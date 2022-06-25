Countdown: Big Cat, Big Return & Big Shoes To Fill  

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 78 days to the start of the season.
The Play: With the score tied in the fourth quarter against the Eagles in 2012, Dwayne Harris gave the Cowboys the lead with a 78-yard punt return in front of the Dallas sideline. Harris got some great blocks and was barely even touched en route to the end zone. The Cowboys took that momentum and rolled to a 38-23 win in Philadelphia.
