. Appearing in five Super Bowls and helping lift Dallas to their first two titles, Waters recorded 41 interceptions and seven sacks across 11 seasons while earning Pro Bowl honors from 1976-1978.

Blast From The Past: Terence Newman – Newman was the fifth overall pick by the Cowboys in 2003 from Kansas State and went on to be a mainstay of the early 2000s Cowboys' defenses. He played nine seasons in Dallas, playing 16 games in six of those years and getting two Pro Bowl nods. In total, Newman recorded 32 interceptions and all three of his career touchdowns in Dallas.
172 / 466

Blast From The Past: Terence Newman – Newman was the fifth overall pick by the Cowboys in 2003 from Kansas State and went on to be a mainstay of the early 2000s Cowboys' defenses. He played nine seasons in Dallas, playing 16 games in six of those years and getting two Pro Bowl nods. In total, Newman recorded 32 interceptions and all three of his career touchdowns in Dallas.

The Play: An all-time Cowboys great, DeMarcus Ware racked up plenty of memorable moments in Dallas as one of the premier pass rushers in the league for almost a decade. However, it was in 2006 against the Falcons that Ware nabbed one of his three career interceptions and his only career touchdown. On the first play of the second half, Ware and Chris Canty broken through the offensive line, forcing Michael Vick to haphazardly to throw the ball right into Ware's chest and taking 41 yards for the score. Watch Now.
173 / 466

The Play: An all-time Cowboys great, DeMarcus Ware racked up plenty of memorable moments in Dallas as one of the premier pass rushers in the league for almost a decade. However, it was in 2006 against the Falcons that Ware nabbed one of his three career interceptions and his only career touchdown. On the first play of the second half, Ware and Chris Canty broken through the offensive line, forcing Michael Vick to haphazardly to throw the ball right into Ware's chest and taking 41 yards for the score. Watch Now.

Rookie safety Markquese Bell might have one of the best chances to make the team among the undrafted free agents. Donning the No. 41, Bell has been productive in the offseason and currently running with the No. 2 defense at training camp.
174 / 466

Rookie safety Markquese Bell might have one of the best chances to make the team among the undrafted free agents. Donning the No. 41, Bell has been productive in the offseason and currently running with the No. 2 defense at training camp.

In the franchises 62-year history, the Cowboys have played in 41 overtime games with a record of 22-19 all time. Last season, Dallas 1-1 in two overtime games including CeeDee Lamb's touchdown on the road against the Patriots in New England.
175 / 466

In the franchises 62-year history, the Cowboys have played in 41 overtime games with a record of 22-19 all time. Last season, Dallas 1-1 in two overtime games including CeeDee Lamb's touchdown on the road against the Patriots in New England.

Best Of The Best: Barry Church – Church spent his first seven seasons with the Cowboys as a mainstay in the secondary after arriving in 2010. He started 63 games for Dallas during that span, collecting nearly 500 tackles and almost three sacks to go along with his five interceptions. Church has become a recognizable voice for Cowboys' fans by working in various capacities for DallasCowboys.com.
176 / 466

Best Of The Best: Barry Church – Church spent his first seven seasons with the Cowboys as a mainstay in the secondary after arriving in 2010. He started 63 games for Dallas during that span, collecting nearly 500 tackles and almost three sacks to go along with his five interceptions. Church has become a recognizable voice for Cowboys' fans by working in various capacities for DallasCowboys.com.

Blast From The Past: Troy Hambrick – Though he did see much action during his rookie season in 2000, Hambrick put up two solid seasons as the No. 2 running back Emmitt Smith during the end of his run in Dallas. After posting seasons of almost 600 yards in 2001 and over 300 yards in 2002, Hambrick became the fulltime starter in 2003 and post nearly 1,000 yards and five touchdowns before departing for the Cardinals that offseason.
177 / 466

Blast From The Past: Troy Hambrick – Though he did see much action during his rookie season in 2000, Hambrick put up two solid seasons as the No. 2 running back Emmitt Smith during the end of his run in Dallas. After posting seasons of almost 600 yards in 2001 and over 300 yards in 2002, Hambrick became the fulltime starter in 2003 and post nearly 1,000 yards and five touchdowns before departing for the Cardinals that offseason.

The Play: Cowboys fans saw just how electrifying Trevon Diggs could in 2021 during his third season in the NFL. After all, he led the league in interceptions with 11 and set the franchise record for most interceptions in a season. But it was Week 6 against the Patriots where Diggs really left his mark. With Dallas trailing late in the fourth quarter, Diggs jumped Kendrick Bourne's route on a Mac Jones pass before taking it 42 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a late lead in a game they'd eventually win in overtime. Watch Now.
178 / 466

The Play: Cowboys fans saw just how electrifying Trevon Diggs could in 2021 during his third season in the NFL. After all, he led the league in interceptions with 11 and set the franchise record for most interceptions in a season. But it was Week 6 against the Patriots where Diggs really left his mark. With Dallas trailing late in the fourth quarter, Diggs jumped Kendrick Bourne's route on a Mac Jones pass before taking it 42 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a late lead in a game they'd eventually win in overtime. Watch Now.

Micah Parsons was every bit as advertised during his rookie campaign, culminating with a unanimous selection as the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. With 13 sacks, Parsons also recorded 42 quarterback pressures as one of the Cowboys premier pass rushers. Whether it's in the linebacker spot or as an edge rusher, Parsons will continue to be a one-man wrecking crew on the defensive end.
179 / 466

Micah Parsons was every bit as advertised during his rookie campaign, culminating with a unanimous selection as the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. With 13 sacks, Parsons also recorded 42 quarterback pressures as one of the Cowboys premier pass rushers. Whether it's in the linebacker spot or as an edge rusher, Parsons will continue to be a one-man wrecking crew on the defensive end.

Best of the Best: Cliff Harris – It's hard to find a more consistent and universally respected defender in Cowboys history than Cliff Harris. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, he is widely known as one of the best safeties in the history of the franchise. Six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor as well as the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.
180 / 466

Best of the Best: Cliff Harris – It's hard to find a more consistent and universally respected defender in Cowboys history than Cliff Harris. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, he is widely known as one of the best safeties in the history of the franchise. Six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor as well as the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

Blast from the Past: Don Perkins – After he was drafted by the Colts in 1960, Perkins eventually landed in Dallas and became a pillar of the Cowboys' offense with six Pro Bowls in the next eight years. Tom Landry referred to him as a "remarkable runner" while Walt Garrison called him the "best fullback the Cowboys ever had."
181 / 466

Blast from the Past: Don Perkins – After he was drafted by the Colts in 1960, Perkins eventually landed in Dallas and became a pillar of the Cowboys' offense with six Pro Bowls in the next eight years. Tom Landry referred to him as a "remarkable runner" while Walt Garrison called him the "best fullback the Cowboys ever had."

The Play – The Cowboys' chances of winning this Monday Night game in Philadelphia seemed rather bleak late in the fourth quarter. It seemed this would be yet another crushing blow to head coach Bill Parcells, who had already attended his brother's funeral earlier that day in New Jersey. But the Cowboys pulled out some fourth-quarter magic, scoring a touchdown that cut the Philly lead to 20-14. And then, safety Roy Williams jumped in front of Donovan McNabb's sideline pass at the 46-yard line, and scampered down the sidelines for a dramatic touchdown, lifting the Cowboys to a 21-20 win. After the game, Williams presented his coach with the game ball and it was relayed to Parcells that his brother, a college football player at Army, wore No. 31, the same number as Williams, who won the game with his pick-six. Watch Now.
182 / 466

The Play – The Cowboys' chances of winning this Monday Night game in Philadelphia seemed rather bleak late in the fourth quarter. It seemed this would be yet another crushing blow to head coach Bill Parcells, who had already attended his brother's funeral earlier that day in New Jersey. But the Cowboys pulled out some fourth-quarter magic, scoring a touchdown that cut the Philly lead to 20-14. And then, safety Roy Williams jumped in front of Donovan McNabb's sideline pass at the 46-yard line, and scampered down the sidelines for a dramatic touchdown, lifting the Cowboys to a 21-20 win. After the game, Williams presented his coach with the game ball and it was relayed to Parcells that his brother, a college football player at Army, wore No. 31, the same number as Williams, who won the game with his pick-six. Watch Now.

One of just four jersey numbers to have multiple representatives in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Both Harris and Perkins were enshrined in the Ring of Honor under the number. The other three include 22, 54, and 88.
183 / 466

One of just four jersey numbers to have multiple representatives in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Both Harris and Perkins were enshrined in the Ring of Honor under the number. The other three include 22, 54, and 88.

Tom Brady led the NFL with 43 touchdown passes in 2021. Despite briefly retiring this offseason, will be the Cowboys opening week opponent (in 43 days) on September 11.
184 / 466

Tom Brady led the NFL with 43 touchdown passes in 2021. Despite briefly retiring this offseason, will be the Cowboys opening week opponent (in 43 days) on September 11.

The Best of the Best: Robert Newhouse – For 13 years, there weren't many things "House" couldn't do. Newhouse played running back, fullback and even threw a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XII over the Broncos. By the end of his career, Newhouse showed why he was the ultimate teammate, not only running down on kickoffs, but still making plays. He forced a fumble against the Giants in 1983 that led to a game-clinching touchdown. Just how many running backs make it to year 12 of their career, much less willing to run down on special teams, and still fast enough to be the first one to the ball? That was Robert Newhouse, who also spent many years working for the Cowboys after his career, before he passed away in 2014.
185 / 466

The Best of the Best: Robert Newhouse – For 13 years, there weren't many things "House" couldn't do. Newhouse played running back, fullback and even threw a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XII over the Broncos. By the end of his career, Newhouse showed why he was the ultimate teammate, not only running down on kickoffs, but still making plays. He forced a fumble against the Giants in 1983 that led to a game-clinching touchdown. Just how many running backs make it to year 12 of their career, much less willing to run down on special teams, and still fast enough to be the first one to the ball? That was Robert Newhouse, who also spent many years working for the Cowboys after his career, before he passed away in 2014.

Blast From The Past: Robert Thomas – Nicknamed "Redrock," Thomas began his career as undrafted free agent that made the team as a linebacker. But by his second season, the Cowboys coaching staff thought he had a future on offense and switched him to fullback, where he blocked for Emmitt Smith for the next four years. Thomas was the lead blocker on Emmitt's record-breaking run in 2002.
186 / 466

Blast From The Past: Robert Thomas – Nicknamed "Redrock," Thomas began his career as undrafted free agent that made the team as a linebacker. But by his second season, the Cowboys coaching staff thought he had a future on offense and switched him to fullback, where he blocked for Emmitt Smith for the next four years. Thomas was the lead blocker on Emmitt's record-breaking run in 2002.

