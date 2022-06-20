Countdown: Celebrating Zeke's Longest Career TD

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 83 days to the start of the season.
The Play: One of the more memorable games of the 2016 season, was the Cowboys' comeback win over the Steelers. While Zeke had the game-winning TD run in the final seconds, he also had this 83-yard touchdown reception. The play started as a play-action run, faking the ball to Elliott, who snuck out in the flat to make the catch. After getting two big blocks from his offensive linemen, Zeke then got another down-the-field block, from No. 83 Terence Williams, who helped pave the way for Zeke's 83-yard touchdown, the longest of his career.
