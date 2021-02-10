Progress Report: A Nice Surprise In Niswander

Best Of 2020: Niswander flipped the field like an experienced veteran in the Week 16 win against Philadelphia.

The Cowboys only needed him four times in the game, but he delivered with each kick, averaging 45 yards per punt with an impressive long of 56.

Nearly every punt pinned the Eagles deep in their own territory. Three of his four kicks were not returned, and two of them forced Jalen Hurts to begin drives on his own 14 and his own 13. For the day, Philadelphia only started 3 of 13 possessions in favorable territory.

Contract Consideration: It's common to see teams sign unheralded players to inexpensive, multi-year contracts – and this is exactly why.

The Cowboys signed Niswander for two years back in October, and now they have him under contract for the 2021 season. It's also worth noting that he'd be an exclusive rights free agent in the spring of 2022 – so the Cowboys control his rights for the foreseeable future.

What's Next: We're about to find out just how much the Cowboys liked Niswander's performance.

Obviously, Chris Jones has held the punter position in Dallas for quite some time, as he originally took charge of the role full-time in 2013.

It's fair to note that Jones has battled injury issues. After all, the reason Niswander showed up was because Jones needed to have abdominal surgery.

The fact remains that Jones' performance had dipped in recent years. Niswander's net average and his number of punts downed inside the 20-yard line were both improvements over what the veteran has provided in recent seasons.

Jones still has one year remaining on the extension he signed back in 2017, but the Cowboys could get out of that without much difficulty.