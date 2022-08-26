Countdown: 16 Days Until Start Of 2022 Season

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 16 days to the start of the season.
The Play: With the Cowboys driving for the win, Jason Witten hauled in a 16-yard touchdown in Detroit, giving Dallas not only a comeback 28-27 win, but secured the NFC East title in 2007. The touchdown was also the 15th reception of the day for Witten, who later had 18 in a game. But the 15 catches in Detroit, was the second-most of his entire career.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.