The Play – Tony Pollard has the speed, which is why Cowboys fans are wanting him to get more touches in 2022. While that is likely to happen, it's run like this one in 2019 – his rookie year – that showed his electrifying potential. Pollard ripped off a 44-yard run in a blowout win over the Rams, one of many long-range touchdowns that has become a staple in Pollard's game. Watch Now.
187 / 466

The Play – Tony Pollard has the speed, which is why Cowboys fans are wanting him to get more touches in 2022. While that is likely to happen, it's run like this one in 2019 – his rookie year – that showed his electrifying potential. Pollard ripped off a 44-yard run in a blowout win over the Rams, one of many long-range touchdowns that has become a staple in Pollard's game. Watch Now.

Veteran punter Bryan Anger had the best season in Cowboys history in 2021, setting a franchise record with a 44.0 yard average per punt, the fourth-best average in NFL history. Anger was able to re-sign with the Cowboys on a three-year contract.
188 / 466

Veteran punter Bryan Anger had the best season in Cowboys history in 2021, setting a franchise record with a 44.0 yard average per punt, the fourth-best average in NFL history. Anger was able to re-sign with the Cowboys on a three-year contract.

Since entering the league in 2016, Dak Prescott has 44 games of a 100+ passer rating. Prescott is actually tied with Troy Aikman with the 44 games of triple-digit QBR, and both trail Tony Romo for the franchise record with 67.
189 / 466

Since entering the league in 2016, Dak Prescott has 44 games of a 100+ passer rating. Prescott is actually tied with Troy Aikman with the 44 games of triple-digit QBR, and both trail Tony Romo for the franchise record with 67.

Best of the Best: Manny Hendrix – One of many undrafted success stories in Cowboys history, Hendrix made the team as a rookie in 1986 and went on to play six seasons in Dallas as a part-time starting cornerback. Hendrix was an All-WAC player for Utah – in basketball, not football – but he went undrafted by the NBA and gave football a try for the first time since high school. (Fun fact: Cornell Green made a similar transition from Utah State 25 years earlier and became a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys in 1971.)
190 / 466

Best of the Best: Manny Hendrix – One of many undrafted success stories in Cowboys history, Hendrix made the team as a rookie in 1986 and went on to play six seasons in Dallas as a part-time starting cornerback. Hendrix was an All-WAC player for Utah – in basketball, not football – but he went undrafted by the NBA and gave football a try for the first time since high school. (Fun fact: Cornell Green made a similar transition from Utah State 25 years earlier and became a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys in 1971.)

Blast From The Past: Rod Smith – Smith teamed up with his brother, Jaylon, for three years in Dallas and was a solid special teams contributor and reserve running back. He appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys from 2015-18, rushing for 232 yards and four touchdowns on 55 attempts. He also had an 81-yard touchdown catch in a road win over the Giants in 2017.
191 / 466

Blast From The Past: Rod Smith – Smith teamed up with his brother, Jaylon, for three years in Dallas and was a solid special teams contributor and reserve running back. He appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys from 2015-18, rushing for 232 yards and four touchdowns on 55 attempts. He also had an 81-yard touchdown catch in a road win over the Giants in 2017.

The Play: The Cowboys' first Super Bowl title of the 1990s is best remembered as a blowout win over the Bills, but Buffalo actually showed signs of a comeback in the second half, cutting the deficit to 14. That was until Alvin Harper's 45-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter. Harper – a viable deep threat and a perfect complement to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin – beat Bills cornerback James Williams down the right sideline and Troy Aikman hit him in stride for the score, capped by Harper's celebratory dunk over the goalpost. The Cowboys never looked back, winning Super Bowl XXVII 52-17.
192 / 466

The Play: The Cowboys' first Super Bowl title of the 1990s is best remembered as a blowout win over the Bills, but Buffalo actually showed signs of a comeback in the second half, cutting the deficit to 14. That was until Alvin Harper's 45-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter. Harper – a viable deep threat and a perfect complement to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin – beat Bills cornerback James Williams down the right sideline and Troy Aikman hit him in stride for the score, capped by Harper's celebratory dunk over the goalpost. The Cowboys never looked back, winning Super Bowl XXVII 52-17.

Of Dak Prescott's 4,449 passing yards last season, 2,027 (roughly 45%) came from yards after the catch by his receivers -- the eighth-most YAC for a quarterback in 2021.
193 / 466

Of Dak Prescott's 4,449 passing yards last season, 2,027 (roughly 45%) came from yards after the catch by his receivers -- the eighth-most YAC for a quarterback in 2021.

A top priority for the offense this season is getting the run game on track. After a strong start last season, the production dipped down the stretch, and Dallas posted a season-low 45 rushing yards in a Week 16 loss to the Cardinals.
194 / 466

A top priority for the offense this season is getting the run game on track. After a strong start last season, the production dipped down the stretch, and Dallas posted a season-low 45 rushing yards in a Week 16 loss to the Cardinals.

The Best of the Best: Mark Washington – For nearly the entire 70s decade, Washington was a contributing member of the Cowboys' defense at cornerback and special teams. From 1970-78, Washington played nine seasons and was a member of four Super Bowl teams, including two championships. Unfortunately for Washington, his most memorable moment is a flattering one, as he is the defender on two of Lynn Swann's highlight catches in Super Bowl X. Swann out-jumped Washington, who had good coverage on both plays, but couldn't come up with the play.
195 / 466

The Best of the Best: Mark Washington – For nearly the entire 70s decade, Washington was a contributing member of the Cowboys' defense at cornerback and special teams. From 1970-78, Washington played nine seasons and was a member of four Super Bowl teams, including two championships. Unfortunately for Washington, his most memorable moment is a flattering one, as he is the defender on two of Lynn Swann's highlight catches in Super Bowl X. Swann out-jumped Washington, who had good coverage on both plays, but couldn't come up with the play.

Blast From The Past: Erik Bickerstaff – Playing just one season for the Cowboys in 2003, Bickerstaff was added to the roster later in the season by Bill Parcells, who wanted a bigger, goal-line back all season. Bickerstaff only had 19 carries that season, totaling 56 yards and a touchdown before getting injured the next season. The 2003 season proved to be Bickerstaff's only year in the NFL.
196 / 466

Blast From The Past: Erik Bickerstaff – Playing just one season for the Cowboys in 2003, Bickerstaff was added to the roster later in the season by Bill Parcells, who wanted a bigger, goal-line back all season. Bickerstaff only had 19 carries that season, totaling 56 yards and a touchdown before getting injured the next season. The 2003 season proved to be Bickerstaff's only year in the NFL.

The Play – The Cowboys' chances of winning this Monday Night game in Philadelphia seemed rather bleak late in the fourth quarter. It seemed this would be yet another crushing blow to head coach Bill Parcells, who had already attended his brother's funeral earlier that day in New Jersey. But the Cowboys pulled out some fourth-quarter magic, scoring a touchdown that cut the Philly lead to 20-14. And then, safety Roy Williams jumped in front of Donovan McNabb's sideline pass at the 46-yard line, and scampered down the sidelines for a dramatic touchdown, lifting the Cowboys to a 21-20 win. After the game, Williams presented his coach with the game ball and it was relayed to Parcells that his brother, a college football player at Army, wore No. 31, the same number as Williams, who won the game with his pick-six. Watch Now.
197 / 466

The Play – The Cowboys' chances of winning this Monday Night game in Philadelphia seemed rather bleak late in the fourth quarter. It seemed this would be yet another crushing blow to head coach Bill Parcells, who had already attended his brother's funeral earlier that day in New Jersey. But the Cowboys pulled out some fourth-quarter magic, scoring a touchdown that cut the Philly lead to 20-14. And then, safety Roy Williams jumped in front of Donovan McNabb's sideline pass at the 46-yard line, and scampered down the sidelines for a dramatic touchdown, lifting the Cowboys to a 21-20 win. After the game, Williams presented his coach with the game ball and it was relayed to Parcells that his brother, a college football player at Army, wore No. 31, the same number as Williams, who won the game with his pick-six. Watch Now.

All offseason, Tony Pollard worked with the wide receivers – for a couple of reasons as the Cowboys are not only trying to get him more touches in the offense, but the receivers had plenty of injury setbacks this summer. But either way, it's clear the Cowboys want to get Pollard way more than the 46 targets he had in 2021. If the Cowboys are content on getting the ball to Zeke in the ground game, then getting Pollard on the field in the passing game is a way to get them both on the field and it's likely he'll get much more passing attempts than the 2.7 attempts per game in 2022.
198 / 466

All offseason, Tony Pollard worked with the wide receivers – for a couple of reasons as the Cowboys are not only trying to get him more touches in the offense, but the receivers had plenty of injury setbacks this summer. But either way, it's clear the Cowboys want to get Pollard way more than the 46 targets he had in 2021. If the Cowboys are content on getting the ball to Zeke in the ground game, then getting Pollard on the field in the passing game is a way to get them both on the field and it's likely he'll get much more passing attempts than the 2.7 attempts per game in 2022.

Best of the Best: Ryan McNeil – Obviously, there aren't many players that donned this number if the best of the best played one year in Dallas. But that one season – 2000 – was a big year for McNeil, who was a free-agent signee that season. The Cowboys drafted three cornerbacks that year, but only McNeil was a real standout. He had two interceptions, but was clearly one of the best players on the entire defense. McNeil parlayed that year into another contract in San Diego, where he had eight picks the next year. Overall, he played 11 seasons with six teams and had 31 picks.
199 / 466

Best of the Best: Ryan McNeil – Obviously, there aren't many players that donned this number if the best of the best played one year in Dallas. But that one season – 2000 – was a big year for McNeil, who was a free-agent signee that season. The Cowboys drafted three cornerbacks that year, but only McNeil was a real standout. He had two interceptions, but was clearly one of the best players on the entire defense. McNeil parlayed that year into another contract in San Diego, where he had eight picks the next year. Overall, he played 11 seasons with six teams and had 31 picks.

Blast From The Past: Dexter Clinkscale – Despite having arguably one of the best names in team history, Clinkscale was somewhat overshadowed by a group of DBs that always got their hands on the ball. But during his time in Dallas (1980, 1982-85), Clinkscale not only found the ball but the quarterbacks. He's one of 12 defensive backs in NFL history to record at least nine sacks and nine interceptions in their first five pro seasons.
200 / 466

Blast From The Past: Dexter Clinkscale – Despite having arguably one of the best names in team history, Clinkscale was somewhat overshadowed by a group of DBs that always got their hands on the ball. But during his time in Dallas (1980, 1982-85), Clinkscale not only found the ball but the quarterbacks. He's one of 12 defensive backs in NFL history to record at least nine sacks and nine interceptions in their first five pro seasons.

