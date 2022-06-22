Countdown: All-Time Greats and One-Hit Wonders

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 81 days to the start of the season.
The Play: There are only a few better ways to close out a divisional win than an 81-yard strike. That's what Dak Prescott and Rod Smith did against the Giants in 2017 as they connected for Smith's only career receiving touchdown. Dallas was leading by seven and driving in the fourth quarter of a road game in New York when Smith broke open over the middle and Prescott found him for a long trip to the endzone.
