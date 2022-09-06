Countdown: Cowboys Have Been Stuck On No. 5

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 5 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Tony Romo wiggled out of a potential sack and turned it into an amazing play. How many times have we heard that before? Well, that's exactly what Romo did during the 2009 season against the Falcons. Looking at a chance to increase their lead more, Romo dropped back while Atlanta brought the heat. Naturally, Romo danced his way out of it to find Patrick Crayton for the 5-yard score.