The Play: Super Bowl XXX is known for a lot of things – most notably being the last time the Cowboys have won the Lombardi Trophy. But it was the game that Dallas avenged two earlier Super Bowl losses to the Steelers. The game Larry Brown found himself with two interceptions and the MVP. And the game, in which Deion Sanders lined up on offense, showing off not only his amazing versatility, but speed and hands. He hauled in a 47-yard bomb from Troy Aikman in the first quarter that led to an early touchdown. That play helped prompt the Cowboys to use Sanders as a starting wide receiver the following year – making him the first two-way player since the 60's. Watch Now.
201 / 466

The Play: Super Bowl XXX is known for a lot of things – most notably being the last time the Cowboys have won the Lombardi Trophy. But it was the game that Dallas avenged two earlier Super Bowl losses to the Steelers. The game Larry Brown found himself with two interceptions and the MVP. And the game, in which Deion Sanders lined up on offense, showing off not only his amazing versatility, but speed and hands. He hauled in a 47-yard bomb from Troy Aikman in the first quarter that led to an early touchdown. That play helped prompt the Cowboys to use Sanders as a starting wide receiver the following year – making him the first two-way player since the 60's. Watch Now.

When the Cowboys drafted Michael Irvin in 1988, he was known as the flamboyant, brash and downright cocky receiver that wore No. 47. But Irvin not only donned No. 88 and helped make it become one of the most sacred jersey numbers in team history, but he also set a franchise record with the most 100-yard receiving games in team history, racking up 47 over the course of his career.
202 / 466

When the Cowboys drafted Michael Irvin in 1988, he was known as the flamboyant, brash and downright cocky receiver that wore No. 47. But Irvin not only donned No. 88 and helped make it become one of the most sacred jersey numbers in team history, but he also set a franchise record with the most 100-yard receiving games in team history, racking up 47 over the course of his career.

This will be the first season in Cowboys history to play just three preseason games. Over the years, the Cowboys have fallen below the .500 mark, current owning a 47.2 winning percentage in the exhibition.
203 / 466

This will be the first season in Cowboys history to play just three preseason games. Over the years, the Cowboys have fallen below the .500 mark, current owning a 47.2 winning percentage in the exhibition.

Best of the Best: Daryl Johnston – Daryl "Moose" Johnston was an all-time great player and nickname on the field during the Cowboys string of success in the 1990's. Johnston became a fan favorite quickly following his second-round selection in the 1989 NFL Draft. His physical brand of play led him to two Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl titles in his 10-year career in Dallas.
204 / 466

Best of the Best: Daryl Johnston – Daryl "Moose" Johnston was an all-time great player and nickname on the field during the Cowboys string of success in the 1990's. Johnston became a fan favorite quickly following his second-round selection in the 1989 NFL Draft. His physical brand of play led him to two Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl titles in his 10-year career in Dallas.

Blast from the Past: Joe Thomas – Over the years, Joe Thomas has gone from heavy underdog to NFL journeyman, including a three-year stint in Dallas. Thomas went undrafted in 2014 before bouncing back and forth between the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys practice squads. Finally, after three seasons back in Green Bay, Thomas latched on with the Cowboys for 40 games and six starts between 2018 and 2020.
205 / 466

Blast from the Past: Joe Thomas – Over the years, Joe Thomas has gone from heavy underdog to NFL journeyman, including a three-year stint in Dallas. Thomas went undrafted in 2014 before bouncing back and forth between the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys practice squads. Finally, after three seasons back in Green Bay, Thomas latched on with the Cowboys for 40 games and six starts between 2018 and 2020.

The Play: Week 12 of the 1990 season included one of the early shining moments of Emmitt Smith's legendary career. With time winding down in the fourth quarter, the 5-7 Cowboys were looking to run out the clock on a victory over Washington and hold on to a three-point lead. A young Smith had other plans as he squeezed through the line of scrimmage and put future Hall of Famer Darrell Green on skates for a 48-yard touchdown run. It was the longest touchdown run of his AP Rookie of the Year season. Watch Now.
206 / 466

The Play: Week 12 of the 1990 season included one of the early shining moments of Emmitt Smith's legendary career. With time winding down in the fourth quarter, the 5-7 Cowboys were looking to run out the clock on a victory over Washington and hold on to a three-point lead. A young Smith had other plans as he squeezed through the line of scrimmage and put future Hall of Famer Darrell Green on skates for a 48-yard touchdown run. It was the longest touchdown run of his AP Rookie of the Year season. Watch Now.

Entering the 2022 season, DeMarcus Lawrence has tallied 48.5 career sacks over his eight seasons. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2018 with double-digit sack seasons and currently ranks 12th in franchise history for the category.
207 / 466

Entering the 2022 season, DeMarcus Lawrence has tallied 48.5 career sacks over his eight seasons. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2018 with double-digit sack seasons and currently ranks 12th in franchise history for the category.

Since 2016, no NFL player has more games with over 100 scrimmage yards than Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott leads the way with 48 such games which is a dozen clear of the second-highest total in that period, held by Alvin Kamara with 32.
208 / 466

Since 2016, no NFL player has more games with over 100 scrimmage yards than Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott leads the way with 48 such games which is a dozen clear of the second-highest total in that period, held by Alvin Kamara with 32.

The Best: Jamize Olawale There haven't been many players in Cowboys history – four to be exact – that have worn No. 49 in a game. The best is likely fullback Jamize Olawale, who had two stints with the team. He was a rookie free agent in 2012 that didn't make the team but wound up with the Raiders. Then in 2018, he returned and played two seasons before opting to sit out the 2020 season and he hasn't been in the NFL since.
209 / 466

The Best: Jamize Olawale There haven't been many players in Cowboys history – four to be exact – that have worn No. 49 in a game. The best is likely fullback Jamize Olawale, who had two stints with the team. He was a rookie free agent in 2012 that didn't make the team but wound up with the Raiders. Then in 2018, he returned and played two seasons before opting to sit out the 2020 season and he hasn't been in the NFL since.

Blast From The Past – That's right – Jason Witten's first number issued by the Cowboys was not No. 82. As a rookie tight end – albeit a third-round pick in 2003 – Witten still got the No. 49, a jersey number rarely used to that point. That's a huge change for a player that actually wore No. 1 in college at Tennessee. Of course, Witten moved to No. 82 before training camp and now, who knows if anyone will ever don that number again.
210 / 466

Blast From The Past – That's right – Jason Witten's first number issued by the Cowboys was not No. 82. As a rookie tight end – albeit a third-round pick in 2003 – Witten still got the No. 49, a jersey number rarely used to that point. That's a huge change for a player that actually wore No. 1 in college at Tennessee. Of course, Witten moved to No. 82 before training camp and now, who knows if anyone will ever don that number again.

The Play: In a huge division game between the Cowboys and Eagles in 2009, Tony Romo broke a 13-13 tie in the fourth quarter with a clutch pass to Miles Austin, who hadn't caught a ball all night. But the pump-and-go froze the Eagles secondary and put Austin wide open in the secondary, where he would cut into the middle of the field for the remaining yards of a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown in the eventual 20-16 win.
211 / 466

The Play: In a huge division game between the Cowboys and Eagles in 2009, Tony Romo broke a 13-13 tie in the fourth quarter with a clutch pass to Miles Austin, who hadn't caught a ball all night. But the pump-and-go froze the Eagles secondary and put Austin wide open in the secondary, where he would cut into the middle of the field for the remaining yards of a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown in the eventual 20-16 win.

The largest margin of victory in a regular-season game is 49 points, occurring in 1966 when the Cowboys pummeled the Eagles 56-7. That record was nearly tied last year when Dallas had a 56-7 lead on Washington before a fumble in the end zone led to a touchdown and an eventual 56-14 outcome.
212 / 466

The largest margin of victory in a regular-season game is 49 points, occurring in 1966 when the Cowboys pummeled the Eagles 56-7. That record was nearly tied last year when Dallas had a 56-7 lead on Washington before a fumble in the end zone led to a touchdown and an eventual 56-14 outcome.

Best Of The Best: Sean Lee – Few players better embodied what it meant to be a member of the Cowboys than Sean Lee during his 10 years in Dallas. Drafted in the second round out of Penn State, Lee instantly became a fan favorite, including back-to-back Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2016, all after missing 2014 with a torn ACL. In total, Lee compiled 802 tackles, 14 interceptions and four sacks before retiring in 2020.
213 / 466

Best Of The Best: Sean Lee – Few players better embodied what it meant to be a member of the Cowboys than Sean Lee during his 10 years in Dallas. Drafted in the second round out of Penn State, Lee instantly became a fan favorite, including back-to-back Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2016, all after missing 2014 with a torn ACL. In total, Lee compiled 802 tackles, 14 interceptions and four sacks before retiring in 2020.

Blast From The Past: D.D. Lewis – Lewis was a part of the first two Super Bowl winning teams in franchise history in 1972 and 1977. The Tennessee native was drafted in 1968 from Mississippi State in the sixth round, playing his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys.
214 / 466

Blast From The Past: D.D. Lewis – Lewis was a part of the first two Super Bowl winning teams in franchise history in 1972 and 1977. The Tennessee native was drafted in 1968 from Mississippi State in the sixth round, playing his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys.

The Play: With a wind chill of just 17 degrees, the Cowboys traveled to Minnesota just three days after Christmas to take on the Vikings in the 1975 NFC Divisional round as a heavy underdog. Dallas was shut out in the first half, trailing 7-0 going to the third quarter. The Cowboys would mount a comeback, with a touchdown in the third and 10 more in the fourth, including a 50-yard touchdown pass from Roger Staubach to Drew Pearson to seal the win. Dallas would advance to the NFC Championship, and actually Super Bowl X against the Steelers. Watch Now.
215 / 466

The Play: With a wind chill of just 17 degrees, the Cowboys traveled to Minnesota just three days after Christmas to take on the Vikings in the 1975 NFC Divisional round as a heavy underdog. Dallas was shut out in the first half, trailing 7-0 going to the third quarter. The Cowboys would mount a comeback, with a touchdown in the third and 10 more in the fourth, including a 50-yard touchdown pass from Roger Staubach to Drew Pearson to seal the win. Dallas would advance to the NFC Championship, and actually Super Bowl X against the Steelers. Watch Now.

