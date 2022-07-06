Countdown: Dak Barely Hangs Onto Rookie Record

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 67 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Linebackers usually don't cover a lot of ground in the open field but Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson was far from ordinary. He had already returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in 1975. And three years later, he was at it again – this time with an interception near the sideline against the Rams, before returning it 67 yards for a touchdown in a 1978 game.
