Countdown: Deion's Finest "Prime Time" Moment

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 59 days to the start of the season.
The Play:Deion Sanders took the nickname "Prime Time" to another level on Monday Night Football in 1998when he broke multiple tackles and evaded the entire Giants special teams unit for a dazzling 59-yard punt return. Early in the play, it appeared Deion Sanders was destined for a modest gain before he put a foot in the turf and reversed field to find a seam in a way only Sanders could do. But that wasn't his only highlight of the night. Sanders also had a 71-yard interception for a touchdown, caught a 55-yard pass on offense. In fact, the NFL gave out a special "Prime Time Player of the Week" award for Sanders' performance.
