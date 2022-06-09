Countdown: A Number That Defines Great Defense

16 / 34

Knowing the rules, even the obscure ones, is always an advantage and in 2010, rookie cornerback Bryan McCann put that on display when he alertly grabbed the ball after the Lions touched it first when downing a punt. McCann wasn't the primary returner on the play but took the ball at the 3 and turned it into a 97-yard touchdown to help beat the Lions. Ironically enough, that play came one week after McCann scored on a 101-yard interception return against the Giants. He was the first player in NFL history to have touchdowns of 97+ yards in consecutive games.