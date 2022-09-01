Countdown: Only 10 Players Needed For Iconic Play

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 10 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Full of excitement every time they were on the field together, Tony Romo and DeMarco Murray were at it again in Week 16 of the 2013 season. Training 20-14 going into the fourth quarter, the Dallas defense held Washington to just a field goal as the Cowboys got the ball back with less than three minutes remaining. After a big play to Terrance Williams to set it up, Romo found Murray on fourth down with over a minute left for the 10-yard score to complete the comeback victory.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.