Not only has Dak proven that he can be an elite level passer at the quarterback spot, but also with his running ability. He became the fourth Cowboys quarterback to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards, tying Roger Staubach for the fewest number of games to reach the feat with 50.
216 / 466

Not only has Dak proven that he can be an elite level passer at the quarterback spot, but also with his running ability. He became the fourth Cowboys quarterback to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards, tying Roger Staubach for the fewest number of games to reach the feat with 50.

Micah Parsons' rookie season was historic in many facets, but it all culminated with at the NFL Honors Ceremony. Parsons unanimously received all 50 votes in the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, while also taking home first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.
217 / 466

Micah Parsons' rookie season was historic in many facets, but it all culminated with at the NFL Honors Ceremony. Parsons unanimously received all 50 votes in the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, while also taking home first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

Best of the Best: Ken Norton Jr. – Former second-round pick Ken Norton Jr. overcame early injuries in his career to become one of the best linebackers in the NFL. The UCLA product was a large contributor in the Cowboys back-to-back Super Bowl titles during the 1990's. Including his infamous scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVII. The star linebacker made his first of three Pro Bowls with the Cowboys in 1993 before signing with the 49ers a season later. He is currently the linebackers coach at his alma mater, UCLA.
218 / 466

Best of the Best: Ken Norton Jr. – Former second-round pick Ken Norton Jr. overcame early injuries in his career to become one of the best linebackers in the NFL. The UCLA product was a large contributor in the Cowboys back-to-back Super Bowl titles during the 1990's. Including his infamous scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVII. The star linebacker made his first of three Pro Bowls with the Cowboys in 1993 before signing with the 49ers a season later. He is currently the linebackers coach at his alma mater, UCLA.

Blast from the Past: Al Singleton – After five seasons and a Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Al Singleton joined the Cowboys in 2003 hoping to solidify the linebacker position. He was a full-time starter during his first two seasons in Dallas before a scheme change and a broken clavicle kept him from that role. He played four seasons in Dallas before retiring in 2006.
219 / 466

Blast from the Past: Al Singleton – After five seasons and a Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Al Singleton joined the Cowboys in 2003 hoping to solidify the linebacker position. He was a full-time starter during his first two seasons in Dallas before a scheme change and a broken clavicle kept him from that role. He played four seasons in Dallas before retiring in 2006.

The Play: A monumental moment in one of the biggest comebacks in Dallas Cowboys history. After trailing Washington 23-3 at halftime, Tony Hill, Danny White, and the Dallas passing attack came alive with a one-handed basket-style grab for their second straight touchdown connection. Dallas would come away with a 31-30 win thanks to 28 straight points in one of the best Monday Night Football games of all-time. Watch Now.
220 / 466

The Play: A monumental moment in one of the biggest comebacks in Dallas Cowboys history. After trailing Washington 23-3 at halftime, Tony Hill, Danny White, and the Dallas passing attack came alive with a one-handed basket-style grab for their second straight touchdown connection. Dallas would come away with a 31-30 win thanks to 28 straight points in one of the best Monday Night Football games of all-time. Watch Now.

Dallas scored 51 points in a Week 18 win over the Eagles to close the 2021 regular season. It marked just the 22nd time in league history that a team had scored over 50 points in a game multiple times through a single campaign. Cowboys teams have achieved the feat on three separate occasions in 1966, 1980, and now 2021.
221 / 466

Dallas scored 51 points in a Week 18 win over the Eagles to close the 2021 regular season. It marked just the 22nd time in league history that a team had scored over 50 points in a game multiple times through a single campaign. Cowboys teams have achieved the feat on three separate occasions in 1966, 1980, and now 2021.

In 1971, the Cowboys became the first team since the NFL merger to lead the league in takeaways (51) and points scored (406). Since then, only five other teams have led the league in both categories. With the most recent being the Cowboys last season with 34 takeaways and 530 points.
222 / 466

In 1971, the Cowboys became the first team since the NFL merger to lead the league in takeaways (51) and points scored (406). Since then, only five other teams have led the league in both categories. With the most recent being the Cowboys last season with 34 takeaways and 530 points.

Best Of The Best: Dexter Coakley – Drafted out of Appalachian State in 1997, Coakley joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick and immediately won a starting job as a weak side linebacker and led all NFL rookies in tackles that season with 136. That mark stood as the Cowboys' rookie record until broken by Leighton Vander Esch in 2018. Coakley, who was generously listed at 5-10 and around 225 pounds, used his speed to get to the ball over and over, finishing his career ranked fourth in franchise history with 1,046 tackles. He also had 13 career interceptions and scored four touchdowns. The game that likely got him on the map occurred in 1999 on Thanksgiving Day against Miami. Playing in front of the national audience, Coakley picked off Hall of Famer Dan Marino twice, including a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Cowboys blanked the Dolphins, 20-0. Coakley earned his first Pro Bowl selection just a few weeks later.
223 / 466

Best Of The Best: Dexter Coakley – Drafted out of Appalachian State in 1997, Coakley joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick and immediately won a starting job as a weak side linebacker and led all NFL rookies in tackles that season with 136. That mark stood as the Cowboys' rookie record until broken by Leighton Vander Esch in 2018.

Coakley, who was generously listed at 5-10 and around 225 pounds, used his speed to get to the ball over and over, finishing his career ranked fourth in franchise history with 1,046 tackles. He also had 13 career interceptions and scored four touchdowns. The game that likely got him on the map occurred in 1999 on Thanksgiving Day against Miami. Playing in front of the national audience, Coakley picked off Hall of Famer Dan Marino twice, including a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Cowboys blanked the Dolphins, 20-0. Coakley earned his first Pro Bowl selection just a few weeks later.

Blast From The Past: Dave Edwards – Usually, the third-best linebacker on a team isn't going to be an impact player. But Dave Edwards was the exception to the rule. Playing alongside Ring of Honor members Chuck Howley and Lee Roy Jordan, Edwards was a staple on the Doomsday Defense for 13 seasons. He also had 13 career interceptions and 15.5 sacks. Edwards is considered by many Cowboys historians as one of the greatest players in team history not to make a Pro Bowl.
224 / 466

Blast From The Past: Dave Edwards – Usually, the third-best linebacker on a team isn't going to be an impact player. But Dave Edwards was the exception to the rule. Playing alongside Ring of Honor members Chuck Howley and Lee Roy Jordan, Edwards was a staple on the Doomsday Defense for 13 seasons. He also had 13 career interceptions and 15.5 sacks. Edwards is considered by many Cowboys historians as one of the greatest players in team history not to make a Pro Bowl.

The Play: In 1983, the Cowboys were 5-0 but the chances of a sixth straight win looked bleak. The Cowboys had the ball near midfield without any timeouts against the pesky Bucs. But while Danny White was trying to work the sideline, his pass to Timmy Newsome did more than that. Newsome cut up the field and raced past the defenders, tight-roping the sideline for a game-tying touchdown. It led to a field goal in overtime as the Cowboys were able to survive Tampa Bay, 27-24. Watch Now.
225 / 466

The Play: In 1983, the Cowboys were 5-0 but the chances of a sixth straight win looked bleak. The Cowboys had the ball near midfield without any timeouts against the pesky Bucs. But while Danny White was trying to work the sideline, his pass to Timmy Newsome did more than that. Newsome cut up the field and raced past the defenders, tight-roping the sideline for a game-tying touchdown. It led to a field goal in overtime as the Cowboys were able to survive Tampa Bay, 27-24. Watch Now.

While Everson Walls and Trevon Diggs have garnered plenty of attention here recently as they now share the Cowboys single-season interception record with 11, both of them are behind the Cowboys' all-time leader. Mel Renfro has the Cowboys' record with 52 interceptions. Walls is second with 44 while Diggs has 14 in his first two years.
226 / 466

While Everson Walls and Trevon Diggs have garnered plenty of attention here recently as they now share the Cowboys single-season interception record with 11, both of them are behind the Cowboys' all-time leader. Mel Renfro has the Cowboys' record with 52 interceptions. Walls is second with 44 while Diggs has 14 in his first two years.

The Cowboys barely even tried to run the ball against the Bucs in Week 1 last year, totaling a season-low 52 rushing yards. It was a problem down by the goal line where the Cowboys had to settle for field goals in the red zone on two occasions. Tampa Bay has a stout defense that forces teams to run to the outside so it'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach that Week 1 game on Sept. 11. One difference this year should be the return of Zack Martin, who did not play in the game because of COVID-19 protocols.
227 / 466

The Cowboys barely even tried to run the ball against the Bucs in Week 1 last year, totaling a season-low 52 rushing yards. It was a problem down by the goal line where the Cowboys had to settle for field goals in the red zone on two occasions. Tampa Bay has a stout defense that forces teams to run to the outside so it'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach that Week 1 game on Sept. 11. One difference this year should be the return of Zack Martin, who did not play in the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Best Of The Best: Mark Stepnoski – Serving as the glue for the offensive line that helped lift the Cowboys two of their three Super Bowl titles in four seasons, Stepnoski was at the center of it all. Literally and figuratively. Dallas drafted the center from the University of Pittsburgh in the third round in 1989, the same draft as Troy Aikman. Stepnoski became an instant success with Aikman behind him, making three straight Pro Bowls from 1992-1994 and starting 182 games.
228 / 466

Best Of The Best: Mark Stepnoski – Serving as the glue for the offensive line that helped lift the Cowboys two of their three Super Bowl titles in four seasons, Stepnoski was at the center of it all. Literally and figuratively. Dallas drafted the center from the University of Pittsburgh in the third round in 1989, the same draft as Troy Aikman. Stepnoski became an instant success with Aikman behind him, making three straight Pro Bowls from 1992-1994 and starting 182 games.

Blast From The Past: Bob Breunig – Breunig plated his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys after coming from Arizona State in the 1975 draft. The California native was an iron man as well, not missing a start from 1978-1980. That stretch also included Dallas' second Super Bowl title in franchise history, as well as two of Breunig's three Pro Bowl selections. He also led the Cowboys in total tackles from 1977-1981.
229 / 466

Blast From The Past: Bob Breunig – Breunig plated his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys after coming from Arizona State in the 1975 draft. The California native was an iron man as well, not missing a start from 1978-1980. That stretch also included Dallas' second Super Bowl title in franchise history, as well as two of Breunig's three Pro Bowl selections. He also led the Cowboys in total tackles from 1977-1981.

