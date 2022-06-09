Countdown: A Number That Defines Great Defense

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 94 days to the start of the season.
The Play: The ultimate dagger. With under 7-minutes to play, Philadelphia was driving deep into Cowboys territory with a chance to take the lead and keep their chances for a divisional title alive. However, Darren Woodson picked off Randall Cunningham and returned it 94 yards to the endzone to seal the win and clinch the 1994 NFC East crown.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.