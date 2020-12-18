Cowboys Catch-Up

Catch-Up: From "THE" Hail Mary To One That Wasn't

Dec 18, 2020
Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • You might have seen one team with a losing record beat another team with a losing record, but when a group of NFL players get a win, it feels good. At least that's what Nate Newton and Jesse Holley claim. [Watch Hangin' with the Boys discuss last Sunday's victory]
  • Jerry Jones officially dismissed any notion that Mike McCarthy's job is in question. Jones' comments shouldn't surprise anyone," Rob Phillips writes. "The Cowboys' front office has repeatedly backed McCarthy throughout this pandemic-challenged season, and their confidence hasn't wavered despite the team's playoff chances dwindling in December." [Phillips on Jones "utmost confidence" in McCarthy]

Tuesday

  • The Cowboys front office has voiced support for head coach Mike McCarthy. But has the team and the coaching staff shown progress over the course of the season? Isaiah Stanback, Hek'ma Harrison, Rob Phillips, and Kyle Youmans discuss. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys on possible signs of progress]
  • Back in August, Dalton Schultz's spot on the roster was no guarantee. But fast forward four months and here is Schultz, who recently became the fifth tight end in franchise history to record 50 catches in a regular season," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on Schultz journey from roster bubble to milestone]
  • The 49ers and Cowboy have years' worth of storylines in their long histories, but what are the storylines for this season's teams? Kyle Youmans has the five biggest ones for each team. [Read this week's Big Picture]

Wednesday

  • Mike McCarthy's job status has made headlines this year, but the head coach has a pretty clear focus on the 49ers. "These are the types of topics that come up in the home stretch of a disappointing season," David Helman writes. "And while McCarthy may have to consider them at some point soon, it won't be with three games still to play this season." [Helman on McCarthy's mindset]

Thursday

  • The year is 1975. The place is Minneapolis, Minnesota. The term "Hail Mary" has yet to be coined. But it's about to be, the moment Drew Pearson's feet touch the ground. [Watch Time Traveling with America's Team]
  • NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has watched the tape, and he's come to a conclusion on Tony Pollard. "Pollard has shown the potential to take it the distance (see Minnesota game) while also displaying the grit and toughness to pick up the dirty yards," Bucks writes. [Read this week's 5 Bucks]

Friday

  • Who was it that brought the renewed energy we saw from the Cowboys in their win over the Bengals? Isaiah Stanbeck and Kyle Youmans break down the tape to find out [Watch this week's episode of Film Room]
  • A lot of young players have been thrown into the fire this season for the Cowboys. Who has looked the most promising? Rob Phillips and David Helman try to answer that question. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]

