Can Red-Zone Efficiency Turn From Good To Great?

Best of the Best: Jason Witten- Who else? In fact, that should be a question the Cowboys ask themselves regarding this number. Who else will ever wear No. 82 after Witten? There hasn't been anyone so far and because of the new number rules by the NFL, there are a lot more options for receivers. So it's possible Witten will be the last to wear No. 82. Without a doubt, one of the greatest players to ever play for the Cowboys and one of the best tight ends as well. That's why Jason Witten will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Not only was Witten a great pass-catcher – evident by numerous records including the most catches and yards in team history – but he was one of the toughest players as well. His 255 games played is the most in franchise history, highlighted by the fact he only missed one game in his 16-year career.