The Play: We all vividly remember the play, right? The Cowboys started the 2007 campaign on fire by starting 5-0 before a loss to the Patriots in Week 6 just before the bye week. Following the bye Dallas went to Philly where Jason Witten created one of the most memorable plays in Cowboys history. Tony Romo found Witten over the middle before he crashed into two Eagles defenders, causing him to lose his helmet. Instead of going down, Witten continued down all the way inside the 10-yard line, helmetless and fired up. And that play will not only live forever, but it likely won't have any company as the NFL has since changed the rule, blowing all plays dead once the ball-carrier's helmet comes off. Watch Now
230 / 466

The Play: We all vividly remember the play, right? The Cowboys started the 2007 campaign on fire by starting 5-0 before a loss to the Patriots in Week 6 just before the bye week. Following the bye Dallas went to Philly where Jason Witten created one of the most memorable plays in Cowboys history. Tony Romo found Witten over the middle before he crashed into two Eagles defenders, causing him to lose his helmet. Instead of going down, Witten continued down all the way inside the 10-yard line, helmetless and fired up. And that play will not only live forever, but it likely won't have any company as the NFL has since changed the rule, blowing all plays dead once the ball-carrier's helmet comes off. Watch Now

After becoming the starting quarterback for the Cowboys in 2016, Dak Prescott has 53 wins in 85 starts over six seasons in Dallas. That sets him at fifth all time in franchise history. It also puts Prescott in fourth place among active quarterbacks during that span behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.
231 / 466

After becoming the starting quarterback for the Cowboys in 2016, Dak Prescott has 53 wins in 85 starts over six seasons in Dallas. That sets him at fifth all time in franchise history. It also puts Prescott in fourth place among active quarterbacks during that span behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.

The Cowboys had one of the most efficient offenses during the 2021 season, mostly due to their ability to have big success on first down. Dallas gained four or more yards on first down plays last season 53% of the time, third behind the Chiefs and Packers.
232 / 466

The Cowboys had one of the most efficient offenses during the 2021 season, mostly due to their ability to have big success on first down. Dallas gained four or more yards on first down plays last season 53% of the time, third behind the Chiefs and Packers.

Best Of The Best: Randy White – Drafted as a linebacker in 1975, the Cowboys thought maybe Randy White would be better served on the defensive line instead. As it turned out, White is arguably the best defensive tackle in team history and a Hall of Famer who made the NFL's Top 100 players list. Known as the "Manster," White dominated his opponents at the line of scrimmage and played with an attitude that personified the "Doomsday Defense." From 1977-85, White earned nine straight Pro Bowl selections as the Cowboys made the playoffs all but one of those seasons.
233 / 466

Best Of The Best: Randy White – Drafted as a linebacker in 1975, the Cowboys thought maybe Randy White would be better served on the defensive line instead. As it turned out, White is arguably the best defensive tackle in team history and a Hall of Famer who made the NFL's Top 100 players list. Known as the "Manster," White dominated his opponents at the line of scrimmage and played with an attitude that personified the "Doomsday Defense." From 1977-85, White earned nine straight Pro Bowl selections as the Cowboys made the playoffs all but one of those seasons.

Blast From The Past: Bruce Carter – The Cowboys have made a habit out of drafting players in the second round based off value and upside. Carter was one of those picks in 2011, after suffering a torn ACL in college that likely dropped him out of the first round. But while he spent four years in Dallas, Carter didn't exactly meet the expectations. He did have five interceptions in 2014, the most by any Cowboys player until Trevon Diggs surpassed that in 2021. Carter was a solid player, who ended up playing eight years, including the last four on three different teams.
234 / 466

Blast From The Past: Bruce Carter – The Cowboys have made a habit out of drafting players in the second round based off value and upside. Carter was one of those picks in 2011, after suffering a torn ACL in college that likely dropped him out of the first round. But while he spent four years in Dallas, Carter didn't exactly meet the expectations. He did have five interceptions in 2014, the most by any Cowboys player until Trevon Diggs surpassed that in 2021. Carter was a solid player, who ended up playing eight years, including the last four on three different teams.

The Play: It might not be the most memorable play of the 1994 win over the Saints, but Tony Tolbert picked up his first career interception and his first career touchdown when he snuffed out a screen pass in the flat and snagged the pick, racing to the house for the 54-yard touchdown. It was one of two Cowboys' pick-sixes that day (Darrin Smith) but they were both overshadowed by Larry Allen chasing down the Saints linebacker, turning himself into a household name overnight. Watch Now.
235 / 466

The Play: It might not be the most memorable play of the 1994 win over the Saints, but Tony Tolbert picked up his first career interception and his first career touchdown when he snuffed out a screen pass in the flat and snagged the pick, racing to the house for the 54-yard touchdown. It was one of two Cowboys' pick-sixes that day (Darrin Smith) but they were both overshadowed by Larry Allen chasing down the Saints linebacker, turning himself into a household name overnight. Watch Now.

As great as Randy White was, he wasn't the first No. 54 to become a great player for the Cowboys. Linebacker Chuck Howley was also a Ring of Honor player and owns the distinction as the only player in Super Bowl history to win MVP honors on the losing team. Howley was named Super Bowl VI MVP in the Cowboys' loss to the Colts.
236 / 466

As great as Randy White was, he wasn't the first No. 54 to become a great player for the Cowboys. Linebacker Chuck Howley was also a Ring of Honor player and owns the distinction as the only player in Super Bowl history to win MVP honors on the losing team. Howley was named Super Bowl VI MVP in the Cowboys' loss to the Colts.

The No. 54 is one of four jersey numbers (88, 43, 22) that have multiple players in the Ring of Honor. And it's usually given to a young linebacker that has promise, likely drafted in the first few rounds. It doesn't always pan out, as player such as Bobby Carpenter, Bruce Carter and Jaylon Smith didn't live up to the lofty expectations. But the number was given out to Sam Williams, a second-round pick from Ole Miss who will see if he can be the next great No. 54 defensive player in Dallas.
237 / 466

The No. 54 is one of four jersey numbers (88, 43, 22) that have multiple players in the Ring of Honor. And it's usually given to a young linebacker that has promise, likely drafted in the first few rounds. It doesn't always pan out, as player such as Bobby Carpenter, Bruce Carter and Jaylon Smith didn't live up to the lofty expectations. But the number was given out to Sam Williams, a second-round pick from Ole Miss who will see if he can be the next great No. 54 defensive player in Dallas.

Best Of The Best: Lee Roy Jordan – The middle linebacker is often known as the coach of the defense. Ironically enough, one of the best middle linebackers in Cowboys history had only two coaches past high school – legends Tom Landry and Paul "Bear" Bryant. So Lee Roy Jordan was likely destined for greatness from the start. Jordan was a leader on the field but he also produced, racking up more tackles than any other player in franchise history and held the record of 1,236 yards for 26 years after he retired until Darren Woodson broke it during the 2002 season. Jordan's 32 career interceptions are not only the most by a Cowboys linebacker but he's tied for third in NFL history for picks by a linebacker. Jordan also recorded three interceptions in one game against the Bengals in 1973, returning one for a touchdown. Jordan had 16 career fumble recoveries, which ranks fourth in franchise history. He earned two All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls, helping the Cowboys win their first-ever championship in the 1971 season. In 1989, Jordan was inducted into the Ring of Honor, becoming the first inductee by current owner Jerry Jones.
238 / 466

Best Of The Best: Lee Roy Jordan – The middle linebacker is often known as the coach of the defense. Ironically enough, one of the best middle linebackers in Cowboys history had only two coaches past high school – legends Tom Landry and Paul "Bear" Bryant. So Lee Roy Jordan was likely destined for greatness from the start.

Jordan was a leader on the field but he also produced, racking up more tackles than any other player in franchise history and held the record of 1,236 yards for 26 years after he retired until Darren Woodson broke it during the 2002 season.

Jordan's 32 career interceptions are not only the most by a Cowboys linebacker but he's tied for third in NFL history for picks by a linebacker. Jordan also recorded three interceptions in one game against the Bengals in 1973, returning one for a touchdown. Jordan had 16 career fumble recoveries, which ranks fourth in franchise history.

He earned two All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls, helping the Cowboys win their first-ever championship in the 1971 season.

In 1989, Jordan was inducted into the Ring of Honor, becoming the first inductee by current owner Jerry Jones.

Blast From The Past: Zach Thomas – At some point, maybe in the near future, Zach Thomas will be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And when that happens, it will be a proud day for the Miami Dolphins, who drafted Thomas in the fifth round in 1996. Thomas spent the first 12 years of his career in Miami, but he finished up his pro career not far from his hometown. Thomas, a kid that played at Pampa, Texas and starred at Texas Tech, finished up his illustrious career with Dallas in 2008. Thomas nearly racked up 100 tackles on a defense that ranked No. 8 in the NFL that year. Thomas certainly isn't known as a Cowboy, but he is yet another future Hall of Famer who did have a brief stint with the team.
239 / 466

Blast From The Past: Zach Thomas – At some point, maybe in the near future, Zach Thomas will be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And when that happens, it will be a proud day for the Miami Dolphins, who drafted Thomas in the fifth round in 1996. Thomas spent the first 12 years of his career in Miami, but he finished up his pro career not far from his hometown. Thomas, a kid that played at Pampa, Texas and starred at Texas Tech, finished up his illustrious career with Dallas in 2008. Thomas nearly racked up 100 tackles on a defense that ranked No. 8 in the NFL that year. Thomas certainly isn't known as a Cowboy, but he is yet another future Hall of Famer who did have a brief stint with the team.

The Play: In his rookie year, Ezekiel Elliott did everything for the Cowboys, enjoying one of the best seasons by a Dallas running back in franchise history. One of his best plays was a 55-yard touchdown run against the Lions, showcasing Zeke's burst, vision and his breakaway speed, something that has been missing the last few years. But on this night, no one was catching Zeke. Watch Now.
240 / 466

The Play: In his rookie year, Ezekiel Elliott did everything for the Cowboys, enjoying one of the best seasons by a Dallas running back in franchise history. One of his best plays was a 55-yard touchdown run against the Lions, showcasing Zeke's burst, vision and his breakaway speed, something that has been missing the last few years. But on this night, no one was catching Zeke. Watch Now.

If Leighton Vander Esch's career was a rollercoaster, the "Wolf Hunter" ride would certainly be one with plenty of twists and turns and even a couple of loops. What started out as a promising superstar that made the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro as a rookie, Vander Esch hasn't been able to rekindle that kind of success in the last three seasons. And while it appeared he was ready to leave in free agency, the market actually led LVE back to Dallas, where he'll once again anchor the middle of the linebacker corps in Dan Quinn's defense.
241 / 466

If Leighton Vander Esch's career was a rollercoaster, the "Wolf Hunter" ride would certainly be one with plenty of twists and turns and even a couple of loops. What started out as a promising superstar that made the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro as a rookie, Vander Esch hasn't been able to rekindle that kind of success in the last three seasons. And while it appeared he was ready to leave in free agency, the market actually led LVE back to Dallas, where he'll once again anchor the middle of the linebacker corps in Dan Quinn's defense.

