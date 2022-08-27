Countdown: Emmitt Takes Over Super Bowl XXVIII

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 15 days to the start of the season.
The Play: "Oh, what a run by the league's MVP!"
That's how Brad Sham summed up Emmitt Smith's 15-yard scamper up the middle, which saw him immediately break a tackle in the backfield and then dart to the end zone for the Cowboys' first offensive touchdown of the game. Down 13-6 at halftime to Buffalo, Smith said to offensive coordinator Norv Turner, "Get the ball to me." Dallas did just that.
Less than a minute into the third quarter, safety James Washington tied the score with a 46-yard fumble return, but once the Cowboys offense got on the field, Smith took over. He ran the ball six straight times for 46 yards, took one play off and then made his touchdown run to give Dallas the lead for good.
The Cowboys would go on to steamroll their way to a 30-13 victory over the Bills for their second straight NFL title. And Smith would earn Super Bowl MVP honors after totaling 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.