Countdown: Can McCarthy End A 23-Year Trend?

The Play: The Cowboys found themselves down 13-0 with just under five minutes remaining in their Oct. 13, 2002, game at the Carolina Panthers when second-year quarterback Quincy Carter finally found a spark. Three plays into Dallas' next possession, he hit Joey Galloway on an 80-yard bomb for his team's first score of the day.

After the Cowboys defense forced a punt, Carter and the offense then took over at their own 33-yard line with 2:48 remaining in the game. He marched Dallas down the field, but after a false-start penalty, a 1-yard gain and two incompletions, the Cowboys faced fourth-and-14 at the Panthers' 24-yard line with 1:03 left on the clock.

Carter would loft a pass up to Antonio Bryant, who leapt high and then juggled the ball on the way down before corralling it as he fell into the end zone. The play was reviewed, but the 24-yard touchdown stood, and with the extra point, the Cowboys had an unlikely, 14-13, come-from-behind victory.

He would be sacked six times in the game and have only 77 yards passing before those final two Cowboys series, but when the team needed him most, Carter was there. Watch Now.