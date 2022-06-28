Countdown: 75 Days Until The Start Of 2022 Season

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 75 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In 1989, the Cowboys lost eight straight games to start the season before getting an upset win over Washington. One week later, they're in Phoenix, looking for a second win. Down by four, late in the game, rookie Troy Aikman fired a pass to speedy James Dixon, who went the distance on a 75-yard touchdown. Aikman didn't see the score, as he was belted and suffered a concussion just before the throw. The Cowboys took the lead but it was short-lived, as the Cardinals rallied for a late touchdown to steal the win, keeping Dallas with just one win in the eventual 1-15 season.
