Countdown: Dak Dominates 400-Yard Club

Best of the Best: Mel Renfro – How badly did the Cowboys want to draft Mel Renfro back in 1964. They delayed the draft, which back then had no time limit, six hours while they sent a doctor from Portland to the University of Oregon to examine Renfro's wrist injury. Needless to say, he was cleared and then selected by Dallas with the 17th overall pick in the draft.

His impact was immediate. Renfro earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his 10 seasons in the NFL, the first six as a safety with the last four coming at cornerback. He led the league in interceptions with 10 in 1969, totaling 52 over his 14-year career, which still ranks first in Cowboys history. The former track star also started his career as a kickoff and punt returner and remains second in club annals in kickoff return average at 26.4 yards.

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Renfro helped lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl five times, winning the championship twice. He entered the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1981 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.