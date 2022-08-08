Countdown: Cowboys Found 2 Treasures At No. 34

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 34 days to the start of the season.
The Play: A player can only be known for his great TD celebrations if of course, he's known for scoring touchdowns. Terrell Owens did both and in a 2007 win over the Dolphins, Owens' had some fun at the Patriots' expense. T.O. scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and then ran around the goal post to emulate a spying photographer, poking fun at New England, which had recently been in the news for spying on the opposing team before a Super Bowl, several years earlier.
