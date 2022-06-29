Countdown: Cowboys & 74 Means Only 1 Thing 

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 74 days to the start of the season.
The Play: One of the shining moments in the early history of the Cowboys organization. Bob Lilly cemented a 29-yard loss with a sack of the retreating Bob Griese in Super Bowl VI. The first quarter loss still stands as the biggest for a single play in Super Bowl history and set the tone for a 24-3 drumming of the Dolphins.
