Countdown: Best Rookie WR In Cowboys History

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 65 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Known for wrecking NFL backfields throughout his career, it's surprising to think one of Jim Jeffcoat's finest moments came on an interception. In the final home game of the 1985 regular season, Jeffcoat elevated at the line of scrimmage to bat a pass into the air for an easy interception. From then-on-out, it was nothing but green grass as the defensive end took it 65 yards for a crucial pick-six in a 28-21 win over the New York Giants. This was Jeffcoat's second of four career touchdowns for the Cowboys.