LVE's last game – the Wild Card loss to the 49ers – was arguably his best game of the season and maybe the best in the last two years. Vander Esch had 13 tackles, the most since the 2019 season.
242 / 466

LVE's last game – the Wild Card loss to the 49ers – was arguably his best game of the season and maybe the best in the last two years. Vander Esch had 13 tackles, the most since the 2019 season.

Best Of The Best: Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson – A first-round selection by Dallas during the 1975 NFL Draft from Langston University, "Hollywood" Henderson was part of the Cowboys' famous "Dirty Dozen" draft when 12 rookies made the team. None of them had the charisma and flamboyant nature as Henderson, who totaled 12.5 sacks over five seasons with the Cowboys, including a Pro Bowl selection in 1978.
243 / 466

Best Of The Best: Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson – A first-round selection by Dallas during the 1975 NFL Draft from Langston University, "Hollywood" Henderson was part of the Cowboys' famous "Dirty Dozen" draft when 12 rookies made the team. None of them had the charisma and flamboyant nature as Henderson, who totaled 12.5 sacks over five seasons with the Cowboys, including a Pro Bowl selection in 1978.

Blast From The Past: Randall Godfrey – Godfrey played just four seasons with the Cowboys after being drafted in 1996 from Georgia in the second round. He totaled five sacks with 309 total tackles across 64 games. Godfrey was playing in a time when the Cowboys didn't put the highest value on linebackers and let him go in free agency. Godfrey signed with the Titans in 2000 but played with a total of five teams before retiring in 2007.
244 / 466

Blast From The Past: Randall Godfrey – Godfrey played just four seasons with the Cowboys after being drafted in 1996 from Georgia in the second round. He totaled five sacks with 309 total tackles across 64 games. Godfrey was playing in a time when the Cowboys didn't put the highest value on linebackers and let him go in free agency. Godfrey signed with the Titans in 2000 but played with a total of five teams before retiring in 2007.

The Play: One of the long-standing members of the 2000s Cowboys in Terence Newman engineered one of the most electrifying plays of the 2006 season for Dallas in their Week 17 matchup against the Lions before heading into the playoffs. Dallas rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the first quarter, engaging in a back and forth contest the rest of the way, including Newman's 56-yard punt return in the third quarter and Terrell Owens' 56-yard touchdown receptions in the fourth. Watch Now.
245 / 466

The Play: One of the long-standing members of the 2000s Cowboys in Terence Newman engineered one of the most electrifying plays of the 2006 season for Dallas in their Week 17 matchup against the Lions before heading into the playoffs. Dallas rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the first quarter, engaging in a back and forth contest the rest of the way, including Newman's 56-yard punt return in the third quarter and Terrell Owens' 56-yard touchdown receptions in the fourth. Watch Now.

A steady and consistent performer during his stint in Dallas, Bradie James became a force on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys by leading the team in tackles for six consecutive seasons from 2005-2010 – the only player in team history to be credited with six straight years as the tackle leader.
246 / 466

A steady and consistent performer during his stint in Dallas, Bradie James became a force on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys by leading the team in tackles for six consecutive seasons from 2005-2010 – the only player in team history to be credited with six straight years as the tackle leader.

The Cowboys scored their season high in points against Washington last season in a 56-14 win at home. The 56 points in last year's Week 16 contest are the third most in team history and most in 41 years when they scored 59 against the 49ers in 1980 and against the Lions in 1968.
247 / 466

The Cowboys scored their season high in points against Washington last season in a 56-14 win at home. The 56 points in last year's Week 16 contest are the third most in team history and most in 41 years when they scored 59 against the 49ers in 1980 and against the Lions in 1968.

Best of the Best: Kevin Burnett – Dallas drafted Kevin Burnett in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft and he stuck around until 2008. Unfortunately, the start of his career was riddled with knee issues that limited his early production. In four seasons, he started just four games over 61 appearances with 149 tackles and four sacks.
248 / 466

Best of the Best: Kevin Burnett – Dallas drafted Kevin Burnett in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft and he stuck around until 2008. Unfortunately, the start of his career was riddled with knee issues that limited his early production. In four seasons, he started just four games over 61 appearances with 149 tackles and four sacks.

Blast from the Past: Quentin Coryatt – Following a collegiate career at Texas A&M where he was named Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Quentin Coryatt was drafted by the Colts with the second overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Cowboys before the 1999 season, hoping he could find his footing in the NFL after struggling in Indianapolis. Instead, an Achilles injury hindered his progress as he played in only four games, including one start.
249 / 466

Blast from the Past: Quentin Coryatt – Following a collegiate career at Texas A&M where he was named Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Quentin Coryatt was drafted by the Colts with the second overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Cowboys before the 1999 season, hoping he could find his footing in the NFL after struggling in Indianapolis. Instead, an Achilles injury hindered his progress as he played in only four games, including one start.

The Play: In Week 5 of the 1989 season, the Cowboys took advantage of some sloppy offense and a slippery football for a 57-yard fumble recovery. A fumbled snap by the Green Bay offense was kicked nearly 15 yards backwards before Eugene Lockhart finally corralled the ball and took it the rest of the way for the touchdown. Watch now.
250 / 466

The Play: In Week 5 of the 1989 season, the Cowboys took advantage of some sloppy offense and a slippery football for a 57-yard fumble recovery. A fumbled snap by the Green Bay offense was kicked nearly 15 yards backwards before Eugene Lockhart finally corralled the ball and took it the rest of the way for the touchdown. Watch now.

In 2016, Dak Prescott set the franchise record for rushing attempts by a rookie quarterback with 57. He finished that season with 282 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He then surpassed that rushing total with 357 yards on the same number of rushing attempts (57) in his second season.
251 / 466

In 2016, Dak Prescott set the franchise record for rushing attempts by a rookie quarterback with 57. He finished that season with 282 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He then surpassed that rushing total with 357 yards on the same number of rushing attempts (57) in his second season.

Entering the 2022 season, Dallas holds the second-best regular season winning percentage in the history of the NFL at 57.2%. The Cowboys held a league-best mark until the end of the 2020 regular season when the Green Bay Packers took over the top mark, currently at 57.3%.
252 / 466

Entering the 2022 season, Dallas holds the second-best regular season winning percentage in the history of the NFL at 57.2%. The Cowboys held a league-best mark until the end of the 2020 regular season when the Green Bay Packers took over the top mark, currently at 57.3%.

﻿Best of the Best: Mike Hegman – He spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys (1976-87), but didn't start until the 1980 season. Hegman was on plenty of successful teams – playing in 16 career playoff games. He actually scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XIII against the Steelers, ripping the ball away from Terry Bradshaw and returning it 37 yards for a touchdown. Hegman finished his career – all with the Cowboys – ranked 16th in team history with 649 tackles.
253 / 466

Best of the Best: Mike Hegman – He spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys (1976-87), but didn't start until the 1980 season. Hegman was on plenty of successful teams – playing in 16 career playoff games. He actually scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XIII against the Steelers, ripping the ball away from Terry Bradshaw and returning it 37 yards for a touchdown. Hegman finished his career – all with the Cowboys – ranked 16th in team history with 649 tackles.

Blast From The Past: Dixon Edwards – Right place at the right time? Or right place at the wrong time? Edwards could make the argument on both sides. On one hand, his five-year stint with the Cowboys was one of the most successful times in NFL history as he played on five straight playoff teams from 1991-95, including three Super Bowl titles. However, he was also playing during a time in which the Cowboys didn't value linebackers like they do today. Edwards eventually had to leave to get a big payday. He played nine total seasons, but never had anything close to the success had early on in Dallas.
254 / 466

Blast From The Past: Dixon Edwards – Right place at the right time? Or right place at the wrong time? Edwards could make the argument on both sides. On one hand, his five-year stint with the Cowboys was one of the most successful times in NFL history as he played on five straight playoff teams from 1991-95, including three Super Bowl titles. However, he was also playing during a time in which the Cowboys didn't value linebackers like they do today. Edwards eventually had to leave to get a big payday. He played nine total seasons, but never had anything close to the success had early on in Dallas.

The Play: Let's go with two plays here – especially since they occurred about seven minutes apart. In a 2012 matchup with the Saints, Dez Bryant reeled in a pair of 58-yard touchdowns from Tony Romo, torching the New Orleans secondary on consecutive possessions during the second quarter. Watch now.
255 / 466

The Play: Let's go with two plays here – especially since they occurred about seven minutes apart. In a 2012 matchup with the Saints, Dez Bryant reeled in a pair of 58-yard touchdowns from Tony Romo, torching the New Orleans secondary on consecutive possessions during the second quarter. Watch now.

The argument between playing Tony Pollard more than Ezekiel Elliott usually comes down to Pollard's big-play ability. That was on display during a win over the Saints last year in which the offense was struggling. But Pollard ripped off a career-long 58-yard touchdown against the Saints that seemed to energize the entire team as the Cowboys rolled past the Saints in the second half. It's that type of run that will keep Pollard on the field even more in 2022. The 58-yard run was the longest run by any Cowboys player since 2017.
256 / 466

The argument between playing Tony Pollard more than Ezekiel Elliott usually comes down to Pollard's big-play ability. That was on display during a win over the Saints last year in which the offense was struggling. But Pollard ripped off a career-long 58-yard touchdown against the Saints that seemed to energize the entire team as the Cowboys rolled past the Saints in the second half. It's that type of run that will keep Pollard on the field even more in 2022. The 58-yard run was the longest run by any Cowboys player since 2017.

So just how good has Ezekiel Elliott been throughout his career? That one will always be up for debate, but as it stands currently, he ranks No. 58 on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 7,386. Last year, Elliott literally limped to his fifth 1,000-yard season. If he can manage to get at least 1,000 yards again in 2022, Zeke would jump to around No. 42 all time, depending on what a couple of other current NFL players do this year.
257 / 466

So just how good has Ezekiel Elliott been throughout his career? That one will always be up for debate, but as it stands currently, he ranks No. 58 on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 7,386. Last year, Elliott literally limped to his fifth 1,000-yard season. If he can manage to get at least 1,000 yards again in 2022, Zeke would jump to around No. 42 all time, depending on what a couple of other current NFL players do this year.

