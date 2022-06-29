Countdown: Cowboys & 74 Means Only 1 Thing 

96 / 134

Blast From The Past: Peppi Zellner – The Cowboys have always been known to take mid-round chances in the draft, either from small schools or players that starred in other sports. For Zellner, he actually falls in both categories. The Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in 1999 from Fort Valley State. Zellner, who was also a standout basketball player, was considered a project player in the NFL. But he played four years in Dallas and then one each with Washington and Arizona. Zellner finished his career with nine sacks.

One fun fact about Zellner, he was one of four players on the 2000 roster with the letters "Zell" in his name, joining Flozell Adams, Izell Reese and Chris Brazzell.