Countdown: Dorsett's Incredible Individual Effort

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 92 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In one of the single-most impressive individual plays in franchise history, Tony Dorsett evaded five different defenders for a 92-yard touchdown. This reception against the Colts in 1978 is still listed as the second-longest passing play in Cowboys history and remains the longest since it's occurrence.
