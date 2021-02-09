Progress Report: Wilson Vital To Defense's Identity

The Good: The Cowboys were ecstatic with Wilson's second season. The 2019 sixth-round pick primarily was a special teams contributor as a rookie, playing only 16 defensive snaps in 11 games. In 2020, he emerged as a productive starter on a defense in need of consistent playmakers. Promoted to the starting strong safety spot in Week 5 against the Giants, Wilson finished the season with the best overall defensive grade among all Cowboys defensive backs (72.0), according to Pro Football Focus. He had PFF's third-best defensive grade among players in the regular rotation, behind only DeMarcus Lawrence (88.6) and Randy Gregory (80.5). Despite only 10 starts, Wilson ranked fourth on defense in tackles (68) and pass breakups (4), tied for third in sacks (3.5), tied for second in interceptions (2) and forced fumbles (3) and tied for first in fumble recoveries (2). Most importantly, he brought a hard-hitting edge to the defense. With that tone set, the group played better down the stretch, forcing 12 turnovers in the final four games.