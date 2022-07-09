Countdown: A Stat Parsons Could Improve In 2022

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 64 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Eight years earlier, the Cowboys were able to trade their best player – Herschel Walker – for a ton of draft picks that eventually built the dynasty of the 90s. But in a 1997 game against the Jaguars, Walker was back on the Cowboys in a backup role. Trailing by three in the final minutes, Troy Aikman found Walker out of the backfield for a first down. But Walker still had his world-class speed and outran the entire Jags secondary to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.