Best of the Best: Dat Nguyen – It's hard to find a more impressive career and overall story that took place over just seven NFL seasons, than Dat Nguyen. He was the first Vietnamese-American to be drafted and selected as an All-Pro (2003) in the league after a hall of fame career at Texas A&M. The third-round selection spent all seven seasons with the Cowboys and finished with 516 career tackles, seven interceptions while being named to the All-Rookie team in 1999.
258 / 466

Best of the Best: Dat Nguyen – It's hard to find a more impressive career and overall story that took place over just seven NFL seasons, than Dat Nguyen. He was the first Vietnamese-American to be drafted and selected as an All-Pro (2003) in the league after a hall of fame career at Texas A&M. The third-round selection spent all seven seasons with the Cowboys and finished with 516 career tackles, seven interceptions while being named to the All-Rookie team in 1999.

Blast from the Past: Anthony Hitchens – Drafted from Iowa during the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Hitchens was instantly thrusted into a "do-it-all" linebacker role with an injury to Sean Lee. His ability to play inside, outside, and middle linebacker allowed him to see early playing time and establish a role in the front seven. Hitchens played in Dallas from 2014 to 2017 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won Super Bowl LIV just a few years later.
259 / 466

Blast from the Past: Anthony Hitchens – Drafted from Iowa during the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Hitchens was instantly thrusted into a "do-it-all" linebacker role with an injury to Sean Lee. His ability to play inside, outside, and middle linebacker allowed him to see early playing time and establish a role in the front seven. Hitchens played in Dallas from 2014 to 2017 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won Super Bowl LIV just a few years later.

The Play: Deion Sanders took the nickname "Prime Time" to another level on Monday Night Football in 1998when he broke multiple tackles and evaded the entire Giants special teams unit for a dazzling 59-yard punt return. Early in the play, it appeared Deion Sanders was destined for a modest gain before he put a foot in the turf and reversed field to find a seam in a way only Sanders could do. But that wasn't his only highlight of the night. Sanders also had a 71-yard interception for a touchdown, caught a 55-yard pass on offense. In fact, the NFL gave out a special "Prime Time Player of the Week" award for Sanders' performance. Watch Now.
260 / 466

The Play: Deion Sanders took the nickname "Prime Time" to another level on Monday Night Football in 1998when he broke multiple tackles and evaded the entire Giants special teams unit for a dazzling 59-yard punt return. Early in the play, it appeared Deion Sanders was destined for a modest gain before he put a foot in the turf and reversed field to find a seam in a way only Sanders could do. But that wasn't his only highlight of the night. Sanders also had a 71-yard interception for a touchdown, caught a 55-yard pass on offense. In fact, the NFL gave out a special "Prime Time Player of the Week" award for Sanders' performance. Watch Now.

Emmitt Smith tallied a franchise-best 59 games with at least 100 scrimmage yards over the first six years of his career. Through the first six of his career, Ezekiel Elliott has managed 48 such games which ranks 15th most by a Cowboys player in that time period.
261 / 466

Emmitt Smith tallied a franchise-best 59 games with at least 100 scrimmage yards over the first six years of his career. Through the first six of his career, Ezekiel Elliott has managed 48 such games which ranks 15th most by a Cowboys player in that time period.

Dak Prescott has thrown 59 of his 143-career touchdown passes on second down. The most on a single down by a significant margin throughout his career with the second most being 42 scores thrown on first down.
262 / 466

Dak Prescott has thrown 59 of his 143-career touchdown passes on second down. The most on a single down by a significant margin throughout his career with the second most being 42 scores thrown on first down.

Best of the Best: Derek Kennard – Known by his teammates as "Big Baby," Kennard played the final three years of his career with the Cowboys in 1994-96. He was mostly a backup, but started 16 games in 1994 as the Cowboys were forced to shuffle the line around due to injuries. Kennard had versatility, playing both guard spots at center during his career, which began with the Cardinals in 1986. He spent time with the Saints before wrapping up his career in Dallas.
263 / 466

Best of the Best: Derek Kennard – Known by his teammates as "Big Baby," Kennard played the final three years of his career with the Cowboys in 1994-96. He was mostly a backup, but started 16 games in 1994 as the Cowboys were forced to shuffle the line around due to injuries. Kennard had versatility, playing both guard spots at center during his career, which began with the Cardinals in 1986. He spent time with the Saints before wrapping up his career in Dallas.

Blast From The Past: Don Smerek – A role player during the Cowboys' Doomsday Defense of the 1980s, Smerek spent all seven of his years in Dallas. He only started four career games, but he still had 6.0 sacks in 1983 and 4.5 sacks in 1986.
264 / 466

Blast From The Past: Don Smerek – A role player during the Cowboys' Doomsday Defense of the 1980s, Smerek spent all seven of his years in Dallas. He only started four career games, but he still had 6.0 sacks in 1983 and 4.5 sacks in 1986.

The Play: There were lots of good choices here, but none better than Miles Austin's game-winning touchdown to beat the Chiefs in 2009. The 60-yard touchdown in overtime not only gave Dallas a 26-20 win in Kansas City, but capped off one of the greatest individual performances in team history. Austin got his first career start because of an injury to Roy Williams, and made the most of it with a 10-catch, 250-yard effort, thanks to the final play where Austin broke free of a tackle and raced 60 yards to give the Cowboys the win. Watch Now.
265 / 466

The Play: There were lots of good choices here, but none better than Miles Austin's game-winning touchdown to beat the Chiefs in 2009. The 60-yard touchdown in overtime not only gave Dallas a 26-20 win in Kansas City, but capped off one of the greatest individual performances in team history. Austin got his first career start because of an injury to Roy Williams, and made the most of it with a 10-catch, 250-yard effort, thanks to the final play where Austin broke free of a tackle and raced 60 yards to give the Cowboys the win. Watch Now.

The birth of the franchise began in 1960, the first season the Cowboys took the field. The expansion team, coached by Tom Landry, lost its first 10 games of the season, before finally registering a 31-31 tie with the Giants. The Cowboys finished their inaugural season with an 0-11-1 record, the only time in team history when they failed to win a game.
266 / 466

The birth of the franchise began in 1960, the first season the Cowboys took the field. The expansion team, coached by Tom Landry, lost its first 10 games of the season, before finally registering a 31-31 tie with the Giants. The Cowboys finished their inaugural season with an 0-11-1 record, the only time in team history when they failed to win a game.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has won 60 percent of his regular-season games, dating back to his first year coaching the Packers in 2006. McCarthy has a 143-92-2 record (.604) as a head coach, including last year's 12-5 record. It was McCarthy's first winning season since 2016.
267 / 466

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has won 60 percent of his regular-season games, dating back to his first year coaching the Packers in 2006. McCarthy has a 143-92-2 record (.604) as a head coach, including last year's 12-5 record. It was McCarthy's first winning season since 2016.

Best of the Best: Nate Newton – One of the most beloved and consistent Cowboys of all-time, Nate Newton is an institution. Six-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion, and one of the anchors of arguably the greatest offensive line in history from 1986 to 1998. Throughout his career, he played nearly every position on the offensive line but was one of the best guards in the NFL during the 1990's. Also, Newton turns 61 this December.
268 / 466

Best of the Best: Nate Newton – One of the most beloved and consistent Cowboys of all-time, Nate Newton is an institution. Six-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion, and one of the anchors of arguably the greatest offensive line in history from 1986 to 1998. Throughout his career, he played nearly every position on the offensive line but was one of the best guards in the NFL during the 1990's. Also, Newton turns 61 this December.

Blast from the Past: Blaine Nye – He only registered seven seasons as a starter in the NFL, all of which with Dallas, and still put together quite the resume. Two Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro honor in 1972, Nye was an early force during his nine seasons with the Cowboys. From when he was named the starter at right guard in 1970, to his retirement in 1976, he continued to improve every year.
269 / 466

Blast from the Past: Blaine Nye – He only registered seven seasons as a starter in the NFL, all of which with Dallas, and still put together quite the resume. Two Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro honor in 1972, Nye was an early force during his nine seasons with the Cowboys. From when he was named the starter at right guard in 1970, to his retirement in 1976, he continued to improve every year.

The Play: Troy Aikman to Michael Irvin will forever be a favorite connection among Cowboys lore. This 61-yard bomb is towards the top of the list as Aikman dropped back on 3rd and 11 to launch a deep ball to Irvin in coverage. The second-year receiver evaded a Rams defender to make the grab, then left them in the dust to break the tie and set up an eventual 24-21 win. Watch Now.
270 / 466

The Play: Troy Aikman to Michael Irvin will forever be a favorite connection among Cowboys lore. This 61-yard bomb is towards the top of the list as Aikman dropped back on 3rd and 11 to launch a deep ball to Irvin in coverage. The second-year receiver evaded a Rams defender to make the grab, then left them in the dust to break the tie and set up an eventual 24-21 win. Watch Now.

Entering the 2022 season, the Cowboys hold a record of 61-48 at AT&T Stadium since its opening in 2009. 58 of those wins came in the regular season and three in the postseason at home. Dallas went 5-3 in their eight home games this past season.
271 / 466

Entering the 2022 season, the Cowboys hold a record of 61-48 at AT&T Stadium since its opening in 2009. 58 of those wins came in the regular season and three in the postseason at home. Dallas went 5-3 in their eight home games this past season.

America's Sweethearts, the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were founded in September of 1961. Founded by the legendary Dee Brock as she appoached former president and general manager Tex Schramm with the idea. The formation of the team and the creativity surrounding it belonged to Brock who debuted the squad during the 1961 season.
272 / 466

America's Sweethearts, the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were founded in September of 1961. Founded by the legendary Dee Brock as she appoached former president and general manager Tex Schramm with the idea. The formation of the team and the creativity surrounding it belonged to Brock who debuted the squad during the 1961 season.

John Fitzgerald - Though he did not play each of his first two seasons in Dallas, including during the Cowboys' first Super Bowl winning season, Fitzgerald was a fixture at the center position for Roger Staubach during the 1970s. He took part in three more Super Bowl runs from 1975-1978.
273 / 466

John Fitzgerald - Though he did not play each of his first two seasons in Dallas, including during the Cowboys' first Super Bowl winning season, Fitzgerald was a fixture at the center position for Roger Staubach during the 1970s. He took part in three more Super Bowl runs from 1975-1978.

