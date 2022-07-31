Countdown: Diggs' Most Memorable Play Last Year

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 42 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Cowboys fans saw just how electrifying Trevon Diggs could in 2021 during his third season in the NFL. After all, he led the league in interceptions with 11 and set the franchise record for most interceptions in a season. But it was Week 6 against the Patriots where Diggs really left his mark. With Dallas trailing late in the fourth quarter, Diggs jumped Kendrick Bourne's route on a Mac Jones pass before taking it 42 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a late lead in a game they'd eventually win in overtime.
