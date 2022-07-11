Countdown: Emmitt's Rain Dance & Garibay's Boot

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 62 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Coming off the first of three titles in four years in 1992, Dallas would follow that up with their second straight during the 1993 season, but not without some notable milestones along the way. The Cowboys hosted the Eagles in Week 9 with pouring rain coming down on the field in Texas Stadium en route to a 23-10 win. But it was Emmitt Smith who put the exclamation point on the day with a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off a 237-yard day, breaking the single-game franchise record of 206 set by Tony Dorsett in 1977, also against the Eagles. Smith's record lasted nearly 20 years until rookie DeMarco Murray ripped off 253 yards against the Rams.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.