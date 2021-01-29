Catch-Up: From Quinn's Vision To Witt's End & More

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Do the Cowboys have to do something about Zeke's contract? Would Sean Lee make a good coach? Where can you find a Chicago-style pizza worth its weight in cheese in the DFW area? Dave Helman is ready to tackle all of these topics. [Watch Dave answer your questions on #AskTheBoys]
- The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and the Cowboys will likely be watching for more than just the commercials and halftime performance. They'll be scouting their opponents for next season. [Nick Eatman on the rare schedule occurrence of playing both Super Bowl participants next season]
- DallasCowboys.com is breaking down each position during the offseason, and they're starting with quarterback. The first question is obvious: What do the Cowboys do with Dak's deal? [David Helman on the tough Dak decision coming up]
Tuesday
- Few people earned their spot in the Hall of Fame more than Emmitt Smith did in his Cowboys career. That makes him the perfect guest for Hall of Famers Only. [Watch Emmitt relive Championship Sunday memories]
- Dan Quinn has a big task ahead of him in turning the Cowboys' defense into a playoff contender. "Now that he's back in a defense-centric role for the first time since his Seattle days coaching the famed Legion of Boom, Quinn plans to roll up his sleeves and figure out the best way to utilize the current Cowboys personnel," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on the three traits that Quinn wants in his defensive identity]
- The Cowboys jumped at the opportunity to draft CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick last year because they believed he was a playmaker, and in his rookie season, he didn't disappoint. [DallasCowboys.com ranks the top 10 plays from Lamb's first year]
Wednesday
- In order for the Cowboys' defense to improve, the front office is going to make some tough decisions on who is here to stay on this defensive unit. Kyle Youmans, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback break down how they'd handle those decisions. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys try to role play the toughest decisions on the defensive side of the ball]
- It might seem like there's only room to improve for the Cowboys from 2020 to 2021, but Rob Phillips says it will require more than just getting healthy. "Aside from contract negotiations with Prescott, the Cowboys' biggest offseason storyline will be their direction and decisions on defense," Phillips writes. [Read all of Phillips' 3 & Out: How to go from 6-10 to contention]
- Jason Witten is one of the best players to ever wear a star on his helmet, and he wants to retire in that same uniform. "A projected future Hall of Famer, Witten is the only offensive player in Cowboys history to make 11 Pro Bowl selections, which ties him for the most among all players with Bob Lilly," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on Witten's decision to retire a Cowboy]
Thursday
- The Cowboys may not have made the playoffs, but Mickey Spagnola is still paying close attention to the games, and he's got some thoughts. What does he think of Green Bay and Buffalo's futile field goals? [Watch Mick Shots break down the conference championships]
- Next up in the position breakdown is cornerback. The most urgent question is whether or not Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie are on the team next season. [Rob Phillips on the future of the young free agent cornerbacks]
- The Draft Show has been paying close attention to everything going on at the Senior Bowl. Should the Cowboys be looking at "small school" prospects? Is Alabama QB Mac Jones in the top 10 conversation? [Kyle Youmans breaks down these questions and plenty more from the Senior Bowl in Mobile]
Friday
- How do you even talk about a backup QB when there is so much that still needs to be resolved with Dak Prescott? Ambar Garcia, Derek Eagleton, Nick Eatman, and Dave Helman give it a shot. [Watch Cowboys Break take a look at the possibilities for the Cowboys second string quarterback]
- Are the Cowboys realistically closer to contention or rebuild? It's not an easy question to address, but it's just one that Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips try to tackle. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- Bucky Brooks is at the Senior Bowl, and he's keeping an eye on the potential late-round players the Cowboys should be watching, regardless of need. "This week is showing us that there is plenty of depth at running back – something to keep an eye on later on in the draft," Brooks writes. [Read Bucky's notes from the Senior Bowl]