Countdown: A Super Catch From Alvin Harper

As we count down to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number of days before the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 45 days until the start of the season.
The Play: The Cowboys' first Super Bowl title of the 1990s is best remembered as a blowout win over the Bills, but Buffalo actually showed signs of a comeback in the second half, cutting the deficit to 14. That was until Alvin Harper's 45-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter. Harper – a viable deep threat and a perfect complement to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin – beat Bills cornerback James Williams down the right sideline and Troy Aikman hit him in stride for the score, capped by Harper's celebratory dunk over the goalpost. The Cowboys never looked back, winning Super Bowl XXVII 52-17.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.