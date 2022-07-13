Countdown: Austin Racks Up "Miles" in Kansas City

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 60 days to the start of the season.
The Play:There were lots of good choices here, but none better than Miles Austin's game-winning touchdown to beat the Chiefs in 2009. The 60-yard touchdown in overtime not only gave Dallas a 26-20 win in Kansas City, but capped off one of the greatest individual performances in team history. Austin got his first career start because of an injury to Roy Williams, and made the most of it with a 10-catch, 250-yard effort, thanks to the final play where Austin broke free of a tackle and raced 60 yards to give the Cowboys the win.
