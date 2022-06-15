Countdown: Celebrating 88 Days Until 2022 Season

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 88 days to the start of the season.
The Play: It's impossible to list just a single play for the No. 88. So why not a few from some of the best. From Irvin's game-changing TD in the Super Bowl, to Drew Pearson's first clutch playoff moment, to a pair of unreal catches from Dez and CeeDee, here are some of the great plays that you might not see later on this countdown of great moments.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.