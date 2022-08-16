Countdown: Can Cowboys Top NFL-Best 26 INTs?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 26 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Already holding just a narrow 6-point lead over the Eagles on the road in Week 2 of the 2015 season, Danny McCray provided an early season highlight in one of the most electric manners: a punt block. McCray blasted through the Philadelphia line to slap the ball off Donnie Jones' foot, allowing Kyle Wilber to scoop the ball up and haul it 26 yards for the touchdown in an eventual 20-10 victory.
