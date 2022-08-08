Countdown: Cowboys Found 2 Treasures At No. 34

94 / 322

Best Of The Best: Lee Roy Jordan – The middle linebacker is often known as the coach of the defense. Ironically enough, one of the best middle linebackers in Cowboys history had only two coaches past high school – legends Tom Landry and Paul "Bear" Bryant. So Lee Roy Jordan was likely destined for greatness from the start.

Jordan was a leader on the field but he also produced, racking up more tackles than any other player in franchise history and held the record of 1,236 yards for 26 years after he retired until Darren Woodson broke it during the 2002 season.

Jordan's 32 career interceptions are not only the most by a Cowboys linebacker but he's tied for third in NFL history for picks by a linebacker. Jordan also recorded three interceptions in one game against the Bengals in 1973, returning one for a touchdown. Jordan had 16 career fumble recoveries, which ranks fourth in franchise history.

He earned two All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls, helping the Cowboys win their first-ever championship in the 1971 season.

In 1989, Jordan was inducted into the Ring of Honor, becoming the first inductee by current owner Jerry Jones.