Progress Report: Gallimore Ready To Anchor DT?

The Good: When the Cowboys drafted Neville Gallimore in the third round last year, they never dreamed he would still be on the board. In fact, when the Cowboys were to pick in the second round at No. 51 overall, there were plenty of discussions on whether to draft Gallimore or Trevon Diggs, who was the eventual pick. But landing Gallimore in the third round was an added bonus, especially since he would get the chance to learn from veterans such as Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe. For different reasons, those two guys weren't able to provide that kind of leadership but it took Poe finally getting cut for the door to open for Gallimore. The rookie from OU took full advantage. He showed why the Cowboys were so high on him. His quick first-step is abnormal for a 300-pounder. Gallimore found himself in the backfield a few times later in the season and was a handful around the goal-line.