Blast From The Past: Brian Baldinger – Dallas signed Baldinger as an undrafted free agent following the 1982 NFL Draft from Duke. He stayed with the team through the 1987 season, totaling four starts across 55 games. Like many other players in Cowboys history, Baldinger has become a successful football broadcaster and is known for his "BaldyBreakdowns" – a popular video analysis of the NFL.
274 / 466

Blast From The Past: Brian Baldinger – Dallas signed Baldinger as an undrafted free agent following the 1982 NFL Draft from Duke. He stayed with the team through the 1987 season, totaling four starts across 55 games. Like many other players in Cowboys history, Baldinger has become a successful football broadcaster and is known for his "BaldyBreakdowns" – a popular video analysis of the NFL.

The Play: Coming off the first of three titles in four years in 1992, Dallas would follow that up with their second straight during the 1993 season, but not without some notable milestones along the way. The Cowboys hosted the Eagles in Week 9 with pouring rain coming down on the field in Texas Stadium en route to a 23-10 win. But it was Emmitt Smith who put the exclamation point on the day with a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off a 237-yard day, breaking the single-game franchise record of 206 set by Tony Dorsett in 1977, also against the Eagles. Smith's record lasted nearly 20 years until rookie DeMarco Murray ripped off 253 yards against the Rams. Watch Now.
275 / 466

The Play: Coming off the first of three titles in four years in 1992, Dallas would follow that up with their second straight during the 1993 season, but not without some notable milestones along the way. The Cowboys hosted the Eagles in Week 9 with pouring rain coming down on the field in Texas Stadium en route to a 23-10 win. But it was Emmitt Smith who put the exclamation point on the day with a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off a 237-yard day, breaking the single-game franchise record of 206 set by Tony Dorsett in 1977, also against the Eagles. Smith's record lasted nearly 20 years until rookie DeMarco Murray ripped off 253 yards against the Rams. Watch Now.

Cowboys rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay will try to win the job this preseason and training camp. To do that, he'll have to prove he can be consistent, especially inside of 50 yards where the majority of his attempts will be. But he's proven he has a strong leg – evident by his game-winning 62-yard field goal in 2021 to help Texas Tech defeat Iowa State.
276 / 466

Cowboys rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay will try to win the job this preseason and training camp. To do that, he'll have to prove he can be consistent, especially inside of 50 yards where the majority of his attempts will be. But he's proven he has a strong leg – evident by his game-winning 62-yard field goal in 2021 to help Texas Tech defeat Iowa State.

Tony Romo holds the team record for passing attempts in a game by attempting 62 throws twice during the 2012 season against Washington and the Giants.
277 / 466

Tony Romo holds the team record for passing attempts in a game by attempting 62 throws twice during the 2012 season against Washington and the Giants.

Dallas set the franchise record with 62 sacks in a single season in 1985. Ed Jones led the Cowboys with 13 sacks, while Jim Jeffcoat and Randy White were just behind with 12 and 10.5, respectively. The closest the Cowboys have come to that mark is 59 sacks, set in 2008, led by 20 from DeMarcus Ware.
278 / 466

Dallas set the franchise record with 62 sacks in a single season in 1985. Ed Jones led the Cowboys with 13 sacks, while Jim Jeffcoat and Randy White were just behind with 12 and 10.5, respectively. The closest the Cowboys have come to that mark is 59 sacks, set in 2008, led by 20 from DeMarcus Ware.

Best of the Best: Larry Cole – When you play long enough – even at defensive tackle – big plays are going to come your way. Cole was a staple on the Doomsday Defense for 13 years, playing from 1968-80. In that time, he scored four touchdowns – including one during his rookie year and one in his final season. But Cole's biggest play likely was a tackle for loss against Washington in the 1979 regular-season finale. That play allowed the Cowboys to get the ball back again, letting Roger Staubach rally the team for his final victory – a 35-34 win at Texas Stadium.
279 / 466

Best of the Best: Larry Cole – When you play long enough – even at defensive tackle – big plays are going to come your way. Cole was a staple on the Doomsday Defense for 13 years, playing from 1968-80. In that time, he scored four touchdowns – including one during his rookie year and one in his final season. But Cole's biggest play likely was a tackle for loss against Washington in the 1979 regular-season finale. That play allowed the Cowboys to get the ball back again, letting Roger Staubach rally the team for his final victory – a 35-34 win at Texas Stadium.

Blast From The Past: Kyle Kosier – Surrounded by players on the offensive line that were either Pro Bowlers, first-round picks or both, Kosier was a steady player for his time – 2006-2011. Despite playing with guys like Flozell Adams, Andre Gurode, Leonard Davis and Marc Colombo, Kosier was often dubbed as one of the most underrated players on the team, especially by quarterback Tony Romo. Kosier played 10 years in the league, including his final six with the Cowboys.
280 / 466

Blast From The Past: Kyle Kosier – Surrounded by players on the offensive line that were either Pro Bowlers, first-round picks or both, Kosier was a steady player for his time – 2006-2011. Despite playing with guys like Flozell Adams, Andre Gurode, Leonard Davis and Marc Colombo, Kosier was often dubbed as one of the most underrated players on the team, especially by quarterback Tony Romo. Kosier played 10 years in the league, including his final six with the Cowboys.

The Play: This was the "other" memorable play from the 1993 Thanksgiving Day game on ice. Long before Leon Lett's slip-and-slide fumble, rookie receiver Kevin Williams had his own fun in the snow, sliding into the end zone after a 63-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter. Watch Now.
281 / 466

The Play: This was the "other" memorable play from the 1993 Thanksgiving Day game on ice. Long before Leon Lett's slip-and-slide fumble, rookie receiver Kevin Williams had his own fun in the snow, sliding into the end zone after a 63-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter. Watch Now.

Former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher found his way into the record books a few times with the longest field goal in team history. But his longest kick was a 63-yard field goal against the Eagles in 2019. Maher is credited with the four longest field goals in team history. And his 63-yarder is tied for third-longest in NFL history.
282 / 466

Former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher found his way into the record books a few times with the longest field goal in team history. But his longest kick was a 63-yard field goal against the Eagles in 2019. Maher is credited with the four longest field goals in team history. And his 63-yarder is tied for third-longest in NFL history.

While the Cowboys might have had some occasional issues scoring in the red zone, they ranked sixth in the NFL with a 63.08 touchdown average. The best way to improve that stat will be to fix a stagnant running game, especially in the 20.
283 / 466

While the Cowboys might have had some occasional issues scoring in the red zone, they ranked sixth in the NFL with a 63.08 touchdown average. The best way to improve that stat will be to fix a stagnant running game, especially in the 20.

Best of the Best: Tom Rafferty– One of the most productive centers in franchise history, Rafferty was a starter for the majority of 13 seasons from 1977-89. Since he took over as the starter in 1977 – the season the Cowboys won their second Super Bowl – Rafferty only missed a total of three games until the 1989 season when he was eventually replaced by Mark Stepnoski.
284 / 466

Best of the Best: Tom Rafferty– One of the most productive centers in franchise history, Rafferty was a starter for the majority of 13 seasons from 1977-89. Since he took over as the starter in 1977 – the season the Cowboys won their second Super Bowl – Rafferty only missed a total of three games until the 1989 season when he was eventually replaced by Mark Stepnoski.

Blast From The Past: Montrae Holland – Rather quiet off the field, Holland was a solid contributor to the Cowboys' offensive line in his three seasons (2008, 2010-11). Holland started the final 10 games of the 2011 season, which proved to be his final season in the NFL. Overall, he played eight years, including the first four with the Saints.
285 / 466

Blast From The Past: Montrae Holland – Rather quiet off the field, Holland was a solid contributor to the Cowboys' offensive line in his three seasons (2008, 2010-11). Holland started the final 10 games of the 2011 season, which proved to be his final season in the NFL. Overall, he played eight years, including the first four with the Saints.

The Play: Eight years earlier, the Cowboys were able to trade their best player – Herschel Walker – for a ton of draft picks that eventually built the dynasty of the 90s. But in a 1997 game against the Jaguars, Walker was back on the Cowboys in a backup role. Trailing by three in the final minutes, Troy Aikman found Walker out of the backfield for a first down. But Walker still had his world-class speed and outran the entire Jags secondary to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. Watch Now.
286 / 466

The Play: Eight years earlier, the Cowboys were able to trade their best player – Herschel Walker – for a ton of draft picks that eventually built the dynasty of the 90s. But in a 1997 game against the Jaguars, Walker was back on the Cowboys in a backup role. Trailing by three in the final minutes, Troy Aikman found Walker out of the backfield for a first down. But Walker still had his world-class speed and outran the entire Jags secondary to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. Watch Now.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons became an instant superstar, turning heads mainly with his ability to rush the passer and get sacks. But let's not forget Parsons did record 64 tackles, good for fifth on the team. And 12 of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.
287 / 466

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons became an instant superstar, turning heads mainly with his ability to rush the passer and get sacks. But let's not forget Parsons did record 64 tackles, good for fifth on the team. And 12 of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

The year of 1964 doesn't seem like a memorable one for the Cowboys, who went just 5-8-1, posting their fourth straight losing season. But something happened that year that changed the course of the franchise forever. Instead of looking for a new coach, the Cowboys decided to give Tom Landry a 10-year contract, which is still believed to be the longest in pro sports history that time. It turned out to be the right move as Landry didn't have a losing season for the next 22 years.
288 / 466

The year of 1964 doesn't seem like a memorable one for the Cowboys, who went just 5-8-1, posting their fourth straight losing season. But something happened that year that changed the course of the franchise forever. Instead of looking for a new coach, the Cowboys decided to give Tom Landry a 10-year contract, which is still believed to be the longest in pro sports history that time. It turned out to be the right move as Landry didn't have a losing season for the next 22 years.

Best of the Best: Andre Gurode – From the moment Andre Gurode was taken in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, he was a core member of the Cowboys offensive front. Over the next eight years, he tallied five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections before departing for Baltimore in 2011. Part of history with Emmitt Smith's record-breaking run against Seattle in 2002 and other countless moments for nearly a decade.
289 / 466

Best of the Best: Andre Gurode – From the moment Andre Gurode was taken in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, he was a core member of the Cowboys offensive front. Over the next eight years, he tallied five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections before departing for Baltimore in 2011. Part of history with Emmitt Smith's record-breaking run against Seattle in 2002 and other countless moments for nearly a decade.

Blast from the Past: Ron Leary – Once thought of as a Day Two level of player in the 2012 NFL Draft, Leary was signed as an undrafted free agent thanks to a knee condition. After struggling to make the active roster for a year, he eventually made a leap to the starting job in 2014 and was a key contributor on one of the best offensive lines in the league. However, eventual competition from La'el Collins pushed him out of a starting job and eventually out of Dallas in 2017.
290 / 466