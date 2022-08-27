Countdown: Emmitt Takes Over Super Bowl XXVIII

28 / 418

The Play: To look at the final box score of the Cowboys' 27-3 clubbing of Indianapolis on Oct. 10, 1993, nothing in particular really jumps out. The two teams were on opposite ends of the spectrum with Dallas headed to a second straight Super Bowl title and the Colts limping to an eventual 4-12 finish.

But digging a little deeper, one play in particular stands out. A Darren Woodson fumble recovery midway through the second quarter, followed by a 2-yard pickup gave the Cowboys' possession at the Colts' 20-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

And then greatness happened. Emmitt Smith took a handoff on a sweep to the right, cut the ball back inside at the hashmarks, danced his way to the left, picked up a key block from tight end Jay Novacek and then sprinted his way to the left pylon, beating the defense to pay dirt. A 20-yard touchdown run never looked so good.

Staked with a 14-0 lead, the Cowboys had an easy time of it the rest of the day. Enough so, that most might overlook this blowout. But after sitting out the first two games of the season, Smith reasserted himself in this his third contest, finishing with his first 100-yard effort on his way to an MVP year. He was back and better than ever. Watch Now.