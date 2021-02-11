Progress Report: Can Tank Thrive In Quinn's System?

(Editor's Note: NFL rosters changewildly from year to year. This year will be no different, as the Cowboys seek to upgrade their roster via free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 6-10 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players who are already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.)

The Good: In a year when it felt like everything that could go wrong for Dallas did go wrong, Lawrence was a steadying force for the Cowboys, providing leadership and playmaking. He was one of the team's few playmakers who played all 16 games. He managed 58 tackles, which tied for second most in his career. He took the quarterback down 6.5 times, but he also forced four fumbles, defended two passes, and recovered a fumble. Former defensive coordinator Mike Nolan also praised Lawrence's discipline defending the run, resisting the temptation to chase sack statistics. At the end of the day, it's more than fair to claim that Lawrence was the Cowboys' best defensive player in 2020.