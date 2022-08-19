Countdown: Can McCarthy End A 23-Year Trend?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 23 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Known for his knack for coming up with big plays, Terrance Williams provided yet again when it mattered most. This time it was on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs in Seattle. Facing a 3rd and 20 and trailing 23-20 with less than five minutes to go, Tony Romo spun out of the pocket to avoid a potential game ending sack, thus finding Williams on the far side of the field to make a miraculous toe tapping 23-yard catch to extend the drive. Dallas eventually won 30-23.
