Countdown: A 70-Yard Play That Ignited A Dynasty

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 70 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Arguably, one of the most important plays in franchise history, and it wasn't even a touchdown. But in the 1992 NFC Championship Game, the Cowboys held a 24-20 lead over the 49ers, who had just scored and had all the momentum with four minutes to play. But instead of sitting on the ball and trying to milk the clock, the Cowboys stayed aggressive. On first down from the 20, Troy Aikman fired a pass to Alvin Harper, who took off for a 70-yard completion that would eventually lead to the game-clinching score. That play propelled the Cowboys to not only the Super Bowl, but it started a dynasty of three titles in a four-year span.
