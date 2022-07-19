Countdown: Big Expectations Associated With 54

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 54 days to the start of the season.
The Play: It might not be the most memorable play of the 1994 win over the Saints, but Tony Tolbert picked up his first career interception and his first career touchdown when he snuffed out a screen pass in the flat and snagged the pick, racing to the house for the 54-yard touchdown. It was one of two Cowboys' pick-sixes that day (Darrin Smith) but they were both overshadowed by Larry Allen chasing down the Saints linebacker, turning himself into a household name overnight.
