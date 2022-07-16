Countdown: Cowboys Barely Chasing Packers Again

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 57 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In Week 5 of the 1989 season, the Cowboys took advantage of some sloppy offense and a slippery football for a 57-yard fumble recovery. A fumbled snap by the Green Bay offense was kicked nearly 15 yards backwards before Eugene Lockhart finally corralled the ball and took it the rest of the way for the touchdown.
