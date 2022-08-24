Countdown: Dak Dominates 400-Yard Club

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.

The Play: When you think of reliable Cowboys over the years, Jason Witten is assured to be at the top of the list. Though he was not the flashiest player on the field that didn't mean he wouldn't surprise you. With Dallas on the road against the winless 49ers in Week 7 during the 2017 season, Witten streaked up the seam before fading into the endzone with Jasquiski Tartt hanging off him to make the one-handed snag for the 18-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott. That would help propel the Cowboys to a 40-10 win.
